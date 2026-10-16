Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Earnings Call and Webcast Details

Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Earnings Call and Webcast Details

Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI,OTC:NPIFF) announces it will release its 2026 third quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Northland's management will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, November 13, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0b825864f2fa4eb69801c1cd9699ee44

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/omajvdtf

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on Monday, November 16, 2026.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.6 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction, and an approximately 8 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Head of Investor Relations
416-989-8734
investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NPI:CCtsx:npi
NPI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Northland Power Inc.

Northland Power Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PBF

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

Related News

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Africa Rises Over 50 Percent on Assay Results

uranium investing

Uranium American, DISA Partner to Recover Uranium Waste

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

base metals investing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

precious metals investing

Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

gold investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?