Noble Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is proposing to extend the term of a total of 7,933,3333 common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of two of the Company's previously completed private placements.

A total of 3,125,000 of these warrants were issued on November 21, 2022 and December 1, 2022 and are exercisable at $0.11 per common share of Noble (the " 2022 Warrants "). The 2022 Warrants are originally set to expire three years after their respective dates of issuance. The Company is proposing to extend those expiry dates to November 21, 2027 and December 1, 2027.

The remaining 4,808,333 warrants were issued on December 7, 2023, December 21, 2023, and December 22, 2023 and are exercisable at $0.125 per common share of Noble (the " 2023 Warrants ", collectively with the 2022 Warrants, the " Warrants "). The 2023 Warrants are originally set to expire two years after their respective dates of issuance. The Company is proposing to extend those expiry dates to December 7, 2027, December 21, 2027 and December 22, 2027, respectively.

The principal details of the Warrants in question are:

Private Placement Closing Date

Number of Noble Common Shares Issuable Upon Full Exercise

Date of Issuance

Exercise Price per Common Share

Original Expiry Date

Proposed Extended Expiry Date

2022 Private Placement

2,500,000

November 21, 2022

$0.11

November 21, 2025

November 21, 2027

2022 Private Placement

625,000

December 1, 2022

$0.11

December 1, 2025

December 1, 2027

Total

3,125,000

2023 Private Placement

750,000

December 7, 2023

$0.125

December 7, 2025

December 7, 2027

2023 Private Placement

2,325,000

December 21, 2023

$0.125

December 21, 2025

December 21, 2027

2023 Private Placement

1,733,333

December 22, 2023

$0.125

December 22, 2025

December 22, 2027

Total

4,808,333

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The completion of the proposed extensions of the terms of the 2022 Warrants and 2023 Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and~3,200 hectares in its Boulder Project, both near Hearst, Ontario.  In addition, it holds the following projects in Quebec:  ~3,700 hectares in its Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in its Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~1,573 hectares in its Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, a ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property that it refers to as the Chateau property, a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property that it refers to as the Taser North property, and ~ 4,465 hectares in the Mehmet rare earth property in Northern Quebec.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Base Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
