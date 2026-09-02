Novavax to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. EDT
  • Citi's 2026 BioPharma Back to School Conference, New York
    Fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EDT

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's corporate growth strategy is designed to deliver value via three key strategic pillars: partnering its technology, capital-efficient research and development (R&D) innovation and a lean and efficient operating model. This includes maximizing impact through partnerships for its marketed products (Nuvaxovid™, R21/Matrix-M™), Matrix technology and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:

Investors
Naina Zaman 
844-668-2829 
ir@novavax.com 

Media 
Yvonne Sprow 
844-264-8571 
media@novavax.com 

Novavax Logo

 

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SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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