Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Toronto, Ontario November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of mining claims on a Rare Earth prospect in Northern Quebec. The 90 claims were acquired by map staking to cover approximately 4,465 hectares and is called the Mehmet Property
The Mehmet Earth Property
The Mehmet Property is located about 163 kilometers east of Schefferville on the Quebec-Labrador Border. It forms a circular shaped, magnetic structure about 10 kilometers across and is classed by the Quebec Government as an hyperalkaline rock with associated rare metals. The mineralization is in an alkali feldspar and clinopyroxene syenite containing an abnormally high amount of allanite crystals as well as numerous allanite-filled microfractures. The rock type was described as a fractured, alkali feldspar, syenite with clinopyroxene, allanite, apatite, fluorite and magnetite.
Rock analyses by the Quebec Government include (Sigeom Sample 1986016233) :
-
2157.1 ppm total rare earth elements (of which 114.4 ppm are heavy ETR).
-
2144.6 ppm Zirconium,
-
392.7 ppm Neodymium,
-
135.3 ppm Yttrium,
-
26.1 ppm Thorium, and
-
71.5 ppm Niobium
Besides the Quebec government sampling, very little exploration work has been done on the property.
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Mehmet Property on a regional magnetic background.
The Mehmet Property is located about 65 km southwest of the Crater Lake Property where Scandium Canada has defined a rare earth and scandium resource. (See Figure 1)
Chart 1: Defined Resource at the Crater Lake Project owned by Scandium Canada. Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Crater Lake Project, Quebec, Canada: Marina Lund, P.Geo., M.Sc., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng: 2025
Acquisition of the Mehmet Property demonstrates Noble's commitment to exploring for critical minerals in Canada.
Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ#10434), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Minerals.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), 4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property all of which are in the province of Quebec.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."
More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .
