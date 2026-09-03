Noram Lithium Engages TDM Financial For Investor Awareness Services

Noram Lithium Engages TDM Financial For Investor Awareness Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM,OTC:NRVTF)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerging Growth, LLC, doing business as TDM Financial ("TDM Financial"), to provide investor awareness and digital marketing services to the Company.

Under the Agreement, TDM Financial will undertake a six month digital investor marketing campaign focused on increasing awareness of noram among investors in Canada and the United States. All content produced by TDM Financial is subject to the Company's approval prior to publication or distribution.

The Agreement has a term of six months. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay TDM Financial an aggregate fee of US$40,000, consisting of US$20,000 upon execution of the Agreement and US$20,000 following completion of the third month of the campaign.

About TDM Financial

TDM Financial is a US-based data-driven marketing firm with over 15 years of experience serving emerging public companies listed in the US and Canada.

We have developed the most effective way to attract today's investors at scale based on their online and social media behavioral interests across any market, sector or stock. We then implement a methodology to convert interested investors into long-term shareholders.

TDM Financial also offers digital production services that showcase a client company's physical assets to enhance credibility among investors and the markets.

CFN Media combined with TDM Financial to form a more robust marketing agency.

Termination of Triforce Engagement

The Company also announces that it has terminated its investor relations and marketing services engagement with Triforce Media Corp. ("Triforce"), effective August 31, 2026.

For additional information:
Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com
Sean Davis 1-604-838-6158

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

Phone: 1-604-553-2279

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

About noram lithium corp.

noram lithium corp. (TSXV:NRM,OTC:NRVTF)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Critical Minerals Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of critical minerals in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information,which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: noram lithium corp.



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