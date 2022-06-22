Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Brett Heath Alex Tsukernik E.B. Tucker, Johanna Fipke Andrew Greville and Luke Leslie were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company. A total of 41,317,681 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.51% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:
MOTIONS
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN
SPOILED
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN
Number of Directors
26,215,051
202,861
0
0
99.23 %
0.77 %
0.00 %
Brett Heath
26,328,042
0
89,870
0
99.66 %
0.00 %
0.34 %
Alex Tsukernik
26,350,978
0
66,934
0
99.75 %
0.00 %
0.25 %
E.B. Tucker
26,343,718
0
74,194
0
99.72 %
0.00 %
0.28 %
Johanna Fipke
26,328,626
0
89,286
0
99.66 %
0.00 %
0.34 %
Andrew Greville
26,328,627
0
89,285
0
99.66 %
0.00 %
0.34 %
Luke Leslie
26,317,561
0
100,351
0
99.62 %
0.00 %
0.38 %
Appointment of Auditors
41,167,571
0
150,110
0
99.64 %
0.00 %
0.36 %
Approval of Share Compensation Plan
24,840,211
1,577,701
0
0
94.03 %
5.97 %
0.00 %
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
Nova is also pleased to provide a Company update via a letter to shareholders written by President and CEO, Alex Tsukernik . The letter can be accessed on the Nova Royalty website, by clicking here .
ABOUT NOVA
Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".
As the world continues its transition away from many carbon-based forms of energy, so too does the urgency arise for sustainable sources for the critical components of green technology – primarily copper and nickel. The global energy transition is a massive, coordinated effort that has grown significantly over the last several years. Mandates from governments, corporations, financial institutions and portfolio companies worldwide have not been shy to demonstrate their desire to invest in a greener world.
However, with increased demand for both metals, the world faces significant supply deficits — making major copper and nickel projects among the world’s most strategic mineral deposits.
Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR, OTCQB:NOVRF) is the only royalty company focused solely on copper and nickel. Through its royalty model, Nova offers investors direct exposure to not only copper and nickel, but is also an essential investment in the future of greener energy.
Nova has a portfolio of tier one, long-lived royalties on the next generation of the world’s tier one copper projects, with select exposure to strategic nickel deposits. Nova’s royalty portfolio is built on highly-strategic deposits in prolific jurisdictions, owned by some of the world’s leading mining companies who have established track records of success in building and operating mines.
Nova currently has 21 royalties: one producing royalty, seven development-stage royalties and 13 exploration-stage royalties.
As a royalty company, Nova has substantially reduced overall risk with a global portfolio of high-quality assets. Additionally, the royalty model offers direct exposure and optionality to commodity price appreciation and production increases, while protecting investors from direct operating and exploration costs typically associated with a traditional mining business.
Nova Royalty has acquired royalties on proven projects that have major mining companies leading development and exploration. These operators, and their accompanying assets, include First Quantum (TSX:FM) Taca Taca, Teck Resources’ (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Hudbay’s (TSX:HBY,NYSE:HBM) Copper World and Rosemont, Newmont's (TSX:NGT) NuevaUnion, Aura Minerals’ (TSX:ORA) Aranzazu, Antofagasta's (LSE:ANTO) Twin Metals, Waterton Global's Dumont and Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO) Janice Lake. With several other exploration assets, Nova Royalty is well-prepared for adding new, near-term cash flow generating royalties to its roster.
Company Highlights
Nova Royalty is a royalty company focused on leveraging the transition to green energy with a direct investment in valuable copper and nickel assets, the building blocks for the energy transition.
The company has an international portfolio of production, development and exploration projects spanning strategic jurisdictions in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the US. The region that hosts the Dumont mining project in Quebec has the world's largest emerging reserves of nickel.
As a royalty company, Nova is exposed purely to revenues and is protected from any direct operating, carrying, exploration or development costs. It offers optionality on copper/nickel price appreciation, production expansion and reserve increases without any additional capital or operating costs.
Strategic operators in Nova's portfolio include First Quantum, Teck, Hudbay, Newmont, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto. The company also has several other exploration royalties.
Key Projects
Taca Taca Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project
This key development project is owned by First Quantum Minerals, one of the world's leading copper producers. This major copper company has helped energize its Taca Taca mining property in Salta province, Argentina and recently said that it is First Quantum's next development priority. The proven and probable reserves currently measure 1.758 billion tonnes at 0.44 percent copper, 0.012 percent molybdenum and 0.09 g/t gold. As exploration continues, there is significant promise for the property for discovering more high-grade base metals.
In November 2020, First Quantum reported a maiden reserve for the property of 7.7 million tonnes of copper. The update guided to a production decision between 2023 and 2024 and an initial expected mine life of 32 years with maximum annual production of 275,000 tonnes of copper.
Nova currently holds 0.24 percent net smelter return (NSR) on Taca Taca over the entire mining plan of the property and recently announced an acquisition of an additional 0.18 percent NSR.
NuevaUnion Copper-Gold Project
The NuevaUnion copper-gold development project in Chile focuses on the highly prospective copper and gold La Fortuna deposit. In a 50/50 joint venture between operators Teck Resources and Newmont, exploration and development are currently underway of proven and probable reserves. These reserves are calculated at approximately 682 million tonnes at 0.51 percent copper and 0.47g/t gold.
In February 2020, Teck and Newmont announced a US$152 million planned drilling program that would focus on deep extensions of the deposit. The Teck Annual Information Form revealed reserve increases from 557 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 0.48 g/t gold, to 682 million tonnes at 0.51 percent copper and 0.47 g/t gold in the same month. This extension is an exciting step for the company and showcases the rapid growth in potential discoveries and yield.
