North Arrow Minerals to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

North Arrow Minerals to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) (OTCQB: NHAWF) announced today that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 31, 2026. Please come by booth 431 to learn more. North Arrow Minerals will be available to meet with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Early Stage Exploration.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals is a Canadian exploration company advancing the Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana, where it is earning a 60% interest from Rockman Resources. The company is led by CEO Eira Thomas, who brings deep experience in Botswana from her years running Lucara Diamonds, and who first recognized the Kraaipan opportunity during that time. Her track record of building and operating in the country, and her long-standing relationships in Canada's exploration community, give North Arrow a strong foundation for its move into African gold. The project covers 724 km² and a 60 km strike length of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, the northern extension of a South African gold-producing belt that has remained largely unexplored in Botswana because of Kalahari sand cover. Over the last 24 months, North Arrow and Rockman have flown the majority of the belt with Remote Mapper, its proprietary UAV magnetic system, and completed almost 10,000 metres of RC drilling. Shallow-angled holes have advanced three areas of gold mineralization while the company continues to assess the rest of the belt. Results from additional RC drilling aimed at expanding the strike lengths of targets Tlou (AE) and Nkwe (AF) are due imminently.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional Information, please contact:
Nick Thomas
Manager of Investor Relations
778 229 7194
nthomas@northarrowminerals.com 
www.northarrowminerals.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nar:cctsxv:narbattery metals investing
NAR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals

Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North Keep Reading...
Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - CanadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Expands Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Resource with Measured and Indicated Grades of 0.25% MoEq or 0.15% WO3Eq

Spartan Metals Expands Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Resource with Measured and Indicated Grades of 0.25% MoEq or 0.15% WO3Eq

84.54 million short tons Measured and Indicated at 0.10% WO₃ and 0.09% Mo(0.15% WO₃Eq or 0.25% MoEq) 101.84 million short tons Inferred at 0.09% WO₃ and 0.06% Mo(0.13% WO₃Eq or 0.22% MoEq) Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program at the Wolverine Rare Earth Project - All 22 Holes Totalling 3,241 Metres Intersect Prospective REE-Bearing Alteration

SAGA Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program at the Wolverine Rare Earth Project - All 22 Holes Totalling 3,241 Metres Intersect Prospective REE-Bearing Alteration

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its maiden diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Expansion Continues at Webbs-Exceptional Results

High-Grade Expansion Continues at Webbs-Exceptional Results

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced High-Grade Expansion Continues at Webbs-Exceptional ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

MRE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:22,432 METRES. 85 HOLES. DRILLING COMPLETE. SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones.100% MINERALIZATION HIT RATE WITH BROAD OXIDE INTERCEPTS. Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

MRE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: 22,432 METRES. 85 HOLES. DRILLING COMPLETE. SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones. 100% MINERALIZATION HIT RATE WITH BROAD OXIDE INTERCEPTS. Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $6 Million

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026

Kinetiko Funded to Advance Brakfontein Development

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $6 Million

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Funded to Advance Brakfontein Development

precious metals investing

Boundiali Gold Resource Grows to 3.84 Moz, Indicated Up 37%

precious metals investing

Bonanza Gold Grades Returned at Horn Island Gold Project

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026