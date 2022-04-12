Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.   a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing ...

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We continue to advance our project, and are pleased that Adam Clarke and the Stratus Design team has chosen to join with us. The expertise he brings in Controls, Automation and Facility Design will be a tremendous asset to our development."

About Stratus Designs Ltd.

Stratus Designs is a BC based automation and mechanical design consultancy that has provided service to more than 40 facilities across Food, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Industries. Their planning and design services provide crucial guidance through construction and operations phases, resulting in a facility that is optimized for quality and productivity, and designed to meet GACP and GMP standards.

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

For further information:
Bruce Clark- CEO
info@nirvanalifescience.com
Phone: 604-401-8100

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120165

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life SciencesCSE:NIRVPsychedelics Investing
NIRV:CC
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Amendment of SLS-002 Agreement to Repurchase the Remaining Royalties Payable to Phoenixus AG for SLS-002 , All Future Success and Commercial Based Milestones and the Change of Control Fee

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today an amendment of the agreement with Phoenixus AG, formerly known as Vyera Pharmaceuticals AG ("Vyera"), for the development of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) to repurchase in cash and stock the remaining royalties payable on any future net sales of SLS-002, all future success and commercial based milestones and the change of control fee in the event SLS-002 is acquired.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

On March 6, 2018 , Seelos entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Vyera, currently known as Phoenixus AG, to acquire the assets and liabilities of Vyera's intranasal racemic ketamine program, which Seelos now calls SLS-002. As additional consideration to certain upfront cash and equity payments and success-based milestone payments contemplated under the prior agreement, Seelos agreed to pay a mid-teens percentage royalty on any future net sales of SLS-002. In February 2021 , Seelos amended the asset purchase agreement, for three additional cash payments, agreeing to repurchase 9% of the future royalties and reduce its royalty obligations to a mid-single digit percentage on any future net sales of SLS-002. Seelos completed those payments in February, June, and September of 2021. Under the amendment entered into on April 8, 2022 , for additional cash and stock payments due by April 2022 , July 2022 and January 2023 , the parties have agreed to terminate in full all contingent payment obligations to Vyera and its related entities under the Purchase Agreement, effective upon the payment and issuance of all cash and stock payments.

"We believe this repurchase of the remaining financial obligations owed or that may become payable on SLS-002 has the potential to return meaningful future value to Seelos' stockholders, assuming we are successful in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization of the intranasal ketamine program," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

"This amendment removes all future royalties due to Vyera, nearly $100 million of potential future milestones and a change of control fee in the event this program were to be acquired as a standalone transaction or as part of a larger transaction," said Michael Golembiewski , CFO of Seelos.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. SLS-002 looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 included two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I) and is being followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the ability of the royalty repurchase to return meaningful future value to Seelos stockholders, and Seelos' ability to succeed in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes and commercialization of its intranasal ketamine program (SLS-002). These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated to Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-amendment-of-sls-002-agreement-to-repurchase-the-remaining-royalties-payable-to-phoenixus-ag-for-sls-002-intranasal-racemic-ketamine-program-all-future-success-and-commercial-based-milestones-and-t-301522356.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

NeonMind Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) (“NeonMind'' or the “Company”) an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, is pleased to announce that on April 8, 2022 it closed its private placement offering announced on March 21, 2022 (the “Offering''). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 394 units at a price of $1,000 per unit (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of $394,000. Each Unit consists of one unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (the “Debentures”) and 3,743,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (the “Warrants”). Of the Units issued, 109 Units were issued for debt settlement.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on May 31 and November 30 of each year with such payment commencing on April 8, 2022, with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures will be convertible in full or in part, at the holders’ option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Successfully Completes Phase One of Its Drug Discovery Program

Awakn Successfully Completes Phase One of Its Drug Discovery Program

Two Chemical Series Identified to Facilitate Lead Optimisation Activities

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the successful completion of phase one of its new chemical entity (NCE) development program, strengthening Awakn's pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of both substance and behavioural addictions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the appointment of Andrew Samann to Advisory Board

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE : NIRV), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Samann to the Company's Advisory Board.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Andrew Samann is CEO and Principal Consultant of Orion GMP Solutions, a Pharmaceutical Process Engineering firm founded in 2015. Andrew's background is firmly rooted in Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with a track record of serving more than 150 clients globally.

Andrew prioritizes early expertise advantage, diversified scientific partnerships, group collaboration and execution excellence. Through his career he has maintained a position at the forefront of the industry as well as building an immense network of contacts. Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan and has written multiple peer reviewed scientific publications related to protein chemistry. Following a tour of military service, he began his career with Cayman Chemicals as a GMP QC Chemist. He has since served on the Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) as GMP lead Auditor.

Mr. Samann commented, "Working with the team at Nirvana Life Sciences is one of the most impactful projects I've worked on to date. I'm excited to see this novel opportunity and industry continue to blossom."

Mr. Bruce Clark , Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We continue to advance our project, and are pleased that Andrew Samann has chosen to join our team. The expertise he brings in Quality Management as well as Pharmaceutical Process Engineering will be a tremendous asset to every stage of our development."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8586.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference
Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET
To attend, please register here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in Needham Healthcare conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 21 st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:15pm ET on 14 April 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×