Nova has a 2.0 percent NSR covering all copper royalty revenue from the project's Cantarito block, which comprises approximately 20 percent of the La Fortuna project. Given the deposit's current size and aggressive growth, it is a natural property to bring into production during the upcoming copper cycle. Both Teck and Newmont have the project highly ranked in their development pipelines.
Aranzazu Copper-Gold-Silver Project
The Aranzazu project is an operating mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico. It is owned and operated by Aura Minerals. Aranzazu provides cash flow and upside potential in a top mining jurisdiction.
According to public filings, proven and probable mineral reserves are 6,274 kilotonnes at 1.36 percent copper, 1.02 g/t gold and 18.41 g/t silver, while measured and indicated mineral resources are 12,027 kilotonnes at 1.4 percent copper, 1.12 g/t gold and 20.31 g/t silver.
In Q3 2021 and Q4 2021, Aranzazu delivered record production in each successive quarter of 11.4 Mlbs of copper equivalent and 13.3 Mlbs copper equivalent, respectively.
Nova has a 1.0 percent NSR covering approximately 1,440 hectares, which includes the location of the existing underground mine and the entire mineral resource and reserve estimates.
Copper World and Rosemont Projects
Nova acquired a royalty on Hudbay Minerals’ Copper World and Rosemont development projects in early 2022. These projects are located in Arizona in one of the largest, most strategic copper districts in the US.
According to public filings from Hudbay, Rosemont has proven and probable mineral reserves of 537.1 megatonnes at 0.45 percent copper, 120 g/t molybdenum and 4.48 g/t gold. The initial mineral resource for Copper World is 272 megatonnes at 0.36 percent copper indicated and 142 megatonnes at 0.36 percent copper inferred. In 2021, Hudbay increased the Copper World drill program from 70,000 to 200,000 ft. A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is expected for Copper World in the first half of 2022 and a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) is expected in the second half of 2022.
Nova has a 0.135 percent net smelter royalty (NSR) on both projects, with a right of first refusal (ROFR) for an additional 0.540 percent NSR.
Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project
Operating out of the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada, this is a fully permitted, construction-ready project, which hosts the world's second largest nickel reserve at 2.8 million tonnes. In a feasibility study released during 2019, findings highlighted the project's large scale, low cost and potentially long life. Nickel production in concentrate rose from 33,000 per annum in Phase One, the first five years, to 50,000 tonnes per annum in Phase Two, a period of 25 years.
Nova currently holds a 2.0 percent NSR on approximately 21 percent of the deposit.
Twin Metals Copper-Nickel-Platinum Group Metals Project
The Twin Metals nickel and copper project is currently developing base metal and platinum deposits on a highly prospective property located in Minnesota, US. This historically mined jurisdiction's iron ore and taconite mining have been vital to the US economy since the 1800s. The Duluth Complex, where Twin Metals is located, hosts 95 percent of all US nickel reserves and 34 percent of all copper reserves. In collaboration with operator Antofagasta, the project is currently developing property resources measuring at 1.293 billion tonnes at 0.57 percent copper and 0.18 percent nickel.
Nova currently holds a 2.4 percent NSR on contained copper and nickel metal on a portion of the project that comprises approximately 18 percent of the highly prospective resource. This royalty is payable at one third of the gross value of copper and nickel.
Janice Lake Copper-Silver Project
The Janice Lake property is 55 kilometers southeast of Key Lake, Saskatchewan, and encompasses a 52-kilometer-long district of the Wollaston Copperbelt. With over 20 known occurrences of copper on the property, and a safe jurisdiction, the Janice Lake project is strategically positioned for systematic exploration and a potentially significant yield.
Nova owns a 1.0 percent NSR on the Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) owned property with buyback currently set at 0.375 percent for C$750,000. In September 2020, Rio Tinto announced the completion of its summer programming, which included drilling, substantial mapping and the construction of an 80-person camp.
Other Exploration Royalties
Nub East (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
Copper King (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
Pinnacle (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
Homathko (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
Dundonald (Ontario): 1.25 percent NSR
Saturday Night (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
West Matachewan (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
Maude Lake (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
Elephant Head (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
Bancroft (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
Management Team
Alex Tsukernik - President & CEO, Director
Alex Tsukernik co-founded Nova Royalty in 2018. He has over 15 years of experience in metals and mining finance as an executive, investor and corporate adviser. Before Nova Royalty, he spent more than seven years as an independent principal of his own merchant banking and advisory firm, Syntella Partners. In this capacity, he focused on creating value-added investment opportunities in the mining space. Before becoming an independent principal, Tsukernik co-founded the Metals and Mining investment banking group at Rodman & Renshaw. He was director and head of metals and mining and involved with over US$2 billion of completed mergers, acquisitions and capital raising transactions. Tsukernik holds a bachelor’s of arts in math and economics from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Tsukernik is also a CFA Charterholder.
Brett Heath - Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Heath has a comprehensive career in the structured finance, corporate finance and investment management industry. He is the founder, president and CEO of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA). He was previously the chairman and CEO of High Stream before Metalla acquired it in August 2016. High Stream was a specialty streaming and royalty consulting company where Heath worked with First Mining Finance, and several other private equity funds, advising and brokering metal streaming transactions. Before that, he was the president of a private streaming company at which he deployed C$11 million in four producing streaming transactions across three separate jurisdictions. He has held a position as the founding principal of KSIR Capital Management, a hedge fund focused on small and micro-cap mining companies. Heath also advised several mining companies in his working capacity with the corporate finance division of KSIR Capital.
Parviz Farsangi - Chief Technical Advisor
Parviz Farsangi has over 30 years of mining industry experience. He was formerly executive vice president and chief operating officer of Vale from 2007 to 2009 and was with Falconbridge from 1987 to 2007 in roles that included general manager of Sudbury Mines. More recently, he held the positions of president, CEO and director of Scorpio Mining.
