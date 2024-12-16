Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NMG Appoints Chantal Sorel to Its Board of Directors

  • Sorel, an accomplished executive and corporate director with 35 years of experience, has held key project management and financing roles at Aéroports de Montréal, AtkinsRéalis and ABB.
  • Sorel's multidisciplinary profile complements NMG's Board of Directors with a vast exposure to projects and markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, among others.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces the appointment of Chantal Sorel to its Board of Directors in replacement of Dr. Jürgen Köhler, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and corporate director, Sorel's proficiency in project management, financing, construction, and operations, arrives at a turning point in NMG's development as the Company finalizes its updated feasibility study and execution plans ahead of a final investment decision on its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, declared: "My colleagues on the Board and I are delighted to welcome Chantal to the Company. Her understanding of the Québec infrastructure development sector, her capacity to navigate global markets and her insight into strategic business development drivers will further enrich our discussions and governance. The year ahead will be determining to NMG's growth trajectory and having the right set of expertise within the Company will help solidify our roadmap to establishing a North American natural graphite leader, fully integrated from ore to active anode materials."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, stated: "Bienvenue to Team Nouveau Monde Chantal! I am thrilled to welcome such a talented individual to our Company's endeavor; her extensive experience across various sectors will be highly valuable as we prepare for the next chapter of our development. We look forward to benefiting from her insights and expertise as we navigate the exciting opportunities ahead."

Sorel has held several high-level strategic positions during her 35-year career in large corporations, managing business units with full responsibility for results, in various capacities including project development and financing, project management, operations, strategic development and business development, spanning diverse sectors of power, infrastructure, rail and transit, airports, industrial facilities, mining and metallurgy. She has gained experience in Québec, Canada, as well as internationally through numerous business mandates and project executions. She serves on the Board of Directors of Falco Resources and has been a strong contributor to business associations and local institutes through board participation.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Montréal and a Master's degree in Project Management from the University of Québec in Montréal. She also completed the Director's Education Program offered jointly by the Institute of Corporate Directors, the McGill Executive Institute, and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Over his tenure on the Board of Directors, Dr. Köhler has provided leadership and guidance that have supported NMG's development. The Company is grateful for his service, commitment, and contributions; many thanks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems. The Company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Québec, Canada. With enviable ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X

Cautionary Note
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements "), including, but not limited to, statements relating to future events or future financial or operating performance of the Company and reflect management's expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's growth, results, performance and business prospects and opportunities.   Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it.   These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements describing the importance of the year ahead for the Company's growth trajectory, the anticipated value of Chantal Sorel's extensive experience and insights in advancing the Company's development and navigating future opportunities, the expectation that having the right expertise within the Company will solidify its governance and its roadmap to becoming a North American leader in natural graphite fully integrated from ore to active anode materials, the Company's ability to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems, to develop a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in the Province of Québec, to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers and to provide high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability, the expected results of the initiatives described in this press release, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such statements and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the actual results of current development, engineering and planning activities, access to capital and future prices of graphite, mining development activities inherent risks, the speculative nature of mining development, changes in mineral production performance, the uncertainty of processing the Company's technology on a commercial basis, development and production timetables, competition and market risks; pricing pressures, other risks of the mining industry, and additional engineering and other analysis is required to fully assess their impact, the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this press release, are still in the early stages and may not materialize, business continuity and crisis management, political instability and international conflicts. A more detailed description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and in the Company's most recent MD&A, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this cautionary note could also have a material adverse effect on the forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Market and industry data presented throughout this press release was obtained from third-party sources and industry reports, publications, websites, and other publicly available information, as well as industry and other data prepared by the Company or on behalf of the Company based on its knowledge of the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to information provided by suppliers, partners, customers and other industry participants. The Company believes that the market and economic data presented throughout this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and, with respect to data prepared by the Company or on behalf of the Company, that estimates and assumptions are currently appropriate and reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness thereof. The accuracy and completeness of the market and economic data presented throughout this press release are not guaranteed and the Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such data and the Company does not undertake to update or revise such data. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted in such reports or publications, and the prospect for material variation can be expected to increase as the length of the forecast period increases. Although the Company believes it to be reliable as of the date of publication, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release, analyzed or verified the underlying studies or surveys relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying market, economic and other assumptions relied upon by such sources. Market and economic data are subject to variations and cannot be verified due to limits on the availability and reliability of data inputs, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Additional information about the Company is available through our regular filing of press releases, financial statements and our most recent Annual Information Form on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ). These documents and other information about NMG can also be found on our website at: www.NMG.com .

MEDIA

Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS

Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
