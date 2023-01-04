iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM )(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed Greg McCunn as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through the next stages of development at its wholly-owned high grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram's Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Sandy MacDougall, will continue with the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors

"The previous 12 months have been incredibly productive for the Company" stated Mr. MacDougall. "On the back of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Zeus Project, we started 2022 with a strategic financing that has put the Company in a strong financial position with approximately CAD$14 million in the treasury at calendar year end and no debt. During the year we completed a successful infill drilling program consisting of 12 drill holes which all intersected high-grade lithium over significant lengths, and from which we anticipate a significant conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated".

"With the Company now at a critical inflection point, it is the right time to bring in Mr. McCunn as CEO. He is a proven leader with a strong technical background in hydrometallurgical processing. His expertise and experience in mine development will be vital in the continued de-risking of the Zeus Project and re-rating the Company. I am excited to be taking on the roll of Board Chair and have the utmost confidence in Greg and the team to fulfill my vision of developing a world-class lithium project in Nevada".

Greg McCunn brings thirty years of extensive experience in mining in both the base metal and precious metal industries. A Professional Engineer with an MBA, Mr. McCunn has led multiple junior mining companies from the exploration stage through the transition to project development, permitting, financing, construction and into operations. He was formerly the CEO of a number of TSX and NYSE listed public companies including Alio Gold and Galiano Gold and has over a decade of experience as a Chief Financial Officer. As an executive, he has raised over $600 million in equity and debt financing from the Canadian and US capital markets, completed over $1 billion in merger and acquisition transactions, and put three mines into production on three different continents.

About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV (8%) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,250/tonne, the PEA indicates an After-Tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.67 Billion and an IRR of 52%.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion of a pre-feasibility study and ongoing development at the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

*Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021)

**Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to review the Company's activities during 2022 and to highlight upcoming catalysts at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Highlights of 2022 Corporate Milestones:

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023
  • Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio
  • Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to the Ontario Securities Commission's request to provide supplemental disclosure concerning the background of the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "SIB").

On October 18, 2022, the Company announced the SIB and proposed to purchase for cancellation up to 7,500,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Share (the "Offer Price") in cash. Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") was $0.30. At the time of the announcement of the SIB, the Offer Price was at a 50% premium to the last closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,500,240.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

