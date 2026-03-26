North Bay Resources Announces Acquisition of Bendito Resources

North Bay Resources Announces Acquisition of Bendito Resources

BISHOP, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / North Bay Resources, Inc. (the "Company" or "North Bay") (OTCID:NBRI) is pleased to announce it has entered a binding Letter of Intent (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in Bendito Resources, Inc. ("Bendito"). Bendito is a privately held corporation with a portfolio of assets located primarily in the State of Sonora, Mexico, proximate to Hermasillo and within driving distance of Tucson, AZ.

The Agreement covers a portfolio of assets as follows:

OPOSURA Zn-Ag-Pb

Oposura is a fully permitted 1000tpd, construction ready 908 hectare project. There have been 308 holes drilled to date and 500tpd capacity of mining and milling equipment, having been previously acquired, are inclusive in the Agreement. A NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment completed by mine engineering company Forte Dynamics in 2024 reports the following:

Measured + Indicated

Ore Tonnes (kt)

Zn Grade (%)

Pb Grade (%)

Ag Grade (g/t)

Zn Tonnes (kt)

Pb Tonnes (kt)

Ag (koz)

East

965

3.15

2.09

13.64

30

20

423

West

497

4.43

1.74

13.84

22

9

221

Underground

221

13.72

3.87

62.59

30

9

445

Total

1,683

4.92

2.22

20.13

83

37

1,089

Inferred

Ore Tonnes (kt)

Zn Grade (%)

Pb Grade (%)

Ag Grade (g/t)

Zn Tonnes (kt)

Pb Tonnes (kt)

Ag (koz)

East

145

5.62

3.58

33.80

8

5

158

West

441

4.91

1.31

13.01

22

6

184

Underground

54

9.92

2.82

57.66

5

2

101

Total

640

5.18

2.04

19.55

35

12

443

ALACRAN Ag-Au-Cu

The Alacran Project is an advanced exploration phase project of 5,433 hectares with 48,903 meters of drilling in 306 holes to date. Alacran is located 17km South of the Buenavista Cu-Zn-Ag Mine, operated by Grupo Mexico; one of the largest copper mines in the world with 9Bt in reserves. A JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Amec Foster Wheeler (2017) and subsequently reviewed and reported in a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report by Mine Technical Services (2022) provides the following:

Mesa de Plata Deposit

Category

Zone

Tonnes

Silver


Ag Grade

(g/t)

Contained Ag (Moz)

Measured

High-grade (90)

1.21

307.4

12.0

Mid-grade (20)

8.43

43.0

11.7

Subtotal

9.64

76.2

23.6

Indicated

High-grade (90)

0.54

201.7

3.5

Mid-grade (20)

0.28

36.2

0.3

Subtotal

0.82

145.4

3.8

Total M+I

High-grade (90)

1.75

274.7

15.5

Mid-grade (20)

8.71

42.8

12.0

Grand Total

10.46

81.6

27.4

Loma Bonita Deposit

Category

Tonnes

Gold

Silver

Au Grade (g/t)

Contained Au (koz)

Ag Grade (g/t)

Contained Ag (Moz)

Indicated

4.20

0.95

128.5

30.1

4.07

Inferred

1.20

0.60

22.0

18.0

0.7

In addition to the above advanced deposits, a number of additional deposits exist on the property including the Cerro Alacran Porphyry.

PROMONTORIO Cu-Au

The Promontorio Project is located in Chihuahua State. Promontorio is an advanced exploration phase project totalling 10,699 hectares. A JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by AGP Mining Consultants (2015) adding the Cascada Deposit to their previous Mineral Resource Estimate for the Promontorio Deposit (2013) as follows:

Promontorio and Cascada Deposit

Deposit

Tonnes

Cu Grade (%)

Au Grade (g/t)

Ag Grade (g/t)

Cu Tonnes

Au Ounces

Ag Ounces

Promontorio

840,000

2.5

1.6

56

20,800

43,800

1,500,000

Cascada

2,060,000

0.9

1.6

27

18,800

107,200

1,760,000

Total

2,900,000

1.4

1.6

35

39,600

151,000

3,260,000

Additional Projects

There are five additional properties in the portfolio:

  • Tecolote - Cu-Zn-Ag-Au

  • San Agustin - Au-Ag

  • Panchita - Au

  • Telix - Graphite

  • Sara Alicia - Au

The Sara Alicia project is currently excluded from the Agreement due to a prior exploration agreement, discussions remain ongoing at this time.

Acquisition

Terms of the Acquisition are as follows:

One time cash payment of $25,000,000 for a 100% interest in Bendito, debt free.

Corporate Update

Operations at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill recommenced in March with the processing of a test shipment of ore grading 3.38opt Au from the Company's Fran Gold Project. A concentrate delivery was completed March 25th at Reno, NV with settlement pending.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.

Jared Lazerson
CEO
info@northbay-resources.com
northbay-resources.com

X:@NorthBayRes
YouTube:North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn:North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE: North Bay Resources, Inc



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