Farsangi holds a bachelor’s of engineering in mining from Laurentian University, a master’s in engineering in rock mechanics and a doctorate in mining engineering from McGill University and an executive master’s of business administration from Queen's University. He has served on several mining association boards and is a director of several TSX-listed companies.
Bill Tsang - Chief Financial Officer
Bill Tsang is a chartered professional accountant with a bachelor’s of commerce from the University of British Columbia. Tsang has over 10 years of financial accounting and auditing experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. He has worked in public practice, providing professional services and advice to publicly traded companies on the NYSE, TSXV and OTC markets, on various public reporting services. He also served as the chief financial officer of several companies listed on the TSXV and OTC markets.
Brian Ferrey - Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
Brian Ferrey has been involved with the company in an advisory capacity since 2018. He brings a broad network and significant experience across capital markets and mining finance. Ferrey has been involved with over C$2 billion in mining royalty and streaming transactions.
Prior to joining Nova, Ferrey was a director in CIBC Capital Markets Investment Banking in Vancouver, where he specialized in the metals and mining sector. Prior to this, he held positions at Denham Capital Management, focusing on mining investments in North and South America. Ferry previously worked at UBS Securities Canada, where he worked concurrently with Equity Capital Markets and Global Mining Investment Banking. Ferrey holds an honours business administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University, where he graduated an Ivey Scholar.
Greg DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors. Over the course of his career, DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies regarding investor relations, transaction communications and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty, he was senior director of capital markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as director, investor relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources. DiTomaso holds honours bachelor’s of administration and master’s of administration degrees from the University of Toronto, and a master's of business administration from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.
Denis Silva - Non-Executive Director
Denis Silva is a corporate and securities partner at law firm Gowling WLG in Vancouver. He has 11 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory legal experience. He has acted for various companies listed on Canadian and US exchanges, focusing on mining. Silva holds a bachelor’s of administration from the University of British Columbia, a master’s of public administration from Queen's University and a bachelor’s of law from the University of Windsor.
Andrew Greville - Non-Executive Director
Since 2014, Andrew Greville has been the principal of his own consulting firm, West End Mining & Consulting. From 2005 to 2013, Greville held multiple roles at Xstrata Copper, including executive general manager and business development and strategy. In this capacity he was responsible for all merger and acquisition activity and coordination of strategic planning. From 2000 to 2005, Greville was vice president of Ores & Concentrates for Pechiney World Trade, now Rio Tinto. From 1996 to 1999, he was vice president, commercial for BHP Copper North America with commercial responsibility for BHP's North American operations.
E.B. Tucker - Non-Executive Director
E.B Tucker is director of Midas Capital Partners, a capital markets consultancy firm. He previously held positions including senior analyst and editor of several widely followed financial newsletters, before creating his own. Tucker wrote The Casey Report on behalf of Doug Casey, The Bill Bonner Letter and Stansberry's Investment Advisory. He is the author of “Why Gold? Why Now?”, which details the wealth-creating power of mineral royalties. Tucker was a founding partner of KSIR Capital Management, an asset management firm focused on precious metal equities, and KSIR Capital, a corporate finance advisory firm focused on the precious metal industry. Tucker holds a bachelor’s of science in business administration, with an area of study in finance, from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Johanna Fipke - Independent Director
Johanna Fipke is currently a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, one of Canada's leading law firms, and is a core member of their well-established mining group. Fipke has been recognized for her mining expertise by Lexpert, Who's Who Legal, the Best Lawyers in Canada and the Legal 500. Fipke is a founding and current director of Women in Mining BC. She holds bachelor’s of law, bachelor’s of commerce, and bachelor’s of arts degrees, each with distinction, from the University of Alberta. Fipke was chosen as one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.
Strategic shareholders
Adrian Day - Asset Management
After graduating with honours from the London School of Economics, Adrian Day, native to London, spent many years as a financial investment writer. He gained a large following for his expertise in searching out unusual investment opportunities around the world. Day authored two books on the subject of global investing: “International Investment Opportunities: How and Where to Invest Overseas Successfully” and “Investing Without Borders”.
Day’s latest book, widely praised by readers, is “Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks”. He is a recognized authority in both global and resource investing. Day is frequently interviewed by the press, both domestically and abroad.
Beedie Capital
Beedie Capital is the family office investment arm of Beedie, a prominent private industrial owner, developer, and property manager in Western Canada.
Stephens Investment Management
Stephens Investment Management is a boutique investment firm that manages a family of financial products. The core of their strategy is based on conducting fundamental research on growing companies and sectors. They are long-term investors, with a focus on value-priced growth companies.
Doug Casey
Doug Casey is a well-known author who graduated from Georgetown University before beginning a career as an author. His title credits include “Strategic Investing”, “Crisis Investing: Opportunities and Profits in the Coming Great Depression” and “Right on the Money”.
Peter Schiff
Peter Schiff is a prolific stockbroker based in Connecticut. He is CEO of Euro Pacific capital and a skilled broker-dealer who possesses extensive experience working with precious metal dealers.
Management, directors and advisors of Nova Royalty own approximately 20 percent of the company.
Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Nova's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Q1 2022 highlights:
Quarterly Revenue: The Company recognized royalty revenue of $673,519 , primarily related to the Aranzazu Royalty.
