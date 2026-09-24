NOA Lithium Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Campaign and Provides Corporate Updates

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL,OTC:NLIBF)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration drilling program at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina.
The Company reports that at this time well RT-RG26-PW002 (the "Well") has been completed and pumping tests have commenced. Initial hydraulic testing of this Well has delivered encouraging results, with pumping rates reaching up to approximately 25 litres per second ("L/s") while maintaining a stable response as extraction rates increased. Based on these results, the Well has a recommended operating rate of approximately 20 L/s, which is above the 15 L/s rate considered in Rio Grande's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). At this rate, the Well maintains an efficiency of approximately 86%, indicating effective use of the aquifer system's productive capacity. Overall, the results support RT-RG26-PW002 as a strong-performing well with favourable conditions for sustained operation.
A 48-hour continuous pumping test is currently underway for the Well and is expected to provide additional information regarding aquifer performance. Brine samples have been sent to the laboratory for further analysis, with results expected to be reported in the coming weeks. The Well is located near DDH-RG23-004, where NOA previously identified approximately 400 metres of brine with lithium concentrations above 600 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") and a maximum concentration of 794 mg/L.
This current drilling program is designed to support evaluation of deep brine-bearing aquifers and ongoing refinement of the Project's hydrogeological and resource models, as NOE advances the Project toward more advanced technical and economic studies.
NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "We are very encouraged by the initial pumping test results at RT-RG26-PW002, which demonstrate strong well performance and support the productive potential of the aquifer system in this area of our Rio Grande Project. Achieving pumping rates above the assumptions used in the PEA, while maintaining a stable hydraulic response, is an important technical outcome as we continue advancing the Project toward the PFS. The ongoing 48-hour test and laboratory analysis of brine samples will provide additional data to further refine our hydrogeological model and support the next stage of technical work."
See the Figures below which show photos of RT-RG26-PW002.
Shares Issued During Q3/2026
During the past three months (June-September), the Company issued a total of 2,427,938 common shares, in connection with previously disclosed service arrangements, as follows:
- July 15, 2026: 423,672 common shares were issued to Hatch Ltd. at a price of C$0.217 per common share;
- July 21, 2026: 839,439 common shares were issued to Tricone Inc. at a price of C$0.25 per common share;
- August 24, 2026: 435,992 common shares were issued to Tricone Inc. at a price of C$0.25 per common share;
- September 14, 2026: 296,793 common shares were issued to Hatch Ltd. at a price of C$0.202 per common share;
- September 15, 2026: 432,072 common shares were issued to Tricone Inc. at a price of C$0.25 per common share;
The services pursuant to the contract with Hatch Ltd. were for the Pre-PFS Process Development Study and are now complete, and the contract with Tricone Inc. is for exploration consulting services and approximately 44% of these services are complete. The TSX Venture Exchange has indicated that it has conditionally approved these transactions.
About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.
NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Gabriel Rubacha
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For Further Information
Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013
Qualified Person
David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire