Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft . Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft for a ...

NRM:CA