Acquisition of Copper World and Rosemont Royalty : In February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World and Rosemont Royalty . Hudbay has reported that it expects to publish a preliminary economic assessment in Q2 2022, which will incorporate a two-phase mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation with processing infrastructure on Hudbay's private land and mining occurring on portions of the Copper World and Rosemont deposits located on patented mining claims. (1)
Subsequent to quarter-end:
Secured Right to Acquire Josemaria Royalty: In May 2022 , Nova entered into a purchase agreement with arms' length private parties (the " Sellers ") pursuant to which Nova has secured the right to acquire a portion of an existing royalty on the Josemaria copper-gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina , owned by Lundin Mining Corporation (" Lundin Mining "). Lundin Mining reported that it is completing basic engineering and study work for an updated technical report ahead of a construction decision in H2 2022 (2) . Nova will also be granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional portion of the Josemaria Royalty. At the request of the Sellers, Nova has agreed to issue 3,941 shares that will be subject to a four-month hold, valued at $2.11 per share, to satisfy a portion of the advanced payments referenced in the Company's press release on May 24, 2022 (subject to the acceptance of the TSXV).
Drawdown of $1.5 million from Beedie Facility: In May 2022 , Nova drew down $1,500,000 under its existing amended and restated convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital, the terms of which are disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021 . The drawdown will increase the total amount drawn under this facility to $8,000,000 , with an additional $17,000,000 remaining available to the Company. The drawdown is convertible at the option of Beedie Capital into 546,764 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $2.74342 per share, which is based on a 20% premium above the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of Nova on the TSX Venture calculated up to and including May 20, 2022 .
About Nova
Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".
(signed) "Alex Tsukernik" President and Chief Executive Officer
Notes:
(1)
Refer to the press release titled "Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World" published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on May 24, 2022.
(2)
Refer to the press release titled "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project" published by Lundin Mining Corporation dated April 28, 2022.
Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Nova's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "2021 was a transformational year for Nova on the back of a similarly exciting 2020. We now own royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper assets being advanced into production and are continually adding to our portfolio. During 2021, we nearly doubled our royalty exposure on Taca Taca (First Quantum) and added royalties on West Wall ( Anglo American and Glencore), Vizcachitas (Los Andes Copper), and Copper World and Rosemont (Hudbay), the last of which was announced early in January 2022 ."
Mr. Tsukernik continued, "Additionally, we added our first cash flowing royalty by acquiring a royalty on the producing Aranzazu mine, operated by Aura Minerals Inc. Performance at Aranzazu has exceeded our initial expectations, having achieved multiple throughput expansions and cost reductions since 2018. The royalty is currently generating approximately US$1.5 million – US$2.0 million of revenue on an annualized basis, with Aura guiding toward future production increases."
Mr. Tsukernik concluded, "As we advance through 2022, we continue to build Nova into what we believe will be the world's premier copper investment vehicle with additional exposure to strategic nickel assets. We are advancing on both of our main strategic priorities: acquiring additional royalties on advancing multi-generational projects such as Taca Taca and Copper World/Rosemont, and adding current cash flows from strong mid-size operators such as Aranzazu. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress."
Portfolio Additions
Acquisition of Aranzazu Royalty: In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty on the producing Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA) for consideration of US$8.0 million cash and US$1.0 million in common shares of the Company, paid on closing of the acquisition on August 27, 2021 . The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty was entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to the closing date of the Aranzazu Royalty acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the purchase price. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .
Acquisition of West Wall Royalty: In June 2021 , Nova acquired rights to a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4.2 million was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .
Acquisition of Vizcachitas Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a NSR royalty of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San José 1/3000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas project in Chile , which is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd. (" Los Andes "; TSX-V:LA). Under the terms of the transaction US$6.5 million in cash was paid on closing of the acquisition on February 22, 2021 , and up to US$9.5 million in common shares of the Company are payable contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones. On June 10, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting a milestone payment of US$1.75 million due upon issuance of a valid Resolución de Calificación Ambienta for Vizcachitas. On October 20, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting an additional milestone payment of US$1.75 million upon the issuance of other permits required to commence drilling at Vizcachitas.
Acquisition of Additional Taca Taca Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a 0.18% NSR royalty on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina , which is 100% owned by First Quantum Minerals (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). Nova had previously acquired a 0.24% royalty interest in the Taca Taca project on November 30, 2020 and this subsequent NSR royalty acquisition increased Nova's NSR royalty interest to 0.42%. The purchase price for the 0.18% interest in the NSR included upfront consideration of US$3.0 million in cash and the issuance of common shares of the Company with a value of approximately US$13.0 million , based on the average of the 10-day and 15-day volume weighted average prices of the common shares of the Company as of January 8, 2021 . Nova will make an additional cash payment of US$4 million within 10 business days after the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Taca Taca project.
Acquisition of Copper World & Rosemont Royalty : Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021 , in February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , (the " Copper World & Rosemont Royalty ") owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "; TSX: HBM and NYSE: HBM). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal (" ROFR ") in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty . The Copper World & Rosemont Royalty covers all metals, including copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold extracted from the majority of mining claims covering Copper World and Rosemont. Specifically, 132 patented claims (all the patented claims associated with Copper World and Rosemont), 603 unpatented claims, and one parcel of fee associated land are covered by the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty .
Portfolio Updates
Taca Taca (0.42% NSR Royalty): First Quantum is continuing pre-development and feasibility activities at Taca Taca. Taca Taca is envisaged to have a similar mine design and plant configuration as First Quantum's other large throughput mines, such as Sentinel, Cobre Panama, and the planned S3 expansion at Kansanshi, which will allow First Quantum to leverage continuous learnings from the design and execution of these operations in the development of Taca Taca. During the second quarter of 2021, First Quantum submitted two environmental permits regarding key infrastructure at Taca Taca. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") for Taca Taca was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019 and approval of the ESIA is anticipated in late 2022. First Quantum expects to continue permitting work at Taca Taca during 2022, in addition to engaging with government regarding key aspects of an administrative and fiscal regime for investment into Argentina . (1)
Aranzazu (1.0% NSR Royalty): Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aranzazu subsequently delivered another quarter of record production in Q4 2021. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 13.3 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.29 /lb CuEq during Q4 2021 and 45.9 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.56 /lb CuEq for the year ended December 31, 2021 . (2)
Vizcachitas (0.98% open pit / 0.49% underground NSR Royalty): During 2021, Los Andes received all permits and permissions necessary to commence drilling activities at Vizcachitas, allowing Los Andes to undertake the drilling program needed to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS "). Los Andes announced that additional drilling commenced at Vizcachitas on November 10, 2021 . (3) In March 2022 , Los Andes announced that sufficient drilling had been completed in order to provide an updated resource estimation and complete a PFS. Los Andes expects to publish an updated resource estimation for Vizcachitas in Q3 2022 with a PFS completed in Q4 2022. (4) Earlier in March 2022 , Los Andes announced a plan to temporarily suspend the remaining drilling at Vizcachitas in response to a Second Environmental Court decree granting a preliminary injunction on Los Andes's drilling activities. (5) Los Andes is currently in the process of appealing the court decision, while proceeding with the updated resource estimate and PFS.
