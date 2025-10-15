Northern Graphite Commences Overburden Stripping Activities to Extend Lac des Iles Mine Life

Northern Graphite Commences Overburden Stripping Activities to Extend Lac des Iles Mine Life

  • Program initiated following receipt of government financial support
  • China increases export controls on lithium battery raw materials, manufacturing equipment and technology

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC,OTC:NGPHF) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has commenced stripping activities to extend the life of its Lac des Iles mine, North America's only graphite producer.

The stripping activity is part of the first phase expansion of the existing pit and includes excavation, haulage and storage of overburden using conventional open-pit mining methods. Work will be conducted on a continuous 24-hour basis over an estimated two-month period. The Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation Program, provided by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") and delivered by The Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions ("CED"), is financing 75% of the eligible costs through an interest free, repayable contribution of up to $6.225 million for the pit extension which could potentially add eight years to the mine life.

The goal is to ensure a continuous flow of material to the plant and first production from the extension could take place in approximately four- to six months. In the interim, Northern will continue supplying customers by processing ore from the existing pit and ore stockpiles and fulfilling orders from inventory thereafter.

"The start of stripping at Lac des Iles represents tangible progress in our long-term plan to expand and modernize the operation and follows our recent announcement of government support for the pit extension," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "That funding is helping us move quickly from planning to execution as we work to extend the life of this strategic Canadian asset and to create a secure, sustainable supply of graphite to meet the rapidly growing demand from regional and global battery markets. It also demonstrates the alignment between industry and government in building a resilient North American critical minerals supply chain."

LDI, located about 150 km northwest of Montreal, Quebec, is Northern's flagship operation, producing approximately 15,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year with installed capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year. The mine has long served traditional markets - from refractories for steelmaking to heat management in electronics and friction materials for the global automotive sector. As widescale electrification proceeds under the energy transition, the availability of graphite is forecast to tighten sharply as demand rises, especially to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, where it is the largest critical mineral component.

Market Context

Northern acquired LDI from Imerys in 2022 with the conviction that the mine had far greater potential than its then-published reserve life suggested which has been confirmed by recent drilling programs. Since then, demand for the mine's high-purity, flake graphite has only increased, as global supply has been squeezed by Chinese export controls and lower production. Last week China's Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced new export controls on lithium battery raw materials, manufacturing equipment and technology, effective November 8, 2025, highlighting the growing strategic value of graphite to both the energy transition and national security.

"Work on our pit extension comes as global geopolitics further underscore the importance of bringing new graphite supply online that is independent of Chinese control," said Mr. Jacquemin. "As demand for graphite continues to accelerate with the global shift to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, Northern's integrated mine-to-market strategy positions Canada to play a pivotal role in building a resilient, local supply chain for one of the most critical materials in the energy transition."

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo, the Chairman of Northern, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

For media inquiries, contact

Pav Jordan, VP of Communications
Email: pjordan@northerngraphite.com

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at https://www.northerngraphite.com/home/, the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca, our Social Channels listed below, or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Facebook

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's plans to extend the mine life of its LDI mine and development plans for its other projects including Bissett Creek. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270405

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern GraphiteTSXV:NGCBattery Metals Investing
NGC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite

Canada’s Contribution to the Green Economy

Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), at the request of IIROC, is re-issuing exploration results from its Press Release of April 4, 2022 to provide additional information on QAQC, the analytical laboratory and analytical... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Reports Nickel/Copper/Cobalt Assays from South Okak Project

Northern Graphite Reports Nickel/Copper/Cobalt Assays from South Okak Project

Provides Update on Imerys Transaction and Financing Extension Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide assay results from its 2021 field season on the South Okak nickelcoppercobalt property in Labrador.... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Well Positioned to Benefit From New Critical Minerals Developments in Ontario

Northern Graphite Well Positioned to Benefit From New Critical Minerals Developments in Ontario

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU:ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with a summary and analysis of a number of important developments with respect to the critical minerals industry in the Province of... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Plans to Further Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bissett Creek Project

Northern Graphite Plans to Further Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bissett Creek Project

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has updated its Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") on the production of graphite concentrate from the Bissett Creek deposit to include... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Financing Update

Northern Graphite Financing Update

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") announces that it has received a 30 day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to close the final tranche of its private placement (the "Private Placement") being... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the closing of its... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million

October 9, 2025 THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

lithium investing

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt