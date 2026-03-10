NFI Group Inc. named one of Manitoba's Top Employers for the Second Consecutive Year

NFI Group Inc. named one of Manitoba's Top Employers for the Second Consecutive Year

NFI-Group_MB-Top-Employers-2026

TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leading global manufacturer of bus and coaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, is proud to announce that the Company has been named one of Manitoba's Top Employers for 2026, marking the company's second consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition.

Manitoba's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, and this special designation recognizes Manitoba employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. NFI is proud to receive this recognition, amongst many other incredible organizations in the province.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our entire team," said John Sapp, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "NFI's success depends on our people, and we're proud to offer a workplace that supports growth, flexibility, and belonging. Earning this honour for the second consecutive year underscores our commitment to being an employer of choice in Manitoba and in every region where we operate."

Manitoba employers are evaluated on eight criteria, (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

The editors published the reasons for our selection, and NFI was selected again in 2026 based on three key strengths:

  • Our employee-led social committees help shape a vibrant workplace culture by organizing events tailored to each location.
  • We're committed to providing flexibility that supports life and work. We offer a range of options for operational and administrative team members — including hybrid and remote work arrangements, as well as alternative shift schedules — to help balance personal responsibilities with professional goals.
  • Our dedication to helping team members grow their careers. We offer in-house career planning resources and leadership development programs, along with tuition subsidies for external learning opportunities, whether or not they directly relate to a team member's current role.

"Being recognized for a second year in a row is deeply meaningful because it reinforces the work we are doing to build a people-first culture," said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. "Our teams bring passion and purpose to everything they do, and we remain committed to providing an environment where they can thrive—professionally, personally, and as part of a community."

About NFI

NFI is a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 
Stephen King 
P: 204.792.1300 
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7000d38c-c1e1-40e2-bc87-5c53001fdeb5


