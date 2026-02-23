NioBay Metals to Present Its North American Niobium Strategy at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Showcase

Niobay Metals Inc. (TSXV: NBY,OTC:NBYCF) ("NioBay" ) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 26-27, 2026.

NioBay's CEO Jean-Sébastien David and CFO Anthony Glavac, will both be present on February 26th and 27th and will present on Feb. 27 at 9:40 AM, providing an update on the Company's strategy, recent developments and next-phase initiative.

Advancing two key niobium assets in Ontario and Québec, NioBay Metals is positioning itself as a future North American supplier of niobium and other strategic metals that are critical to the green energy revolution. Its flagship, 100%-owned James Bay Niobium Project in Ontario and 72,5%-owned Crevier Project in Québec are being advanced to meet growing demand for a secure, North American supply of niobium and tantalum for use in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and energy transition markets. Through its ongoing research partnerships with universities, NioBay also supports technical studies and the development of new technologies and uses for niobium as it becomes increasingly critical to modern industry.

The Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About NioBay Metals

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 40 km south of Moose Factory, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien David
Chief Executive Officer

514-887-7131
Jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
https://niobaymetals.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284890

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Red Metals Corp Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2538 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Bahia Metals Corp. To Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

