NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the entire Lac Guéret property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project , contemplated under an asset purchase agreement with Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") ( TSX.V: LLG , OTCQX: MGPHF ) dated January 21, 2024.

NMG acquired 100% of Mason's Lac Guéret property, which consists among other things of 74 map-designated claims totalling 3,999.52 hectares. The consideration for the acquisition of the Lac Guéret property was paid with 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing 9.25% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of NMG. A subsequent payment of $5,000,000 will be made to Mason at the start of commercial production of the contemplated Uatnan Mining Project.

The asset purchase agreement supersedes and terminates the previously announced investment agreement and option and joint venture agreement between NMG and Mason .

For further information regarding the transaction contemplated in this press release, please refer to NMG's press release dated January 22, 2024 available under NMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on NMG's website at: https://nmg.com/acquisition-lac-gueret/ .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

About Mason Resources
Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record. For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X

Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the start of commercial operation of the contemplated Uatnan Mining Project, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, including the changes in China's policy regarding restrictions on Chinese graphite materials exportations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
The Conversation (0)

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the " APA ") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason received 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NMG.

A copy of the APA is available under Mason's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-closing-of-the-sale-of-the-lac-gueret-property-to-nouveau-monde-graphite-302049793.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/31/c7084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the " APA ") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason received 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NMG.

A copy of the APA is available under Mason's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-closing-of-the-sale-of-the-lac-gueret-property-to-nouveau-monde-graphite-302049793.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/31/c7084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IG6, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Acquires Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

+ NMG has agreed to acquire 100% of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret graphite deposit to secure a world-class asset which will underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion.

+ Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project has demonstrated attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World's largest graphite projects in development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Related News

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Gold Investing

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Resource Investing

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Copper Investing

The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

×