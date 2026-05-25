Northern Lights Completes MobileMT Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Horetzky Copper Project in BC's Babine Porphyry Belt

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 25, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne Mobile MagnetoTelluric ("MobileMT") survey over its Horetzky Copper Project ("Horetzky" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Babine Porphyry Belt of central British Columbia.
The survey was completed by Expert Geophysics utilizing its proprietary MobileMT system. Approximately 120 line-kilometres were flown at 200-metre line spacing in an east-west orientation across priority target areas at the Project. This technology enables effective imaging, allowing the Company to identify potential deep-seated targets.
Luka Capin, CEO of Northern Lights, commented, "The completion of the MobileMT survey is another milestone in advancing Horetzky. Integrating this modern geophysical dataset, alongside the historical dataset, is expected to significantly enhance our targeting process as we prepare for the next phase of exploration. We are delighted to have the technical support of Steven McMullan, Registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo), whose experience with large-scale copper systems and reinterpretation-driven exploration is helping strengthen our approach at Horetzky"
About the Horetzky Copper Project
The Horetzky Copper Project is located in the Babine porphyry Belt of central British Columbia, a well-established porphyry copper district that hosts several significant copper-gold systems.
The Horetzky copper project is located in north-central BC in the Babine Porphyry Belt. The Babine Porphyry Belt hosts the past-producing Bell and Granisle copper mines, and numerous significant occurrences at Morrison, Hearne Hill, and Duke. Of particular significance is the Nak project operated by American Eagle Gold, the Horetzky project has characteristics of the classical porphyry style deposit model, exemplified by the Nak deposit operated by American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE, OTCQB:AMEGF)
The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 625,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expiring on May 25, 2028. The stock options vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third six months from the date of grant, and one-third twelve months from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 647 625 8669
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF"and on the on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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