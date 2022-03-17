Cleantech Investing News

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills  Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility ...

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Based on the independent engineering design study, the Calgary Empower Facility is expected to be the Company's first modular scale up facility and is expected to be designed and engineered with an estimated capacity of 150–200 tonnes per day ("tpd"), which is approximately two to three times scale up from the full commercial production capacity of 50-75 tpd at the Company's existing reprocessing pilot facility in Delta, British Columbia . The scale up facility's build and design are part of the Company's planned expansion strategy with the goal of operating asphalt shingle reprocessing facilities across Canada and the United States . The Company's independent front-end engineering design or "FEED" for the scale up facility is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Mr. Brad Parry , President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, states: "With our strong cleantech innovation ecosystem, a long history of industry collaboration and investment, Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition. Calgary has a reputation for being a place for people who want to solve environmental and other challenges, and we are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills. Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on sustainability and Calgary in the new 'Energy Transition' economy. We look forward to the opportunities Northstar's planned facility can bring to our city."

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, states, "To be successful, I believe companies like ours with a sustainability focus first need to demonstrate their technology works. Second, they need to scale up their technology. Third, they need to rapidly deploy their technology across their key markets. We have successfully demonstrated the first step with the steady state production of our design specification product at the Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia – and we believe the Calgary Empower Facility can deliver on the second step – by scaling up our technology to full commercial potential. We are delighted to have selected Calgary as the site location for our first asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility. Calgary is home to Canada's "energy transition" economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement. The reception to our environmental solution to landfill waste has been well received by the municipality, and we look forward to delivering a long-term solution for significantly reducing landfill waste from asphalt shingles in Calgary . We are also excited to bring jobs to Calgary , adding ten to fifteen staff plus contractors at the Calgary Empower Facility and continuing to expand our corporate office as we grow the business. We are now in advanced stages of identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for our scale up facility and we will provide an update once a location is secured."

Mr. Allen Gervais , General Manager ( Alberta ) at Northstar, comments, "The City of Calgary has been very engaged with us as we move to deliver a solution which could divert an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes per year of shingles that would otherwise be destined for landfills. We believe this facility will contribute to Calgary's growing reputation as a hub for innovative green energy and circular economy solutions."

Calgary Selection

The Company previously commenced an exploratory site selection process for its first scale up facility. The Company then commenced a detailed geographic target market analysis to evaluate potential site locations. After identifying several potential geographic markets for Northstar's flagship facility, the Company determined that the City of Calgary was the most attractive location for the Company's first expansion facility for the following reasons:

  • Strategic center of Canada's "Energy Transition" economy
  • Strong provincial, municipal, and community support for emissions reduction projects
  • Sophisticated government programs for energy transition projects
  • Suitable industrial land options located close to landfill(s)
  • Significant asphalt shingle supply and inventory
  • Close proximity to major industry partners, including shingle manufacturers and off-take partners
  • Highly skilled labour for engineering, materials handling and hydrocarbon processing
  • A clear road map for non-dilutive project financing and government grants

Expected Sequence of Events

  • H1 2022 – Commence procurement of long lead equipment
  • H1 2022 – Enter into a long-term lease for the Calgary Empower Facility
  • H2 2022 – Complete detailed plant engineering
  • H2 2022 – Complete life cycle assessment for Calgary Empower Facility
  • H2 2022 – Commence procurement of equipment and pre-construction work
  • H2 2022 – Complete operational personnel and contractor hiring
  • H1 2023 – Commence Calgary Empower Facility construction
  • H1 2023 – Commercial production at Calgary Empower Facility

Final site selection and other construction terms are subject to final approval by the Company's Board of Directors. Upon securing financing and receiving permits, the Company plans to begin construction on the Calgary Empower Facility in the second half of 2022 with targeted operations by the end of the first half of 2023.

The Calgary Empower Facility will operate under "Empower Environmental Solutions Calgary Ltd.", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary , in Canada and around the world. We are exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

For more information on Calgary Economic Development, please contact:
Sarah Ferguson
Media Coordinator, Communications
Email: sferguson@calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com
Phone: 403 880 7040

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale in the circular economy. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries:
Kin Communications
Phone: 604 684 6730
Email: ROOF@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's planned national roll out and expansion strategy; (ii) the ability of the Calgary Empower Facility to scale up Northstar's technology to meet stated production targets and to deliver a long-term solution for the significant reduction of landfill waste from asphalt shingles in Calgary or elsewhere; and (iii) the Company's expected construction and operation timelines as further described under the heading "Expected Sequence of Events" and elsewhere above. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar Clean Technologies Proprietary Process

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

Empower Facility

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Northstar’s Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Northstar’s Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Northstar Clean Tech Revenue Model

