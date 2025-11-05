Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, Ontario November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of mining claims on a Rare Earth prospect in Northern Quebec.  The 90 claims were acquired by map staking to cover approximately 4,465 hectares and is called the Mehmet Property

The Mehmet Earth Property

The Mehmet Property is located about 163 kilometers east of Schefferville on the Quebec-Labrador Border.  It forms a circular shaped, magnetic structure about 10 kilometers across and is classed by the Quebec Government as an hyperalkaline rock with associated rare metals. The mineralization is in an alkali feldspar and clinopyroxene syenite containing an abnormally high amount of allanite crystals as well as numerous allanite-filled microfractures.  The rock type was described as a fractured, alkali feldspar, syenite with clinopyroxene, allanite, apatite, fluorite and magnetite.

Rock analyses by the Quebec Government include (Sigeom Sample 1986016233) :

  • 2157.1 ppm total rare earth elements (of which 114.4 ppm are heavy ETR).

  • 2144.6 ppm Zirconium,

  • 392.7 ppm Neodymium,

  • 135.3 ppm Yttrium,

  • 26.1 ppm Thorium, and

  • 71.5 ppm Niobium

Besides the Quebec government sampling, very little exploration work has been done on the property.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Regional setting of the Mehmet Property on a regional magnetic background.

The Mehmet Property is located about 65 km southwest of the Crater Lake Property where Scandium Canada has defined a rare earth and scandium resource. (See Figure 1)


Click Image To View Full Size

Chart 1: Defined Resource at the Crater Lake Project owned by Scandium Canada.  Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Crater Lake Project, Quebec, Canada: Marina Lund, P.Geo., M.Sc., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng: 2025

Acquisition of the Mehmet Property demonstrates Noble's commitment to exploring for critical minerals in Canada.

Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ#10434), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Minerals.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario.  ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), 4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property all of which are in the province of Quebec.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralNOB:CATSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario Keep Reading...
Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Island Pond claims in Newfoundland & Labrador to Benton Resources Inc.... Keep Reading...
Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a... Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Mann Central and Mann West Initial Resources

Noble Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Mann Central and Mann West Initial Resources

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - July 30, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF ) today announced that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral highlights Mann Central Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

Noble Mineral highlights Mann Central Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, July 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce the initial mineral resource at Mann Central as announced by its joint venture partner Canada Nickel in the East Timmins... Keep Reading...
Noble Reports on Canada Nickel's Continued Exploration Success at MacDiarmid, Provides Exploration Update

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel's Continued Exploration Success at MacDiarmid, Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire) Highlights Five holes testing central region at MacDiarmid yielded muti-hundred metre intervals including 0.25% nickel over 363 metres in hole MAC 25-09. New exploration phase to commence July 14 at Midlothian TORONTO TheNewswire - July 8, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, November 5th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that Walnut Mines LLC, the owner of the Hot Breccia claims optioned as to 75% by the Company, has agreed to extend certain... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2025, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States." Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated October 7, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 7,104,309 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.065 per... Keep Reading...
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with OR Royalties Inc. (" OR Royalties ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

Torrent Capital Announces Disposition of Its Solana Holdings

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Horn Island Project Update

Energy Investing

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets