Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface (20.0ft6.1m) and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m) for a total drilled intersection of 438.0ft (133.5m

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-73.

Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

"This is an impressive interval for the Zeus Project. While we have encountered numerous longer intervals to date, CVZ-73 appears to compare favorably to them; with visually rich clays that typically hosted high levels of lithium in prior programs. Intervals such as these will continue to have a favorable impact on the PFS" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 3. Comparative lithology for drill holes CVZ-73 as compared to CVZ-51 and CVZ-53, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-51 and CVZ-53 had long intercepts of high grade lithium. All of the lithology units except the brown mudstones have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-51 and CVZ-53 are the 5m composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

CVZ-73 is the third of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-73 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing. Assay results are pending.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Li
(ppm)

CVZ-70

20

30

6.1

9.1

710

CVZ-70

30

40

9.1

12.2

910

CVZ-70

40

50

12.2

15.2

580

CVZ-70

50

60

15.2

18.3

710

CVZ-70

60

70

18.3

21.3

690

CVZ-70

70

80

21.3

24.4

940

CVZ-70

80

90

24.4

27.4

810

CVZ-70

90

100

27.4

30.5

940

CVZ-70

100

110

30.5

33.5

830

CVZ-70

110

120

33.5

36.6

1930

CVZ-70

120

130

36.6

39.6

1240

CVZ-70

130

140

39.6

42.7

1050

CVZ-70

140

150

42.7

45.7

1430

CVZ-70

150

160

45.7

48.8

1270

CVZ-70

160

170

48.8

51.8

1450

CVZ-70

170

180

51.8

54.9

1410

CVZ-70

180

190

54.9

57.9

1400

CVZ-70

190

200

57.9

61.0

1240

CVZ-70

200

210

61.0

64.0

1530

CVZ-70

210

220

64.0

67.1

1560

CVZ-70

220

230

67.1

70.1

1500

CVZ-70

230

240

70.1

73.2

1230

CVZ-70

240

250

73.2

76.2

1120

CVZ-70

250

260

76.2

79.2

1150

CVZ-70

260

270

79.2

82.3

990

CVZ-70

270

280

82.3

85.3

1010

CVZ-70

280

290

85.3

88.4

1120

CVZ-70

290

300

88.4

91.4

1110

CVZ-70

300

310

91.4

94.5

1000

CVZ-70

310

320

94.5

97.5

1070

CVZ-70

320

330

97.5

100.6

1070

CVZ-70

330

340

100.6

103.6

880

CVZ-70

340

350

103.6

106.7

690

CVZ-70

350

360

106.7

109.7

660

CVZ-70

360

370

109.7

112.8

730

CVZ-70

370

380

112.8

115.8

760

CVZ-70

380

390

115.8

118.9

880

CVZ-70

390

400

118.9

121.9

750

CVZ-70

400

410

121.9

125.0

770

CVZ-70

410

420

125.0

128.0

570

CVZ-70

420

430

128.0

131.1

470

CVZ-70

430

440

131.1

134.1

510

CVZ-70

440

450

134.1

137.2

560

CVZ-70

450

457

137.2

139.3

1410

CVZ-70

457

463

139.3

141.1

1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

Noram Completes CVZ-72 At 428ft With Near Surface Mineralization, Over 323ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-72 (PH-06) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 428ft (130.5m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface and extended down to a depth of 400ft (121.9m) for a total drilled intersection of 323ft (98.4m

Figure 1 - Two boxes of core from CVZ-72. The box on the left is from depths of 253-261.5ft (77.1-79.7m) and shows some of the black, highly reduced mudstone/claystone. The box on the right is from 288.5-298ft (87.9-90.8m) and is typical of the somewhat less reduced blue mudstone/claystone. From past drilling experience, both lithologic units are usually high in lithium content.

Noram Completes Cvz-70 At 463ft With Near Surface Mineralization and Over 350ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-70 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 463 ft (141.1m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared immediately near surface and extended down to approximately 387.0 ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m

Figure 1 shows the Zeus project drilling to date with the various drilling phases color coded. The arrow points to the recently completed CVZ-70 hole. Other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250tonne

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VI Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022). The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million private placement. Noram's working capital position has now increased to approximately CDN$18 million, with no debt

Highlights of the Transaction:

Company Awaits Drill Results, Progresses Field Exploration Plans

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed exploration drilling program at the Company’s flagship Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous lithium market update.

Lithium kicked off 2022 on a high note, with prices rising after increasing more than 400 percent last year. Questions about supply continue, and demand is expected to soar in the coming decades.

But how did lithium perform in the first quarter of 2022, and what’s ahead for the metal in the near term?

Read on for an overview of the main news that impacted the lithium market in Q1, plus a look at what investors should watch out for the rest of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce final interpreted results from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first disclosed on March 1st, 2022 (see press release of same date). Jean Lake is Foremost's 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property situated in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The North-East sector of Foremost' s Jean Lake property (claim JOL 9419) directly abuts with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon ("SG") and Grass River ("GRP") pegmatites exposed on Snow Lake Lithium's ADD3203 claim.

Final images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified fourteen (14) high priority structural targets for further exploration work in the northern portion of the Jean Lake property. Fourteen sets of independently colored lines are final interpretations of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overlay the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the magnetic lows with the Beryl Pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites is highly encouraging. Of particular importance, Target 11 (BLUE) and Target 10 (GREEN) directly match the previously identified Beryl Pegmatite dykes (B-1 and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O, respectively. The locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Magnetic image covering the Jean Lake property. The gap in the image is due to the location of Hydroelectric power lines crossing the property. Location B-1 assayed 3.89% Li2O connects with target 11; and Location B2 (red circle) assayed 5.17% Li2O and connects with target 10.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1.jpg

Figure 2 builds upon Figure 1 now showing Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites as per their disclosed interim drilling results from March 10th, 2022[1]. There are multiple features which appear to connect the known pegmatite dykes and interpreted lineaments on both properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Foremost Lithium's Jean Lake magnetic survey results with overlays of Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRC pegmatites.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2.jpg

Lindsay Bottomer, Co-founder, and Geoscience Advisor of Foremost states: "The Jean Lake results are very encouraging with regards to the clarity and abundance of the trends of magnetic lows identified from the EarthEx magnetic data. Targets 10 and 11 correspond with the locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatites on Jean Lake and Targets 5, 6, and 7 are on trend with the SG and GRP on Snow Lake Lithium's ground. On March 10th, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium announced results from exploration hole GRP-001, an exploration hole previously undrilled, returned 2 pegmatite intercepts grading 30% spodumene from 34.8 m to 40.48 m, and 41.86 m to 44.22 m for a total intersection of 8.04 m[1]. It is noteworthy that Snow Lake Lithium's GRP structure appears to directly connect to one of the imaged magnetic low features present on Jean Lake. We have prioritized the top 10 drill targets for an immediate drill program based upon all available data."

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "The final magnetic data interpretation, together with the 3.89% Li2O assayed on the B-1 Beryl pegmatite outcrop and the 5.17% Li2O on the B-2 Beryl pegmatite outcrop, and the March 10th disclosure of Snow Lake Lithium's interim drilling results hitting intercepts of 30% spodumene on GRP-001 have imparted a sense of urgency and enthusiasm to extend and expedite our exploration work and drilling campaign throughout the spring and summer on Jean Lake."

Scott Taylor continues: "In recent news, Canada's mining sector is set to receive an unprecedented tranche of Federal incentives to accelerate and scale up production of raw materials used in EV batteries[2]. One example is the new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) which specifically incentivizes capital deployed to support hard rock Canadian lithium exploration and development activities. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution recently announced a new $4.9 Billion-dollar Ontario based Gigafactory scheduled to come online in 2024. American automakers General Motors & Ford Motor Co. have both announced plans to make electric vehicles at Ontario based factories. These long-term macroeconomic catalysts all support the Company's strategic focus and enhance the value of our Snow Lake lithium assets which are situated nearby these massive long-term Canadian EV investments."

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's Co-Founder and Geoscience Advisor, Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.
EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba. The President and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P. Geo, RPGeo, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba (2007). EarthEx is highly specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard rock minerals and works with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

Scott Taylor
President and CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd.
Email: scott.taylor@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067
Twitter: @lithiumlane

Follow us and contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost' s public filings under Foremost' s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2022

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian lithium stocks article.

Lithium put on a strong performance in 2021, and experts have high expectations for prices this year. So far in 2022, the battery metal is outperforming those expectations.

This is partially due to strong electric vehicle demand, which is driving consumption. In fact, high prices have pushed Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk to question whether his company should get into the lithium business.

While Canada is not a top lithium-producing country, many companies on the TSX and TSXV are explorers and miners of the metal, both at home and globally. With lithium’s strong recent performance, many of these firms have seen year-to-date increases in their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Announces Stock Option Grant

Jourdan Announces Stock Option Grant

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan ", " Jourdan Resources " or the " Company ") today announced that it has granted 4,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION's CEO & Technical Team Embark on Site Visits in Mongolia

ION's CEO & Technical Team Embark on Site Visits in Mongolia

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is excited to provide an operational update, while our team conducts site visits in Mongolia.

Ion Energy's CEO, Ali Haji, is in Mongolia for strategic site visits from April 16th to 26th, in anticipation of sharing plans with the market for our pending drilling programs. He will be accompanied by senior technical team members, including: ION Director, Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, with 30 years of Mongolian mineral discovery experience, Don Hains, P.Geo, MBA, Lead Technical Advisor, and Dr. Mark King, PhD, PGeo.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

