TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on September 27, 2022 .

Nova Royalty logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

This event will feature live video presentations by Nova's senior management team and will address all aspects of the Company's strategy, asset portfolio, acquisition criteria, and vision of its role in the copper sector and global energy transition.

The event is scheduled for three hours and will begin at 1:00 pm EST ( 10:00 am PST ). The webcast will be available on Nova Royalty's website at www.novaroyalty.com . For participants who wish to dial in, please use the details below:

Participant Number (Local Toronto): (+1) 416-764-8658
Participant Number (Toll-Free North America): (+1) 888-886-7786
Toll-Free UK: 08006522435
Conference ID: 27263956

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the event ending and will be accessible from the Nova Royalty website.

About Nova

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1st-tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c8484.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nova RoyaltyTSXV:NOVRBase Metals Investing
NOVR:CA
Nova Royalty

Nova Royalty


NOVA ROYALTY TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 10, 2022

NOVA ROYALTY TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 10, 2022

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GUY ELLIOTT JOINS NOVA ROYALTY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AUDIT CHAIR

GUY ELLIOTT JOINS NOVA ROYALTY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AUDIT CHAIR

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the addition of Guy Elliott as an independent director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to welcome Guy to the Nova Royalty board. The board looks forward to working with Mr. Elliott, who brings a wealth of mining sector experience in financial reporting, controls, filing, and compliance, all of which serves to strengthen our audit function. We believe that Mr. Elliott's valuable skillset and expertise will be a positive contribution to Nova as we continue our evolution into a premier copper royalty company."

Mr. Elliott has been an audit partner in the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) group of the Vancouver office of KPMG for over 25 years until his retirement in June of 2022. He was responsible for financial statement and internal control audits for numerous companies in the mining industry, including companies listed in Canada , the United States and internationally. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, internal controls, financing and related securities filings and compliance in Canada and the United States . Mr. Elliott is a CPA.CA, is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director (ICD.D) designation and has a BA from Simon Fraser University .

Corporate Update

In accordance with the Company's Share Compensation Plan, Nova has granted 1,790,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase 1,790,000 common shares. Each option grant vests in two equal instalments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of issue. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of C$1.56 per common share.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c2018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROVIDES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROVIDES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Brett Heath Alex Tsukernik E.B. Tucker, Johanna Fipke Andrew Greville and Luke Leslie were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company. A total of 41,317,681 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.51% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

MOTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

SPOILED

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

Number of Directors

26,215,051

202,861

0

0

99.23 %

0.77 %

0.00 %

Brett Heath

26,328,042

0

89,870

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Alex Tsukernik

26,350,978

0

66,934

0

99.75 %

0.00 %

0.25 %

E.B. Tucker

26,343,718

0

74,194

0

99.72 %

0.00 %

0.28 %

Johanna Fipke

26,328,626

0

89,286

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Andrew Greville

26,328,627

0

89,285

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Luke Leslie

26,317,561

0

100,351

0

99.62 %

0.00 %

0.38 %

Appointment of
Auditors

41,167,571

0

150,110

0

99.64 %

0.00 %

0.36 %

Approval of Share
Compensation Plan

24,840,211

1,577,701

0

0

94.03 %

5.97 %

0.00 %

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nova is also pleased to provide a Company update via a letter to shareholders written by President and CEO, Alex Tsukernik . The letter can be accessed on the Nova Royalty website, by clicking here .

ABOUT NOVA

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c4851.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