Copper World & Rosemont (0.135% NSR Royalty; 0.540% ROFR): In December 2021 , Hudbay announced an initial Indicated Mineral Resource of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and Inferred Mineral Resource of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper at the Copper World project in Pima County, Arizona . Hudbay has defined seven deposits at Copper World, which host both oxide and sulphide mineralization over a seven-kilometre strike, potentially amenable to heap leach and floatation processing methods, respectively. Additionally, drilling identified significant high-grade, near surface mineralization with the potential to form part of a low-cost copper operation located primarily on public land. Considerable potential synergies exist between Copper World and the adjacent Rosemont project, on which Hudbay published a positive feasibility study in 2017. Hudbay expects to reflect preliminary expectations of these synergies in a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Copper World, which Hudbay expects to complete in H1 2022. Hudbay is also planning to advance a PFS on Copper World in H2 2022. (6)
Twin Metals (2.4% NSR Royalty): In September 2021 , the United States Forest Service submitted an application to withdraw approximately 225,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest from the scope of federal mineral leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights. In October 2021 , the United States Bureau of Land Management rejected Twin Metals' Preference Right Lease Applications (" PRLAs ") and Prospecting Permit Applications (" PPAs "). In January 2022 , the United States Department of the Interior cancelled Twin Metals' MNES-1352 and MNES-1353 federal mineral leases. The PRLAs and federal mineral leases form a significant proportion of the mineral resources contained within Twin Metals' current project plan and, accordingly, it was determined that these events collectively represented an impairment trigger of the Company's royalty interest in the project. The Company believes that Antofagasta PLC (" Antofagasta "), which owns the Twin Metals project through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota, has a valid legal right to the mining leases and a strong case to defend its legal rights. Although Antofagasta intends to pursue validation of those rights, considering the time and uncertainty related to any legal action to challenge the government decisions, a full impairment has been recognised as at December 31, 2021 in respect of the royalty interests previously capitalized.
About Nova
Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".
(signed) "Alex Tsukernik" President and Chief Executive Officer
Notes:
(1)
Refer to First Quantum Minerals 2021 Annual Report, Capital Markets Day Presentation dated January 2022, and Capital Markets Day Call Transcript, dated Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
(2)
Refer to Aura Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
(3)
Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on November 10, 2021, entitled "Los Andes Copper Starts Additional Drilling Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile".
(4)
Refer to the press released published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 29, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper Corporate Update".
(5)
Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 21, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling".
(6)
Refer to the press release published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on December 15, 2021, entitled "Hudbay Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World".
Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR) (OTCQB:NOVRF), a Canadian-based royalty company focused on growing its high-quality portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's most strategic copper and nickel projects, today announced that Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
About Nova Royalty Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".
About Virtual Investor Conferences® Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS: Nova Royalty Greg DiTomaso Vice President, Investor Relations 416-433-2801 greg@novaroyalty.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com
Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that Greg DiTomaso has agreed to join the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors.
Alex Tsukernik , Nova's President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of Nova, I would like to welcome Greg to our executive leadership team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with significant mining sector experience. We are confident that he will contribute to Nova's ongoing growth and help communicate our unique value proposition to the investment community as we work to expand our high-quality, long-lived portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's major copper and nickel projects."
Over the course of his career, Mr. DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies on their investor relations, transaction communications, and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty , Mr. DiTomaso was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as Director, Investor Relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources Corp. Mr. DiTomaso holds an Honours BA and MA from the University of Toronto , and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.
About Nova
Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".
(signed) "Alex Tsukernik" President and Chief Executive Officer
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") and, together (the "Alliance")today announced that the Alliance has initiated drilling on the Grey River Gold Project, located in southern Newfoundland. In addition, the Alliance has nearly completed the camp construction at the Kraken Lithium discovery, located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo, and the drill rig is on-site ready to start drilling
At the Grey RiverGold Project, the first two holes have been completed and are being logged, cut and sampled for gold analysis. This current campaign will include a planned 20-hole program to follow up on the successful five-hole 2021 program that saw significant gold mineralization intersected in all holes spread over a five km strike length (See March 16, 2022 press release). The first three holes will be 25 m to 50 m step-out holes centered around GR-21-01, the furthest hole to the east which intersected three parallel zones of gold mineralization including 1.80 m of 10.58 g/t Au.) The fourth hole will be drilled one km east of GR-21-01 to test a new 1.0 g/t Au surface sample collected in the early summer of this year. The mineralization on the Grey River property is associated with large zones of silica associated with disseminated and stringer pyrite (from 2% - 20% pyrite) within the >10 km-long quartz/silica body. In addition, the Alliance is also looking at various technologies for more precise targeting of high-grade mineralization along the large structural zone which will be ongoing as drilling is complete. Further prospecting and mapping will be conducted to assist with drill targeting.
