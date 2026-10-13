Nord Precious Metals Announces Filing of Ni 43-101 Technical Report for the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project, Ontario with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)
Cobalt, Ontario October 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH, OTCQB: NPMMF, FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) of a technical report for its Gowganda Silver Tailings Project. The report, dated October 13, 2026, and effective as of August 1, 2026, is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gowganda Silver Tailings Deposit, Castle Silver Property, Gowganda, Ontario, Canada" The report can also be found on the Company's website, www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
The report was prepared following the regulations laid out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"), by Duncan Studd, M.Sc., P.Geo., of GeoVector Management Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
The report provides an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company's 100%-owned Gowganda Silver Tailings Deposit, located on a property that produced approximately 42 million ounces of silver between 1910 and 1972 from the Miller Lake – O'Brien Mine workings.
The updated 2026 Mineral Resource estimates were initially disclosed in a Nord news release dated September 15, 2026. Press Releases | Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Qualified Persons
This news release was reviewed and approved by Duncan Studd, M.Sc., P.Geo., of GeoVector Management Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) is advancing a silver-recovery and exploration strategy in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining camp. Its immediate priority is to put the technical, engineering, financing and permitting components in place for silver recovery at Gowganda, with the objective of generating cash flow to support further exploration.
Nord's recovery strategy is anchored by its wholly owned TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. TTL combines assay and bulk-sampling services with high-grade silver processing infrastructure and silver doré pouring capability. Its crushing, screening and gravity equipment and bullion furnace give Nord a base for advancing its own projects and developing a broader processing business serving other operators across the historic Cobalt Camp. The Company intends to expand that regional role through technical work, commercial arrangements and the environmental approvals applicable to new material streams.
The Company's 63 sq. km combined Castle-Gowganda property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts the past-producing Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett silver mines and the Castle East discovery. Nord continues to evaluate Castle East drilling results and the exploration-stage open-pit concept described in its August 31, 2026 update. It is also pursuing metal-recovery opportunities involving the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
For further information please contact
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. | Chief Executive Officer | 416-625-2342
Wayne Cheveldayoff | Corporate Communications | 416-710-2410 | waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements are generally identified by words including "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "may," "could" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the scope and timing of the Okane work and additional service offer; the proposed inclusion of recovery and processing activities in the initial application; use of historical information and further studies; the September 30 completeness matrix, early-October Ministry engagement and October 15 submission target; coordination of PTTW and ECA work; preliminary throughput and seasonal operating assumptions; development of the processing and water-management design; potential recovery and rehabilitation at Gowganda; regulatory approvals; successive recovery campaigns and Company-owned or third-party feed; TTL's regional processing business; Castle East exploration and conceptual open-pit potential; Re-2Ox opportunities; and the intended use of future tailings cash flow for exploration.
These statements assume the availability of adequate financing, access to the site and required data, satisfactory technical and economic results, consultant capacity, and receipt of necessary regulatory and other approvals. Actual outcomes may differ because of resource and density uncertainty, metallurgical performance, environmental and water-management requirements, consultation outcomes, permitting delays or conditions, capital and operating costs, commodity prices, financing availability and other project risks. The resource estimate and preliminary work do not establish economic viability or a decision to proceed with production.
Forward-looking information reflects the Company's expectations as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company does not undertake to update such information except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.