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Expansion Facility 1

Northstar’s Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ( "Northstar" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company's commitment to quality, it has received positive testing results from an independent third-party testing facility for two of its outputs, liquid asphalt and aggregate. After initiating steady state production, liquid asphalt and aggregate were produced through the reprocessing of single-use asphalt shingles currently stockpiled on-site at Northstar's fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility" ). These independent third-party test results for liquid asphalt and aggregate confirm that these products meet the Company's end product specification objectives.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The table below compares the test results for Northstar's liquid asphalt with common liquid asphalt specifications in Canada for the three major specification criteria for liquid asphalt:

  1. Softening point - the temperature at which the asphalt reaches a specific viscosity;
  2. Penetration - the hardness of the asphalt; and
  3. Flash point - the temperature at which vapours from the asphalt will ignite in the presence of a flame.

Table 1: Comparison


Standard

Northstar

Shingle Asphalt

Roofing
Type III

Roofing
Type IV

Road 80-
100

Softening Point (°C)

ASTM D36

110

88 - 113

85 – 96

99 -107

N/A

Penetration (dmm)
@ 25°C & 100g

ASTM D5

10

15

15 - 35

12 - 25

80 - 100

Flash Point (°C)

ASTM D92

239

N/A

260

260

230

1. The specifications listed above are not exhaustive for all asphalt specifications.
2. Any test requirement identified as N/A indicates that the test is not required for that product specification.

The Northstar specification analysis is as expected and designed and confirms that:

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification most closely resembles shingle liquid asphalt. Also as expected, given the weathering of the asphalt shingle feed, Northstar's liquid asphalt falls just outside of the penetration test results for shingle asphalt. Modification by shingle manufacturers to increase the penetration grade of liquid asphalt is a routine process and would be expected to involve minor blending operations of 0.5-2.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt to meet full specification.

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification is also very close to that of Type III/IV bulk roofing liquid asphalt. Again, it is expected that minor blending operations of 2.0-5.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt would be required to meet full specification.

  • Paving liquid asphalt has the highest specification requirements and is generally much softer than roofing and shingle liquid asphalt. As expected, Northstar's liquid asphalt will therefore be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0-10.0% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt to meet full paving specification.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We have always believed that the outputs created through our proprietary bitumen extraction and separation technology ("BEST") design process were of high quality and now we have the independent test results to support this. Through commissioning and steady state production, we are now fully extracting liquid asphalt from asphalt shingles as designed and producing high quality end products, as expected. We believe this testing confirms that our two primary products will be able to re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles, creating a circular economy, and used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process for road paving."

"Quality is a critical part of our business and independent third-party testing is an important element of that. The Company now has in-house testing capability to satisfy ourselves, and our customers, that we have exceptional products with stringent quality control procedures. Softening point, penetration, and flash point specification testing has become an integral part of our steady state production processes," continued Mr. Mills.

As outlined by the results above, Northstar believes its liquid asphalt can be used for:

  • Asphalt shingle production
  • Flat roofing type III / IV asphalt
  • Waterproofing applications
  • Hot-mix asphalt production
  • Asphaltic emulsions or cutback production
  • Chip seal or slurry seal asphalt

Testing Results for Aggregate:

Sieve Size

Passing Mean

Std Dev

5.000 mm

100%

0.0%

2.500 mm

96.9%

1.8%

1.250 mm

55.1%

4.5%

0.630 mm

12.9%

1.1%

0.315 mm

3.0%

0.2%

0.160 mm

0.9%

0.2%

0.080 mm

1.1%

0.2%

Moisture %

VOC %

Asphalt %

6.63%

0.00%

0.50%

Registered & Records Office

The Company also announces that it has moved its registered and records offices to the Company's location at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC V4G 1G8.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that shingle manufacturers can increase the penetration grade of Northstar's liquid asphalt through minor blending operations of 0.5%-2.0% rejuvenation product, that they can meet bulk roofing specification through minor blending operations of 2.0%-5.0% and that Northstar's liquid asphalt would be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0%-10% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt; its belief that these test results confirm that Northstar's two primary products can re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles and can be used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process, as well as Northstar's belief that its liquid asphalt can be used for the applications specified in the news release.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver , BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase.

On February 17, 2022, Northstar announced that it has initiated steady state production at its reprocessing facility (Empower Pilot Facility) in Delta.

"A steady state implies that the System State is independent of its initial start-up conditions," reports the International Journal of Development Research , "providing top management with a clear picture of how to make their production line more effective."

"This announcement proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model," states Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, "as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. tipping fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.


Click Image To View Full Size

The operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST) in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities.

Current Production Profile:

  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meet ROOF's end product specification objectives

  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tonnes-per-day

  • Provides production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis

  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory

"One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works," stated Mills, "For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner."

"The Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably," added Mills.

The Circular Economy is a hot investing theme partly because it inverts the typical regulatory headwinds into powerful tail winds.

Northstar can approach government agencies with the value proposition: "Our technology can help you keep the promises you made to voters , and on the world stage ."


Click Image To View Full Size

"An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing," reports US News.

"An estimated $120 billion poured into sustainable investments in 2021, doubling the $51.1 billion captured by ESG funds in 2020 and setting a new consecutive annual record. And this upward trend is set to continue," confirmed Goby.

Participating the Circular Economy is a meaningful way for a society to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The global context for reducing industry carbon footprints is forcing companies to identify alternative renewable avenues," explained Mills, "With the reduced carbon footprint solution for repurposing asphalt shingles, we believe we can support our customers and industry partners on their sustainability journey."

On November 9, 2021, Northstar announced the results of the independent carbon dioxide footprint Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA), completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd.

Key Take-Aways from LCA:

  • Confirms ROOF's Empower Facility is a "circular", renewable industry solution with lower carbon dioxide emissions

  • Net estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission savings of 121.94 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per 1 tonne of feedstock , through diverting shingles from landfills and replacing virgin production asphalt production from the Empower Facility.

  • Net estimated carbon dioxide emission savings in the range of 1,500,000 kg to 3,000,000 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per year dependent on steady state production volume

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states an October, 2021 Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

"The LCA analysis quantifies how our operations can support our customers and industry partners in delivering circular and "green" renewable asphalt produced with significantly lower carbon intensity," stated Mills.


Click Image To View Full Size

February 17, 2022 Empower Pilot Facility Operational Update:

Steady state production is expected to deliver throughput of asphalt shingles in the range of 10-20 tonnes-per-day up to 4-5 days per week.  The objective is to demonstrate repeatable production in terms of safety, quality, and duration.

The two primary output products (liquid asphalt and aggregate) are being produced exactly as designed, meeting ROOF's end product specifications.

Northstar is delivering samples of its "green asphalt" and aggregate to multiple major road construction companies, shingle manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders.

ROOF has a clear roadmap for commercial production levels targeted at 50-75 tonnes-per-day.

Northstar believes that each future facility could divert ~40,000 tonnes of shingles each year.

12 million tons of asphalt shingles are sent to landfills annually in North America, equivalent to an entire day of US oil production.

It would require 300 facilities in North America to divert and re-purpose all the asphalt shingles currently going into landfills.

Since its IPO 7 months ago, ROOF has raised $12.3 million , began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production.

"New companies often struggle to generate meaningful news while they incubate their technology," stated Global Stocks News CEO Guy Bennett, "In seven months of trading, Northstar has hit a series of milestones – including steady state production - that move them significantly closer to commercialisation."

In February and March 2022 Northstar will host Empower Facility visits for industry stakeholders, investors, media, and government agencies to demonstrate its operating process and technology.

Full Disclaimer

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

NORTHSTAR INITATES STEADY STATE PRODUCTION AT EMPOWER PILOT FACILITY, PROCESSING DISCARDED SHINGLES INTO "GREEN ASPHALT", FIBER, AND AGGREGATE

NORTHSTAR INITATES STEADY STATE PRODUCTION AT EMPOWER PILOT FACILITY, PROCESSING DISCARDED SHINGLES INTO "GREEN ASPHALT", FIBER, AND AGGREGATE

Operation validates Northstar's Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology ("BEST") as
the design foundation for the Company's future "scale up" facilities

Northstar to Host Site Visits in February and March 2022 for Industry Stakeholders,
Investors, Media, and Government Agencies to Showcase its Operating Process and
Technology

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada . She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta , a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia . She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College . She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.

As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's growth plans, its sustainability and ESG plans, its disclosure strategies, its ability to move an ESG agenda forward.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-appoints-ms-kellie-johnston-as-chief-sustainability-officer-301477540.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c3310.html

NORTHSTAR COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL 'ROOOF' AND RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

NORTHSTAR COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL 'ROOOF' AND RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol 'ROOOF' at the start of trading today. In addition, the Company's common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States . The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ROOF'.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Aidan Mills , Northstar's President & CEO, states, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB. This listing, together with DTC eligibility, should help expand our Company's exposure to U.S. based investors and enhance trading liquidity for our U.S. based shareholders."

About OTCQB

To be eligible for OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency in the United States , as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for American investors.

About DTC

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States . Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that the OTCQB listing, coupled with DTC eligibility, should help expand the Company's exposure and liquidity for its U.S. based investors and shareholders.  Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-commences-trading-on-otcqb-under-symbol-rooof-and-receives-dtc-eligibility-in-the-united-states-301458259.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c4882.html

