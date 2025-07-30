Noble Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Mann Central and Mann West Initial Resources

Noble Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Mann Central and Mann West Initial Resources

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTO TheNewswire - July 30, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF ) today announced that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the initial mineral resource estimate for its Mann Nickel Sulphide Project (the "Mann Project") which consists of the Mann West and Mann Central Properties and which contain the Mann West Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit and the Mann Central Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit together the Mann Deposits. The Mann Project, located about 40 kilometres northeast of Timmins, Ontario, is wholly owned by East Timmins Nickel Ltd. of which Canada Nickel owns 80% and Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. owns 20%. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company's news releases dated June 11, 2025, and July 15, 2025. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mann Deposits, effective as of July 16, 2025, was prepared following the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (2014) and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

 

  Noble CEO   Vance White   said "We congratulate our partner Canada Nickel on the work completed and the Initial Resource estimate for Mann Central project in Mann Twp and we are very excited about the prospects for East Timmins Nickel along with the several additional projects to be included.   It is important to note that Noble retains certain NSR and Buy Back rights on claims in this project.   "  

 

    Qualified Person and Data Verification  

 

    Stephen J. Balch (P.Geo. – Ontario), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.  

 

  About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.  

 

  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc.(20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.  

 

  Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario, ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs   .  

 

  Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares   in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  all of which are in the province of Quebec.  

 

  Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."  

 

  More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at     www.noblemineralexploration.com     .    

 

  Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements  

 

  This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Mann   West Nickel Sulphide Project, timing for filing a technical report in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  Contacts:  

 

  H. Vance White, President  

 

  Phone:        416-214-2250  

 

  Fax:        416-367-1954  

 

  Email:     info@noblemineralexploration.com    

 

  Investor Relations  

 

  Email:   ir@noblemineralexploration.com          

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralNOB:CATSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario

Noble Mineral highlights Mann Central Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

Noble Mineral highlights Mann Central Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce the initial mineral resource at Mann Central as announced by its joint venture partner Canada Nickel in the East Timmins Nickel Company, operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports on Canada Nickel's Continued Exploration Success at MacDiarmid, Provides Exploration Update

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel's Continued Exploration Success at MacDiarmid, Provides Exploration Update

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

  Highlights  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral highlights Mann West Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

Noble Mineral highlights Mann West Nickel Sulphide Initial Resource as announced by Canada Nickel

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTO TheNewswire - June 11, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce the initial mineral resource at Mann West as announced by its joint venture partner Canada Nickel in the East Timmins Nickel Company, operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTO TheNewswire - April 07, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 
                
 

TORONTOTheNewswire - March 2 4 2025 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he White House announced immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Angkor Resources Corp. 
             
 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - July 29, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") met with officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") and the General Department of Petroleum ("GDP") to request an additional 220 square kilometers as part of Block VIII to include a potential sub-basin for exploration of oil and gas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Capital Raising Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Capital Raising Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) confirms that on 28 July 2025 it received A$3.9 million (before costs) through the issuance of new ordinary Shares as part of the A$11 million capital raising ("Capital Raising") announced by the Company on 12 May 2025 and approved at the General Meeting which took place on 21 July 2025.

The Capital Raising had also included the earlier issuance of A$3.5 million in Convertible Loans, bringing total proceeds received to date from the financing initiative to approximately A$7.5 million.

With respect to the A$3.9 million secured on 28 July 2025, 18,377,562 fully paid ordinary shares were issued by the Company ("Shares") at A$0.21 per Share.

At the commencement of the Capital Raising, associates of the Company's cornerstone investor and largest shareholder with 17% of the shares on issue (Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd) committed to subscribe for A$3.6 million of Shares. Timing for receipt of these funds has now been revised to on or before 15 September 2025, as is provided for in an agreement entered on 27 July 2025 between the Company and Gleneden Nominees Pty Ltd.

The Company has also retained its ability to place the remaining A$3.6 million to other interested investors (on the same terms as the Capital Raising).

Receipt of the A$3.9 million, along with the $3.5 million Convertible Loan component of the Capital Raising, has provided the Company with financial liquidity for the near-term restart of the high-grade Hill End Gold Project, at a time of an historically strong A$ gold price.

 

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

 

 

Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Mt Boppy Open Pit Ore Reserve

Maiden Mt Boppy Open Pit Ore Reserve

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Maiden Mt Boppy Open Pit Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Download the PDF here.

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Skyharbour Expands Uranium Exploration Portfolio to Over 616,000 Hectares Across Thirty-Seven Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan

SAGA Metals Completes Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades in Preparation for Major Drill Program at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada

LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Related News

Energy Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Expands Uranium Exploration Portfolio to Over 616,000 Hectares Across Thirty-Seven Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades in Preparation for Major Drill Program at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces New Convertible Security Agreement With the Lind Partners

Emerging Tech Investing

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

×