At the Kepenkeck Gold-Uranium Project, the Alliance has recently made the annual option payments to the vendors of the property and is planning further prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling to begin shortly. The 2021 summer exploration season returned results from trace elements up to 5.46 g/t Au in selective sampling along with several areas grading > 1.0 g/t that will be subject to follow-up.
Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman comments; "In addition to our aggressive drill campaign on our 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Property, we are very excited to have a drill turning at Grey River and drilling to commence shortly at the Kraken Lithium prospect at the Golden Hope property. The Grey River program will represent the most significant gold exploration program undertaken on the extensive quartz +/- sulphide system that we now know to host significant gold mineralization from our 2021 drilling. We expect to be completing up to 20 holes across the length of the silica zone which should take us into early Fall."
Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton states; "We're confident that this year will be very productive for our shareholders as our plans represent the most aggressive, multi-project exploration program we have ever undertaken. The quality of these projects is second to none and I'm very optimistic that our upcoming work will return favourable results. We look forward to providing updates as the summer season progresses."
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., both of whom are 'Qualified Persons' under National Instrument 43-101.
COVID-19 Protocols
To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance more than 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold district. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Sokoman's property.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements, and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow value.
Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland and Labrador that are now being explored.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets Thomas Do, IR Manager Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232 Email:thomas@chfir.com
Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce it is rebranding and transitioning with a name change to FIREWEED METALS CORP. Fireweed will now operate as and market itself as Fireweed Metals Corp., but formal adoption of the new name will occur when regulatory approvals are received. Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F) and the number of shares outstanding will not change.
The rebranding features a new redesigned website, www.FireweedMetals.com, which launches today. Readers are encouraged to explore the new website which features a new look and new content with enhanced visuals and videos.
Executive Statement Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald stated: "Fireweed has quickly grown into much more than a zinc company. The purpose of this rebranding and the new website is to reflect that we are now a leading critical minerals company. Our projects host major deposits of zinc and tungsten, each with unique supply dynamics and compelling demand growth. Our flagship Macmillan Pass Project is one of the largest undeveloped zinc projects in the world. Nearby, our recently acquired Mactung Project is one of the world's largest and highest grade tungsten deposits. To the north, we have also recently acquired the Gayna River zinc-gallium-germanium project. All our projects are in the safe jurisdiction of Canada. With both zinc and tungsten being designated as critical minerals by Canada, the US, and the EU, Fireweed is positioned to be a significant critical minerals player on the world stage and to help enable the transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy."
New Website In coordination with the rebranding, Fireweed is pleased to launch a new redesigned website, www.FireweedMetals.com. The new website features a new look and content, and will have new content released regularly. Fireweed's ambition is to have industry leading data transparency, and will be working towards that goal in the coming months. Readers are encouraged to explore the new website and learn more about Fireweed and its projects.
Name Change Detailed Information The name change to Fireweed Metals Corp. was approved by a special resolution at the recent Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on May 25, 2022 (see Fireweed news release dated June 10, 2022) as well as by the Board of Directors. To finalize the name change, regulatory approvals are needed including TSX Venture Exchange approval. After the name change, Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F) but under a new CUSIP number, and the number of shares outstanding will not change.
About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:
Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program toward expanded mineral resources and an updated PEA to include large new zones of mineralization defined since 2018 including Boundary Zones.
Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Plans for 2022 include due diligence and validation work on historic data in order to support a new mineral resource estimate followed by a Preliminary Economic Study.
Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. Plans for 2022 consist of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey and historic data compilation.
In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting, and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .
ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.
" Brandon Macdonald "
CEO & Director
Sampling and re-logging of four historic drill holes completed;
Geochemical results confirm the presence of distal, disseminated VMS-style zinc mineralization, though the source is still unknown;
Multi-element, pathfinder geochemistry supports the possibility for proximal, massive VMS-style mineralization within a radius of 5km;
Combination of geology, SkyTEM geophysics, and new geochemical results suggest several well-defined target areas for first pass drilling when exploration license is issued.
Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to provide a follow-up progress report covering work related to the Kolima exploration application area in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District, central Finland. Avrupa previously reported on initial work and exploration permit application at Kolima in an earlier news release dated April 12, 2022 ( Avrupa Minerals Reports First Progress at Kolima Project ).
The Company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. Re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length, indicates that predominantly disseminated zinc mineralization is present, for the most part, through long intervals of mixed volcanic and sedimentary rocks that form the core of the district-scale Kärnä Anticline. Holes that were started further to the west in the west limb of the anticline tended to have thicker zones of zinc mineralization, while the southeasternmost hole, collared at the edge of the east limb of the anticline, contained the least amount of target volcano-sedimentary rocks, and thus little zinc mineralization.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "Getting a handle on the geology of the Kolima target area, combining that with already-known geophysical targets, and now adding supportive zinc and multi-element geochemistry gives us a clear view as to where to drill when we receive the exploration license. This is a well-thought-out targeting process which utilizes strong corporate knowledge of volcanogenic massive sulfide systems. We are looking forward to completing the application process and getting down to the business of drilling."
In addition to intervals of disseminated sulfides, detailed logging also revealed the presence of several thin beds of semi-massive to massive sphalerite, zinc sulfide, up to one meter thick, in two of the holes, again suggesting that the representative drilling cut distal deposition portions of a VMS system. Typical VMS pathfinder elements, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, show anomalous results. VMS metals themselves, copper, lead, and silver, are also present locally anomalous levels in the sampled core. Following are the zinc results of interest in the holes, from north to south:
HOLE R339 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 84.5 meters; 62 samples
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Zinc (%)
Notes
29.66
29.84
0.18
2.4
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within a 20-meter interval of mafic tuffs that contain continuously anomalous Zn up to 0.38%@ over one meter
44.13
44.27
0.14
4
63
63.15
0.15
7.8
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within an interval of mineralized mafic tuffs containing 5.95 meters @ 1.3% Zn
65
66
1
4.4
HOLE R46 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 297.6 meters; 109 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
175
179
4
0.3
Strongly anomalous zones of disseminated to weakly bedded sulfide mineralization in mixed tuffs, sediments, and mafic porphyry rocks within a total intercept of disseminated zinc mineralization beginning at a depth of 175 meters and continuing to 281.9 meters. Values range from 100's of ppm zinc to more than 1% over 1 to 4 meters thickness.
205
243.3
38.3
0.2
254
268.7
14.7
0.6
254
258
4
1.4
272
281.9
9.9
0.2
HOLE R26 – Drilled from crest of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 151.45 meters; 70 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
21
29
8
0.3
Visible disseminated sulfides throughout both zones of mixed tuffs and sediments at the bottom of the interval
39.4
69
29.6
0.2
Hole R25 – Drilled from east limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 210 meters; 20 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
no significant zinc values
Table 1. Results of sampling of disseminated zinc mineralization at Kolima along the Kärnä Anticline. It is encouraging to observe the widespread, disseminated to thin-layered zinc mineralization in mixed volcanics and sedimentary rocks suggesting a distal VMS facies depositional environment. Indicator element anomalism, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, also suggest distal facies VMS mineralization. Locally anomalous values of silver (up to 41.2 g/t over one meter), copper (up to 895 ppm over one meter), and lead (up to 0.39% over four meters) further support the possibility of nearby VMS mineralization.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1. Outline of Kolima exploration license application (in blue) overlain on VTEM results displaying two important close-to-surface conductors.
Figure 2. Historic geophysical map with geology, drillhole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950's through mid-1980's.
Results of the work to date are positive, and detailed review of all information vectors to the possible presence of a base metal-rich massive sulfide system at Kolima.
Best potential lies along the west limb of the Kärnä anticline, particularly to the south of historic drilling in the area of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 (located within red oval in Figure 2).
Further potential lies in the northern sector around and southeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #3 from drill collars to be located to the west of historic drilling and aimed beneath the old holes (located within yellow oval in Figure 2).
Combination of all results suggests the possibility of a strong VMS system within a general target zone of five kilometers along the Kärnä Anticline.
At this point, regional geophysics may indicate further potential of favorable stratigraphy located to the northeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 between the east limb of the Kärnä Anticline and village of Kolima. There is no known historic drilling in this area (represented by yellow banded area).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has executed a new Development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") for the Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society (the " Binche Society "), representing the Keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia .
FPX has had a longstanding Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") for Decar with the Tl'azt'en Nation which included Binche Keyoh families, prior to the de-amalgamation of Binche from Tl'azt'en and formation of the Binche Whut'en in 2019.
The new MOA between FPX and the Binche Society formalizes protocols for continuing the cooperative working relationship established between FPX, the Binche Society and constituent Keyoh families regarding exploration and development activities at Decar. The MOA confirms the support by the Binche Society and constituent Keyoh families for offsite engineering and scientific studies and onsite field programs and describes how project activities will be managed with respect to:
cultural and environmental interests of the Binche Whut'enne;
on-going community consultation activities; and
socio-economic benefits to the Binche community through capacity funding, and business and employment opportunities.
"Since the beginning of exploration activities at Decar in 2008, FPX has worked respectfully with the traditional Keyoh families of Binche Whut'enne and Tl'azt'enne to create shared value through employment and economic opportunities, while also being responsible stewards of the natural environment," commented FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The signing of this Memorandum of Agreement marks an important milestone in the continued development of a mutually beneficial partnership between FPX and the Keyoh families of Binche Whut'enne."
"It is the Traditional Keyoh Holders that bring certainty and confidence to development for industry on Traditional Keyoh Territories. I'm very glad to see FPX build a strong foundation with the Keyoh Holders with knowledge on Traditional Governance and reconciliation," stated Joshua Hallman , President, Binche Keyoh Bu Society. "FPX is demonstrating that it understands the importance of traditional values and principles for Keyoh Holders and families and the execution of the MoA shows that the Company is committed to seeing economic growth for Binche Whut'enne, Keyoh Holders & families. We believe that industry can follow FPX's leadership in the right direction."
"This Memorandum of Agreement between FPX and the Binche Keyoh Bu Society along with the Binche Whut'enne Keyoh families is one of the first traditional agreements signed without any involvement by Binche Whut'en Chief & Council," explained Chief Dwayne R. Martin of Binche Whut'en. "This agreement signifies that the Binche Whut'enne Keyoh families are recognized as the true title and rights holder that have the decision-making authority for their traditional family Keyoh territories. The relationship that FPX has created with the Binche Whut'enne Keyoh families and the Binche Keyoh Bu Society is a true testament that FPX is committed to collaborating with the traditional landowners and supporting the Binche Keyoh Bu Society economic development entities connected to this mine development project."
About Binche Keyoh Bu Society
The Binche Keyoh Bu Society is a not-for-profit community organization representing the interests of the Keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en Consultative Boundary in central British Columbia .
"Keyoh family" means a family closely related whose history, culture and traditions are tied to a specific tract of land (keyoh) in which their family has rights and title as confirmed by oral traditions.
"Keyoh Holders" means those persons who are the heads of the Keyoh families.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President, and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .
"Martin Turenne" Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has acquired the final four (4) claims required to complete its land position on it Native Copper Project on the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. This addition now brings the total land position to 299 claims covering over 98 square kilometres and includes seven (9) known copper showings and high-grade drilling, trenching and grab sample assays for both coppers.
Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, Director of Exploration at 1844, states "we are exceptionally pleased with this addition as it closes off our land position and adds the remaining two (2) known showing in the Native Copper Project area. The high-grade samples taken to date on the limited exploration done in the area are highly prospective and strengthens our thesis that the Native Copper Project could become a copper exploration camp in the Gaspe Peninsula." Historic work results on these newly acquired claims are as follows:
Showing
GM
Type
Cu (%)
Ag (g/t)
Length (m)
Fer à Cheval 2
GM56982
Trenches/channels: 95-04
2.62
24
11
Triangle d'Argent
GM57820
Main showing
5.4
2.8
11.6
Triangle d'Argent
GM59588
Trenches/channels: TR 2000-02
4.14
7
1
Triangle d'Argent
GM59588
Trenches/channels: TR 2000-04
10.3
21.3
9
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-01
0.39
0.43
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-02
0.62
1.98
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-02
1.77
2.23
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-03
1
1.05
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-04
0.38
1.5
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-04
0.13
3.04
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-04
0.4
1.46
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-05
1.21
3.04
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-06
1.4
2.64
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-07
0.29
3.35
Triangle d'Argent
GM61139*
Drilling: TA-2002-08
0.35
3.05
* The GM report does not include any certificates of analysis or summary tables of results. These exposed values are selected from longitudinal section available in the report.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), the Vendor, an arms-length party, will receive $5,000 and 500,000 common shares and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $750,000.
Vortex Update
After detailed analysis 1844 has decided to postpone its previously announced drill program on the Vortex Project due to the proximity of a habitat of a vulnerable or threatened wildlife species (Forest Caribou, Gaspésie population). 1844's technical team has now shifted its exploration plans firmly to the Native Copper Project.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce that the first field crews have been mobilized to the Macmillan Pass Property, in Yukon, Canada to prepare for a large 2022 drill program. Significant improvements are being made to the camp to support the four-rig 2022 program. Diamond drilling, core scanning, and a muon tomography survey will begin in the coming weeks after the access road opens.
Highlights
This will be Fireweed's largest drill program to date with 8,000 m of diamond drilling planned.
Two-thirds of the metres will be step-out and infill at Boundary Zone and Boundary West with the remaining metres split between Tom and Jason targeting high-grade step-out and infill holes.
All 2022 core plus core from previous programs and historical core will be scanned using advanced hyperspectral scanning technology.
Muon detectors will be deployed at Boundary West to effectively target step-outs and help define the geometry of the recently discovered zones of massive and high-grade laminated sulphide.
Field crews will also be conducting due diligence and validation work at the adjacent Mactung Tungsten Project in the coming months in preparation for the planned Mineral Resource update and PEA economic study
V.P. Exploration Statement
Gilles Dessureau, V.P. Exploration, stated, "We are very excited to start our 2022 season. It will be the largest and most ambitious program ever carried out by Fireweed at the Macmillan Pass Project. We are also excited to use innovative new technologies, such as muon tomography and hyperspectral imaging to guide exploration. The main objectives of the 2022 field program will be to define and expand the known mineralized zones toward an updated mineral resource study this winter followed by an updated preliminary economic study."
2022 Diamond Drill Program
The 2022 drill program will consist of 4 diamond drill-rigs, targeting approximately 8,000 m of drilling divided between the zones. Boundary Zone is open in every direction, and the 2022 program has been designed to test step-outs around the peripheries of Boundary Main and Boundary West, in addition to testing a potential connection between the two zones. The step-outs will include testing potential down-dip continuation of the recently discovered high-grade stratiform mineralization at Boundary West (see Fireweed news release dated March 10, 2022), and testing for additional massive sulphide mineralization in the near-surface. Three of the rigs will remain at Boundary Zone where Fireweed anticipates drilling approximately 5,800 m.
The fourth rig will drill Tom West, Tom North, Jason Main, and Jason South, targeting approximately 2,300 m between these four large zinc-lead-silver deposits. The holes at Tom West will focus on providing infill within high-grade zones where the current mineral resource is supported by small-diameter historic diamond drill holes with very poor recovery in the higher-grade portions of the holes. Fireweed sees potential to increase zinc, lead, and silver grades in these areas by drilling large HQ diameter holes using triple-split tubes to improve recovery, as demonstrated in previous Fireweed drill programs (see Fireweed news releases dated October 10, 2018; November 13, 2018; August 20, 2019; September 10, 2019). The drilling at Tom North will target a step-out of the near-surface mineralization that is potentially amenable to open-pit mining. The drilling at Jason Main and Jason South will target high-grade step-outs
By the end of the 2022 campaign, Fireweed will have four seasons worth of new drill data that will be used to inform a new global mineral resource, including an inaugural resource for the Boundary Main, Boundary West, End Zone and Tom North zones, and an updated resource for Tom West, Tom East, Tom Southeast, Jason Main and Jason South zones. Fireweed will use the new resource to inform a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project.
2022 Core Scanning Program
Fireweed contracted GeologicAI to scan all 2022 drill core as well as a significant portion of the core from Fireweed's past programs and some of the historic core from the previous operators. The scanning will include high resolution digital photography, LiDAR topography, shortwave, visible, and near infrared hyperspectral imagery, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) scans. Fireweed anticipates using this information to inform geometallurgical models of the deposits that have potential to deliver value by optimizing the upcoming PEA.
2022 Muon Tomography Survey
Working with Ideon Technologies, Fireweed will deploy muon detectors in two drill holes at Boundary West. These detectors will be used to define the geometry of the known zinc mineralization at Boundary West and target additional mineralization in the area. Muon tomography is a down-hole geophysical technique that uses naturally occurring cosmic-ray muons to measure density contrasts and identify subsurface anomalies such as dense bodies of zinc mineralization.
Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:
Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program toward expanded mineral resources and an updated PEA to include large new zones of mineralization defined since 2018 including the Boundary Zones.
Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Plans for 2022 include due diligence and validation work on historic data in order to support a new mineral resource estimate followed by a Preliminary Economic Study.
Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. Plans for 2022 consist of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey, and historic data compilation.
In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .
