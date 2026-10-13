NioBay Metals Announces New Mineralized Intersections

NioBay Metals Announces New Mineralized Intersections

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the initial results from the 2026 summer-autumn drilling campaign (the "2026 Campaign") at the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), in which it holds an 80.2% interest. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec Mine. It is situated within the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

Highlights

  • The Company commenced a 10,000-meter drilling campaign in mid-June.
  • The work involves:
    • Drilling the northern sector, which showed higher tantalum grades during the 2023 program;
    • Drilling to increase resources in the southern extension (following up on 2025 work);
    • Drilling to test dikes at depth.

Summary of Results

  • Tantalum intersections exceeding the deposit's average grade were obtained in the first 13 holes received. The data collected will be used to update the resource estimate following this drilling campaign.
  • Intercepted more than 15 m of mineralization with grades exceeding the average tantalum content (based on the latest resource estimates) in drill holes: 1532-26-18, 1532-26-22, 1532-26-23c, 1532-26-24, 1532-26-25, 1532-26-29, 1532-26-30, 1532-26-32, 1532-26-34.
  • Drilling operations, conducted by Forage Première Nation de Mashteuiatsh, will conclude at the end of October under the supervision of IOS Services Géoscientifiques and NioBay.
  • Further results to follow.

Figure 1 – 2026 Drilling: First 5,000 meters, Crevier Project

2026 Drilling: First 5,000 meters, Crevier Project

Table 1: Composites of intercepted mineralization exceeding the resource estimate (>200 ppm Ta2O5)

Drill hole
 		 From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Ta2O5
(ppm) 		Length
(m)
1532-26-16 273.50 274.50 245.43 1.00
1532-26-16 276.50 277.50 202.69 1.00
1532-26-16 283.50 288.50 246.21 5.00
1532-26-16 291.50 292.50 505.51 1.00
1532-26-18 267.70 270.50 327.50 2.80
1532-26-18 280.80 282.00 604.42 1.20
1532-26-18 291.00 292.00 223.45 1.00
1532-26-18 299.00 300.00 249.09 1.00
1532-26-18 304.00 307.90 309.68 3.90
1532-26-18 310.00 314.00 390.74 4.00
1532-26-18 318.00 319.00 470.10 1.00
1532-26-19 45.70 46.70 241.77 1.00
1532-26-19 170.50 171.50 201.47 1.00
1532-26-19 176.50 184.50 280.17 8.00
1532-26-19 186.50 187.50 288.17 1.00
1532-26-22 182.00 183.00 362.65 1.00
1532-26-22 186.00 190.00 406.52 4.00
1532-26-22 223.00 229.00 263.95 6.00
1532-26-22 233.00 235.00 305.87 2.00
1532-26-22 237.00 238.00 208.80 1.00
1532-26-22 242.00 245.00 381.37 3.00
1532-26-22 254.00 255.00 200.25 1.00
1532-26-23C 220.90 226.00 288.19 5.10
1532-26-23C 248.00 254.00 258.74 6.00
1532-26-23C 267.00 271.00 222.26 4.00
1532-26-24 166.00 169.00 244.62 3.00
1532-26-24 174.00 177.00 251.54 3.00
1532-26-24 243.00 245.00 386.46 2.00
1532-26-24 248.50 256.00 354.62 7.50
1532-26-24 257.00 262.00 340.58 5.00
1532-26-24 266.50 267.50 978.06 1.00
1532-26-25 167.50 187.50 320.84 20.00
1532-26-25 261.50 263.50 258.86 2.00
1532-26-27 0.00 5.00 264.48 5.00
1532-26-27 14.00 20.95 364.69 6.95
1532-26-29 314.00 316.00 255.20 2.00
1532-26-29 322.00 327.00 249.58 5.00
1532-26-29 329.00 330.00 247.87 1.00
1532-26-29 333.00 342.00 378.24 9.00
1532-26-30 172.50 173.50 227.12 1.00
1532-26-30 178.70 180.50 280.30 1.80
1532-26-30 190.40 192.50 310.84 2.10
1532-26-30 196.80 198.50 521.10 1.70
1532-26-30 205.50 210.50 233.81 5.00
1532-26-30 215.50 220.50 325.53 5.00
1532-26-30 232.50 233.50 206.36 1.00
1532-26-30 240.50 241.50 241.77 1.00
1532-26-31 262.50 267.50 407.34 5.00
1532-26-31 283.70 287.00 259.75 3.30
1532-26-31 290.00 295.00 252.88 5.00
1532-26-32 194.60 196.60 399.89 2.00
1532-26-32 238.75 239.80 317.47 1.05
1532-26-32 242.40 247.50 247.56 5.10
1532-26-32 249.50 257.60 480.97 8.10
1532-26-32 259.65 262.70 343.64 3.05
1532-26-34 177.10 178.50 235.31 1.40
1532-26-34 182.00 195.90 312.68 13.90

* Nb₂O₅ and Ta₂O₅ are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 2: Composites of intercepted mineralization (> 0.2% Nb2O5)

Drill Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		% of Nb2O5 Length
(m)
1532-26-16 287.50 288.50 0.21 1.00
1532-26-18 306.00 307.00 0.20 1.00
1532-26-18 311.00 312.00 0.20 1.00
1532-26-22 186.00 187.00 0.34 1.00
1532-26-22 242.00 245.00 0.26 3.00
1532-26-24 166.00 167.00 0.20 1.00
1532-26-24 174.00 177.00 0.21 3.00
1532-26-24 248.50 249.50 0.23 1.00
1532-26-24 250.00 251.00 0.20 1.00
1532-26-24 254.00 255.00 0.22 1.00
1532-26-24 257.00 258.00 0.24 1.00
1532-26-24 261.00 262.00 0.35 1.00
1532-26-24 266.50 267.50 0.82 1.00
1532-26-23C 224.00 225.00 0.20 1.00
1532-26-23C 249.00 250.00 0.22 1.00
1532-26-25 167.50 172.50 0.22 5.00
1532-26-25 174.50 175.50 0.21 1.00
1532-26-25 261.50 262.50 0.22 1.00
1532-26-27 1.00 2.00 0.23 1.00
1532-26-27 3.00 4.00 0.24 1.00
1532-26-27 14.00 20.95 0.26 6.95
1532-26-30 172.50 174.50 0.22 2.00
1532-26-30 190.40 192.50 0.21 2.10
1532-26-30 196.80 198.50 0.42 1.70
1532-26-30 209.50 210.50 0.35 1.00
1532-26-30 215.50 216.50 0.45 1.00
1532-26-31 262.50 267.50 0.29 5.00
1532-26-31 283.70 285.00 0.24 1.30
1532-26-31 291.00 292.00 0.31 1.00
1532-26-31 294.00 295.00 0.24 1.00
1532-26-29 314.00 316.00 0.21 2.00
1532-26-29 324.00 327.00 0.21 3.00
1532-26-29 329.00 330.00 0.21 1.00
1532-26-29 333.00 339.00 0.27 6.00
1532-26-29 341.00 342.00 0.69 1.00
1532-26-32 194.60 195.60 0.28 1.00
1532-26-32 242.40 245.40 0.24 3.00
1532-26-32 249.50 255.60 0.43 6.10
1532-26-32 260.70 261.70 0.21 1.00
1532-26-34 182.00 186.05 0.26 4.05
1532-26-34 187.15 195.00 0.25 7.85

* Nb₂O₅ and Ta₂O₅ are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 3: Borehole locations – To be updated by IOS for 2026

Drill hole Azimut Dip Length NAD83_z18- E NAD83_z18 - N NAD83_z18 - Z
1532-26-18 230 -45 450 660318,02 5483224,04 332,9
1532-26-19 230 -45 288 660235,75 5483149,68 317,3
1532-26-22 230 -45 279 660643,98 5482616,70 341,7
1532-26-23c 230 -45 300 660768,51 5482446,25 353,5
1532-26-24 230 -60 324 661310,32 5481792,46 399,7
1532-26-25 230 -60 324 661367,24 5481727,2 407,1
1532-26-27 230 -60 102 661284,48 5481656,71 403,5
1532-26-29 230 -55 369 661272,06 5481925,95 377,6
1532-26-30 230 -60 267 661093,58 5481949,80 361,4
1532-26-31 230 -60 339 661055,65 5482063,59 371,3
1532-26-32 230 -50 330 661776,30 5481483,42 409,4
1532-26-34 230 -60 240 661875,77 5481238,44 412,8


Message from NioBay's President and CEO on Crevier

"We are pleased to announce the initial results showing mineralized intercepts," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "The first 5,000 meters targeted the northern zone, where we anticipated lower niobium content but higher tantalum levels. The updated resource estimate will provide a new picture of the deposit. To date, we have identified several intercepts with tantalum values exceeding the average. We will release a new set of results for the central and southern drill holes as soon as they become available."

Following studies indicating positive parameters for the project, the Crevier operation would be dedicated exclusively to producing niobium oxide for battery manufacturers and high-purity tantalum oxide.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About Niobay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds an 80.2% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Tantalum

One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components. Tantalum (Ta) causes no immune response in mammals, so has found wide use in the making of surgical implants. It can replace bone, for example, in skull plates; as foil or wire, it connects torn nerves; as woven gauze it binds abdominal muscle. Tantalum alloys can be extremely strong and have been used for turbine blades, rocket nozzles and internal combustion engines.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Niobay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
www.niobaymetals.com 		 
                          Kimberly Darlington
                          Investor Relations
                          kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
                          Tel: 514-771-3398
 


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1468863c-0110-44d9-8a42-9af9dd7fecde


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NBY:CCtsxv:nbytantalum investing
NBY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Niobay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the highlights of its metallurgical work carried out by SGS in Quebec City. This work was made possible thanks to a grant received under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) confirms receipt of a notice from the Ontario government. This notice announced the granting of a new exploration permit for the James Bay Niobium Project located 42 km south of the town of Moosonee, Ontario. It... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") ( TSX-V: NBY ) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the first results of the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project... Keep Reading...
Basket holding many pieces of coltan ore mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What is Coltan? 5 Facts to Know About the Conflict Mineral

You may not have heard of coltan, but it’s a key raw mineral whose components are found in everyday technologies from smartphones to laptops as well as advanced medical equipment.However, the supply chain for the black metallic mineral has faced controversy given that the vast majority of coltan... Keep Reading...
Tantalum ore nuggets.

Top 5 Tantalum-mining Countries

Tantalum is a key material in steel manufacturing, as well as many modern technologies — the critical metal is used in capacitors for everything from computers and mobile phones to air conditioners and refrigerators.Yet despite its importance in the world today, tantalum mining takes place in... Keep Reading...
tantalum periodic symbol, metal mining 3d illustration

How to Invest in Tantalum Stocks

With impressive ductility and the ability to resist heat and corrosion, critical metal tantalum is one of the five major refractory metals, as well as an important industrial commodity. Due to its high thermal conductivity, about two-thirds of tantalum is used in electronic capacitors, a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

Related News

base metals investing

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

base metals investing

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

Heliostar Submits Environmental Permit Applications for Ana Paula

base metals investing

Getty Copper Expands Drill Program to Over 20,000 Metres Following Strong Getty South Results