Nicola Mining Engages Global One Media for Digital Investor Communications

Nicola Mining Engages Global One Media for Digital Investor Communications

Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), a global investor marketing and media firm, to support the Company's digital investor communications strategy.

Under the engagement, Global One Media will assist the Company with the production of digital investor content, including video interviews and related corporate communications, and the distribution of such content through digital channels and media platforms, with the objective of increasing the Company's visibility among investors across key global markets.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media, stated: "Today's capital markets are global and digital. Through our international investor media network and distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia, our goal is to help Nicola expand its visibility, strengthen its narrative, and connect with a wider global investor audience."

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services to the Company in the future.

About Global One Media Group

Global One Media is an investor marketing firm focused on digital communications for publicly traded companies. By combining strategic narrative development, premium content creation, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers increase visibility, connect with investors, and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX-V Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade BC-based gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a property that hosts historical high-grade copper mineralization and covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information

Contact: Peter Espig
Phone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@nicolamining.com
URL: www.nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292393

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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