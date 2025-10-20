The Conversation (0)
October 20, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Notification regarding unquoted securities - BTR
19 June
Brightstar Resources
13 October
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
09 October
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
21 September
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
15 September
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
10 September
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
9h
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)
9h
Trading Halt
10h
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
10h
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
11h
Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
12h
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00