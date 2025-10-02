Northern Lights Commences Exploration at the Pup Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2 2025 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration at the Pup Project ("Pup" or the "Project") located in the Yukon, Canada. Work will include ground magnetic surveying, soil geochemical sampling, prospecting, hand trenching, and the collection of samples for thin section analyses. This work is designed to assess the main copper soil anomaly on the property, the Petal Zone, along with two other priority copper exploration targets, Gismo and Finn.
Northern Lights CEO Jason Bahnsen commented : " We are excited to commence exploration on the highly prospective Pup Project. Initial work will be primarily focused on the Petal Zone, an intense copper +/- gold-silver soil anomaly that has already yielded high-grade grab samples with up to 3.799% copper. Work will also be undertaken at two other high-priority copper targets, Gismo and Finn, that share geological and geochemical similarities with Petal. This exploration is designed to add value by refining and prioritizing all three targets in preparation for further more advanced work ."
Figure 1: Project map showing zone locations
Pup Project Highlights :
The Petal Zone is an approximately 850 metres long and up to 400 metres wide soil anomaly featuring copper values of up to 2,962.9 ppm, within which are several areas with gold values up to 138 ppb and silver values up to 3.0 ppm. The anomaly is possibly open to the southeast, extending into an area where increased overburden and fluvial gravels have been noted.
Limited hand trenching within the Petal Zone has exposed heavily oxidized and weathered, foliated, propylitically altered, quartz-biotite-chlorite schist mineralized with disseminated, fracture-controlled, and quartz-vein-hosted malachite and azurite, plus lesser magnetite and hematite. Grab samples from this material have returned up to 3.799% copper.
Geological mapping suggests the Petal Zone is underlain by the quartz-biotite-chlorite schist unit (possibly a dioritic intrusive) in contact with, or interfingered with, a quartz-sericite-limonite unit (possibly rhyolitic volcanics).
Figure 2: Petal Zone geochemical sampling map
The Gismo Zone, located approximately 2.0 kilometres northeast of Petal, consists of a 200 metre wide area with rock sample values of up to 201.3 ppb gold, 643.2 ppm copper, 109.9 ppm molybdenum, and 2.9 g/t silver, along with soil sample values with up to 388.5 ppm copper. This target remains open to the east and west and shares geological similarities with the Petal Zone.
The Finn Zone is located approximately 1.5 km southwest of Petal. Limited historical exploration and sampling in this area located several showings consisting of malachite stained quartz-sericite schist, samples of which have returned up to 3,082 ppm copper. Soil samples from the area also showed elevated copper values with up to 535 ppm.
The Project is located approximately 10 kilometres west of the regional centre of Dawson City. It consists of 64 quartz claims totalling approximately 1,300 hectares, and is accessible via a network of rough dirt roads leading to two active placer gold mines.
The Project is situated within the mineral deposit rich Yukon Tanana Terrane, host to numerous significant Cu-Au porphyry systems, VHMS base metal targets and orogenic gold deposits.
Qualified Person Statement
Information in this report relating to exploration results and permit applications is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For Further Information
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Mining Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .
