Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 8, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK:NLPXF) announces adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and engagement of Investor Relations Consultant.
Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement
The Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement (the " Plan ") was adopted to help ensure to the extent possible, the fair treatment of shareholders in the event of any take-over bid, other acquisition of control, and/or "creeping" take-over bid for the Company without payment to all shareholders of an adequate control premium. A creeping takeover bid occurs where acquisition of a significant interest in the Company takes place through a number of share purchases over time. When faced with a takeover bid, the Plan also provides Noble's Board of Directors (the " Board ") with time to pursue, if appropriate, other alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Under the Plan, rights (the " Rights ") have been issued to holders of Noble common shares at a rate of one Right for each common share. The effect of those Rights is to ensure that if a takeover bid is underway for Noble or another party has acquired control (or 20% or more) of Noble's shares, the Board and/or shareholders of Noble will be provided time to consider the bid and evaluate alternatives. The Plan is very similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian issuers, and it was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.
The Plan is effective immediately for an initial term of three years but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting being scheduled for February 2026 or such other date to be approved by the Board (the " AGM "). The TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has conditionally approved the Plan subject to Noble obtaining shareholder approval and satisfying certain other conditions.
The Plan is contained in an agreement entered into with TSX Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, and it will be attached to the management information circular (the " Circular ") to be prepared for the AGM. If the Plan is not approved by shareholders at the AGM and is not otherwise approved by shareholders of Noble by June 6, 2026, the Plan and all Rights issued thereunder will then terminate. Assuming that Noble's shareholders will approve the Plan at the AGM, the adoption of the Plan will remain subject to final acceptance by TSXV.
Investor Relations Consultant
Noble announces that it has retained the services of GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association (" NIA ") to provide investor relations services to the Company (the " Services ") for an initial term of six (6) months, which term may be renewed by Noble for an additional term of three, six or twelve months. The aggregate consideration for the Services provided during the initial term is USD$50,000 payable in three tranches. The Services include communications of Noble's activities through NIA's Inflation.us social media, and contacts with the financial community, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. NIA started to reach out to stakeholders of the Company on December 3, 2025.
NIA and its affiliates currently hold no shares of the Company, however NIA may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. NIA is at arm's length to Noble and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Services agreement. The retention of NIA to provide the Services is subject to regulatory approval by TSXV.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,567ha elsewhere in Quebec and Labrador, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property, and the ~3300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property all of which are in the Province of Quebec and the ~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property in Labrador .
https://www.noblemineralexploration.com
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts: H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.