Precious MetalsInvesting News

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2022 on July 14, 2022.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 14, 7:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 8, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

  • Q2 Results live presentation and webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9046.

The Q2 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources NL

Switzer Virtual Small & Micro Cap Investor Presentation

Breaker Resources NL is pleased to advise that COO, Sam Smith will be presenting at the Switzer July Virtual Small & Micro Cap Investor Day today at 9.30am AEST / 7.30am AWST.

The presentation slides to be delivered by Mr Smith are attached.

Keep reading...Show less
a hard hat, maps and other mining equipment sitting on a table

Have Challenging Economic Times Made Mining Finance More Difficult?

After 2020’s broad disruptions put a damper on mining exploration, project financing was able to recoup 2020’s losses last year with spending growing 35 percent year-over-year.

Rising commodity prices also added tailwinds to the sector as an additional 200 companies announced plans to get shovels into the ground.

Unfortunately, 2021’s momentum has somewhat waned this year as runaway energy prices and record high inflation make junior financing more challenging.

Keep reading...Show less

Kibali Drives Sustainable Value Creation

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) The Kibali gold mine's investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds $4 billion and it has created a thriving regional economy in a remote part of the country through partnering with and mentoring local entrepreneurs, uplifting host communities and upgrading essential infrastructure.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 770- 2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362- 9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Reaches Profit Sharing Agreement with Peñasquito Union

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it has reached a profit-sharing agreement with its represented workforce at the Company's Peñasquito mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The agreement supports the continued operation of Peñasquito into the future.

Consistent with other agreements across Mexico, Newmont Peñasquito will pay its represented workforce an uncapped profit-sharing bonus up to 10%, with an immediate cost equivalent of $70 million, which is representative of the payments related to 2021 results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ITS EXISTING SILVER STREAM IN THE KENO HILL SILVER DISTRICT

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") (NYSE: HL) to terminate its silver stream on Alexco Resource Corp.'s ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) Keno Hill Silver District ("Keno Hill") in the Yukon, Canada for US$135 million .

"The termination of the Keno Hill stream further demonstrates our ability to strategically identify opportunities both inside and outside of our portfolio that create value for our shareholders and positions Wheaton to continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. While we firmly believe that Keno Hill is a high-quality district with significant exploration potential, given recent announcements, the ability to obtain an immediate return on the termination of the stream was too compelling to ignore," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe Hecla is well positioned to effectively mine Keno Hill and maximize its full potential."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×