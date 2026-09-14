NMG Will Showcase its 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant project at the first-ever Canada Investment Summit in Toronto from September 14th to 15th Targeting a Final Investment Decision in the Upcoming Months

As Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE : NMG , TSX : NOU , FSE : NM9A ) remains focused on securing a Final Investment Decision (FID) for its 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant, it is pursuing the advancement of required conditions including the acceleration of due diligence processes and ongoing collaboration with Panasonic Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752), while also preparing for its participation in the first-ever Canada Investment Summit.
Located approximately 160 kilometres from the Matawinie Mine, the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant project leverages a fully owned brownfield site and is designed to fulfill Panasonic's offtake. Offering a full integration from ore to battery materials, graphite concentrate from the Matawinie Mine would be refined at this facility into 13,000 tpy of active anode material as per the technical and quality specifications of Panasonic, a customer and strategic shareholder of the Company.
Over the past months, NMG has continued to work closely with Panasonic, which signed a binding offtake agreement in October 2025. Panasonic has also reiterated its intent to support this flagship project which may entail an equity investment by Panasonic at the FID of the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant, in line with Panasonic's initial investment in 2024. In addition, in view of a targeted FID in the upcoming months, NMG has also been advancing engineering, optimizing capital structure and accelerating due diligence processes of its various stakeholders.
"The Bécancour Battery Material Plant is more than a processing facility," said Eric Desaulniers, NMG Founder, President, and CEO. "It is the link that connects Canadian natural graphite production to advanced active anode materials manufacturing. With the Matawinie Mine which is set to become Canada's largest natural graphite operating mine, this Plant will allow to establish a fully integrated graphite value chain in North America. We remain focused on advancing the project with the support of strategic partners and on contributing to what Canada and allied countries need more than ever: domestic, traceable, secure and resilient supply chains."
As momentum continues to build around the project, NMG will also participate in the first-ever Canada Investment Summit from September 14 to 15, where it intends to showcase its 13kpty Bécancour Battery Material Plant project. Organized by the federal government, in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), this summit will focus on attracting new investment into Canada to advance Canada's nation-building projects and bring together the world's largest investors, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, and prominent global business leaders.
With the Matawinie Mine now under construction, the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant is the next key step in the Company's strategy to build one of the first fully integrated natural graphite production platforms in the G7. For the Matawinie Mine, NMG benefits from the strong support of governments and strategic investors, including Investissement Québec, Canada Growth Fund and Eni on the equity side, as well as Export Development Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank on the project debt financing, reflecting significant institutional confidence in the Company's integrated development strategy.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced processing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral advanced graphite materials. The Company is developing in Québec, Canada, a fully integrated ore-to-processed-graphite value chain to serve tomorrow's industries in energy, advanced technology, and manufacturing. With recognized ESG standards and structuring partnerships with major customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier of advanced materials to leading specialized manufacturers while promoting sustainability, innovation, and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com .
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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to future financial or operating events or future performance of the Company and reflect management's expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's growth, results, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "aspire", "attempt", "believe", "budget", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "mission", "plan", "potential", "predict", "progress", "outlook", "schedule", "should", "study", "target", "will", "would" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future results, the intended construction of the Matawinie Mine Project and the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant, the intended strategy and development of the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant, as well as the Company's expected achievement of milestones, the ability to obtain sufficient financing for the development of the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant Project on favorable terms for the Company, including the completion of the financing and the FID for the 13ktpy Bécancour Battery Material Plant Project, the satisfaction of the terms and conditions, conditions precedent, as well as qualification requirements of the product and the commercial operations as set forth in the offtake agreements entered into with the Company, including the Offtake with Panasonic Energy, the Company's development activities and production plans, the Company's ability to provide advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability, the Company's ability to establish a local, carbon-neutral, and traceable turnkey supply of graphite for the Western World.
Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievement of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements. These estimates and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance and may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements are based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the ability to execute the construction and the commissioning as planned and in accordance with the execution plan and strategy, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that the list of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors are not exhaustive. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) and on the Company's website ( www.NMG.com ).
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Juliana Salaun
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