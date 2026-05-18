NJASAP voices support for striking LIRR workers

Pilot union stands in solidarity with peers in fight for fair wages

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) has lent its voice to organized labor groups across the nation in support of the striking Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) workers. NJASAP represents the 3,700-plus professional pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

The 3,500-member railroad labor force, represented by five different unions, walked off the job early Saturday morning after negotiators could not reach a deal on wages with operator Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The LIRR is the busiest commuter railroad in America, serving approximately 300,000 workers each day. "Our LIRR peers provide safe travel for more than two million people each week, and they do so with great efficiency, professionalism and competence," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "A pay package that recognizes the magnitude of that responsibility is necessary and appropriate, demonstrating an abiding respect for that work and recognizing the sacrifices they have made to keep rail lines moving."

Leroux continued, "While the cost of every single good and service we buy is increasing, LIRR wages have been stagnant for four years. Our fellow transportation workers – men and women who provide essential services to commuters in the Long Island area – deserve a fair compensation package that reflects the economic realities of living in this area."

"We stand in solidarity with our LIRR peers," Leroux said.

ABOUT NJASAP
Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,700-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary. For more information, please visit our website, www.njasap.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and X, @njasap.

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SOURCE NJASAP

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