Northern Lights Reports Strong Multi-Element Anomalies at Horetzky Copper Project, British Columbia Results from the 2025 Field Work

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC June 2 2026 - TheNewswire Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF)(FSE: 0ZH0)("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2025 field exploration program at the Horetzky Copper Project ("Horetzky" or the "Project"), located in the Babine porphyry belt of central British Columbia. Sampling was designed to validate and infill anomalies identified in previous programs, expand the geochemical footprint into previously untested areas, and use multi-element analysis to refine exploration vectorsThe 2025 program successfully identified multiple coherent copper-gold-silver-molybdenum anomalies, confirming the presence of a large-scale porphyry-style mineralized system and significantly advancing target definition across the property.
Highlights
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Rock samples returned up to 13,750 ppm Cu (1.38% Cu), with multiple samples exceeding 1,000 ppm Cu
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Gold values up to 1.18 g/t Au, and silver up to 40.5 g/t Ag
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Soil samples returned up to 2,150 ppm Cu, defining strong multi-element corridors
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218 soil samples and 103 rock samples collected across priority target areas
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Defined NE–SW and NW–SE trending mineralized corridors with coincident Cu–Mo–Ag ± Au anomalies
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Alteration and geochemical vectors indicate proximity to a porphyry copper ± molybdenum system
2025 Exploration Program Overview
Sampling of outcrop and soils was focussed on the area underlain by interpreted strongly magnetic porphyry intrusive and proximate host rocks. In total, 218 soil samples and 103 rock samples were collected for geochemical analysis at the ALS laboratory in Terrace, BC.
Soil samples were dried and screened to -180µm (ALS method SCR-41). Rock samples were crushed to 70% pass <2mm, pulverised to 85% passing 75 µm, and riffle split (ALS PREP-31A). Both soil and rock samples were dissolved using strong acid digestion, followed by 51 element ICP-MS (ME-MS41). Gold was analysed using Fire Assay-Atomic Absorption (Au-AA24), High grade elements were re-assayed, method Cu-OG46 for copper, and ME-OG46 for other elements.
2025 Exploration Results
The 2025 program focused on expanding and refining previously identified targets through systematic soil and rock geochemical sampling.
Rock sampling returned strong copper mineralization across multiple zones, with values ranging from background to >1% Cu, supported by elevated molybdenum, silver, and localized gold. These results are concentrated in the central, eastern, and southern portions of the property, highlighting multiple mineralized centres.
Rock sample 337312: phyllic altered diorite , >10,000 ppm Cu, 96.2ppm Mo 0.069ppm Au
Historical and 2025 rock samples compilation: colour scale bar Cu ppm, hatched area magnetic susceptibility >0.1574SI
Soil Sampling
Soil sampling outlined large, continuous multi-element anomalies, with copper values up to 2,150 ppm and strong spatial correlation with molybdenum and silver. The most significant anomalies occur within the southeast and southwest grids, where consistent elevated values define structurally controlled corridors.
Geochemical vectoring tools, including porphyry index mapping and alteration indices, define a coherent hydrothermal footprint, with increasing intensity toward the eastern and southeastern portions of the property.
Soil sample 337206: 1580ppm Cu, 35.8ppm Mo
Soil geochemistry compilation Cu ppm, hatched area>200ppm Cu
Elemental Correlation
Elements that occur correlated with copper can be used to refine exploration targets. Significant correlatives to Cu in soil sampling include only Cd and Se, which suggests the surface weathering has been leached.
Significant correlatives for rocks include Au, Ag, Mo, and K, which are important for exploration.
Geological Interpretation
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Results from the 2025 program confirm the presence of a multi-phase hydrothermal system consistent with porphyry style mineralization.
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Cu–Mo association suggests proximity to a porphyry centre
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Broad Ag halo and localized Au enrichment indicate peripheral mineralization
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Well-developed potassic–phyllic alteration zoning supports a large-scale system
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The mineralization remains open laterally and at depth, with multiple zones requiring further delineation.
CEO Luka Capin commented "Geochemistry is an integral part of a multi-disciplinary integrated exploration model. Widespread and strong copper anomalism is encouraging, and indicates a fertile mineralized system at Mt Horetzky, with good potential for a significant discovery. The 2025 geochemical programme expanded the area of anomalous copper related to porphyry-style mineralization, with several factors in common with other known occurrences in the Babine Porphyry Belt such as the Nak project being explored by American Eagle Gold".
Surface geochemistry is an integral part of a multi-discipline integrated interpretation which demonstrates the fertility and dimensions of the Horetzky porphyry system. In combination with interpretation of geophysics methods, this leads to refined targets for drill testing.
Main Findings of Surface geochemical Sampling
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Historical and recent geochemical sampling outlines widespread copper anomalism over an area of more than 8km
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218 soil samples and 103 rock samples were collected during the 2025 field season, and 72 rock and 1083 soils were collected historically
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The tenor of copper mineralization averages 219ppm Cu in soils and 852ppm Cu rock samples
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High grade samples of rock returned up to 13,750 ppm Cu (1.38% Cu), with multiple samples exceeding 1,000 ppm CuGold values up to 1.18 g/t Au, and silver up to 40.5 g/t Ag were reported many correlative elements to copper in soils have been leached from surface samples.
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Comparison of soil and rock analysis indicates surface leaching of elements, but rock sample analyses show correlation of Au, Ag, Mo, and K with copper
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a director of the Company.
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF"and on the on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0".Northern . This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
References
Bouzari, F., Lee, R.G., Hart, C.J.R., and van Straaten, B.I. (2022): Porphyry Vectoring Techniques in Advanced Argillic Altered Rocks of British Columbia: Geoscience BC Report 2022-03, MDRU Publication 456, 38 p
Kreft, BJ, 2024: Prospecting and Data Compilation Report on the Horetzky Property, 2024. Assessment Report 42205, Government of British Columbia, BC Geological Survey (ARIS), 2024
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