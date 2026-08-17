Nord Precious Metals to Present in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference at 10:15 am ET August 19, 2026

(TheNewswire)
Cobalt, Ontario TheNewswire - August 17, 2026 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF, OTCQB: NPMMF, FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its participation in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference at 10:15 am ET August 19, 2026.
Nord is planning to produce silver at its high-grade Castle Silver Mine in Northern Ontario, Canada via processing mill tailings from past production at the property as well as from numerous new silver deposits it has discovered. Gold has also been discovered at the property. More information below.
CEO Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., a Metallurgical Engineer, will be giving the presentation and welcomes all shareholders and interest investors to join the Emerging Growth Conference online at 10:15 am ET Wednesday August 19, 2026 for the presentation at the following link: Register to Live Stream the Conference
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF) is a silver exploration and development company focused on advancing the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project in Ontario into near-term production. The Company expects to complete a mineral resource estimate for the Project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, within the next six months, followed by a technical report on the economics of reprocessing. Nord then intends to finance development of the tailings project on the strength of that study, with cash flow from reprocessing intended to fund exploration across its district-scale, high-grade silver projects, which have the potential for a significant impact on the value of the Company.
Nord's production strategy is anchored by existing infrastructure. The Company operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp, establishing an integrated position that connects the recovery of historical tailings and high-grade silver exploration with existing processing capacity.
The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts three of the five most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp (Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett) along with the Castle East discovery. Castle East hosts a historical estimate reported in 2020 as an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes across two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres (NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective May 28, 2020).
The Company considers the estimate reliable for historical-context purposes because it was prepared by an independent Qualified Person from drill data the author considered suitable, and relevant because it informs ongoing Castle East exploration. Key parameters included a 1.3-metre minimum horizontal width including dilution, uncapped 0.5-metre composites, 1-metre cubic blocks, 3.4 t/m3 specific gravity and two-pass inverse-distance-squared interpolation within search ellipsoids. It was reported in situ without mining dilution at a US$125 mineable-shape cut-off (258 g/t AgEq), including mining, shipping and smelting costs and 95% recovery.
The Inferred Mineral Resource category is directly comparable to the category of the same name under current CIM Definition Standards; no non-CIM category was used. No more recent mineral resource estimate exists. The independent technical report effective December 3, 2025 reviewed subsequent data but reported no current mineral resource estimate, and later drilling remains unincorporated. Verification or upgrading requires Qualified Person validation of the drill, QA/QC and geological data; further drilling and analytical work as required; specific-gravity work; updated assumptions; geological modelling; and a new NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource.
Nord's integrated processing strategy is intended to support multiple metal-recovery streams. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, is designed to address arsenic in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products. Together with TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, this approach positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical-minerals supply chain.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com
For further information please contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or
Wayne Cheveldayoff
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the interpretation of regional structures, including the possible extension of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone through the Gowganda area; the potential for gold mineralization on the Company's properties and any relationship between Archean gold systems and the silver-cobalt vein systems; the planned compilation, surface work, and follow-up drilling, and their sequencing within the Company's drilling program; the anticipated resource update; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings and the priority of the tailings recovery program; and the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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