CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Graphite Investing News

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its global anode expansion strategy and the economic results from the study relating to its first battery anode facility (BAF) to be located in Mauritius. The highlights are as follows

  • Plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications
  • The Company's planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying coated, spherical and purified graphite (CSPG) to major EV automotive companies (OEMs)
  • First BAF (BAF1) to be located in Mauritius, in close proximity to the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar and on a strategic shipping route that supplies Asian markets
  • Lease for BAF1 signed on existing industrial premises, accelerating the development timeframe to first production and enabling supply of CSPG for qualification with OEM customers
  • BAF1 initial production (Line 1) of 3,600 tpa of CSPG to be advanced on an accelerated timeframe, targeting production in Q2 2024
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$106.9 million, IRR of 42.7%, and payback within 2.2 years
    • Capital costs of US$23.5 million and working capital of US$4.9 million
    • Annual forecasted revenues of $33.7 million and EBITDA of $13.2 million.
  • BAF1 facility capable of housing 3 additional production lines of 3,600 tpa each, resulting in total production capacity (lines 1-4) of 14,400 tpa of CSPG
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$439.7 million and IRR of 45.8%, and payback within 3.2 years
    • Incremental capital cost of US$74 million, potentially financeable from Line1 cash flows

Global Anode Facility Expansion Strategy

The Company is planning a staged buildout of a series of BAFs in key geographic locations, each designed with modular production capacities that can expand in lockstep with OEM demand from key markets in Asia, North America, Europe and the UK.

Each BAF's innovative design will be based on a proprietary and well-established processing technology that NextSource has exclusive license to, and is currently used to supply CSPG to major OEMs, including the Toyota and Tesla supply chains. CSPG is the final form of graphite used as anode material, which is assembled along with cathode material and other components into finished lithium-ion batteries for EV applications.

The BAF1 plant in Mauritius is expected to produce commercial volumes of CSPG, primarily targeting supply to Japanese and South Korean customers, as well as qualification material to global OEM customers.

Based on advanced discussions with potential customers, the Company intends to prioritize the construction of additional BAFs in North America, Europe and the UK, each with production capacities capable of meeting the long term CSPG volume requirements of the customers in those markets.

The Company has commenced design work for these locations and is in the process of selecting preferred sites, which are currently undergoing economic evaluation. Timing, final locations and production volumes of additional BAFs will be dependent upon the Company having secured contracted offtakes for CSPG along with the required capital funding and applicable permits.

The Company has also begun the application process to apply for various financial loans and grants available from the US Department of Energy and Department of Defence in support of the US Inflation Reduction Act and by the UK Government's Automotive Transformation Fund.

Economic Results for BAF1 Located in Mauritius

The Company has signed a long-term industrial lease in a freeport-classified industrial park that is close to the international container port of Port Louis. Based on this industrial site, the Company completed a technical study (BAF1 Technical Study) that estimated capital costs and working capital investments at $32.8 million. The post-tax economic results demonstrated an NPV of US$106.9 million using an 8% discount rate and an IRR of 42.7% with a payback of 2.4 years. At full capacity, BAF1 annual revenues are estimated at $33.7 million with an EBITDA of $13.2 million.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented, "We are delighted to announce the acceleration of our anode production strategy with our first BAF to be located in Mauritius. NextSource is now executing on its strategy to become a vertically integrated global supplier of critical battery materials.

Establishing our first BAF in Mauritius provides the shortest path to achieving commercial production of CSPG and providing customers a secure source of anode material that is decoupled from Asian supply chains, while prioritizing our plans to rapidly expand capacity through additional BAFs in North America, Europe and other locations as market demand dictates."

Mauritius was selected over other potential jurisdictions for the first BAF plant based on several strategic and economic advantages that include:

  • Proximity to Madagascar resulting in low transport costs for the Company's SuperFlake® graphite feedstock
  • Strategic position as a major transport hub along international shipping routes to Asia
  • Availability of several suitable industrial locations within proximity of a container port
  • Modern infrastructure, educated workforce and a highly supportive business environment
  • Favourable tax incentives such as freeport zones and an attractive corporate income tax rate
  • Net zero import and export taxes (freeport)

The next steps for the Company are to complete the front-end engineering and design and environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") permitting. The Company is in active discussions with strategic offtake partners and debt and equity financiers who have expressed an interest in funding the construction of BAF1 in Mauritius. Upon obtaining necessary funding and completion of the ESIA process, the Company is targeting production from BAF1 in Q2 2024.

Future modular expansions in Mauritius could accommodate up to 3 additional production lines (i.e. lines 2-4) of 3,600 tpa each at the same site, resulting in total production of 14,400 tpa of CSPG. At a total nameplate capacity of 14,400 tpa and assuming that construction of lines 2-4 is initiated after Line 1 begins operation, the combined post-tax economic results demonstrate an NPV of US$439.7 million using an 8% discount rate and an IRR of 45.8% with a payback within 3.2 years. At full capacity, the annual revenues are estimated at US$134.8 million with an EBITDA of US$57.7 million. The incremental capital costs to construct lines 2-4 is estimated at US$74 million, which includes approximately US$16 million that could be financed from Line1 cash flows.

While the Company believes that synergies exist by developing an integrated business model with the Molo Graphite Mine, the BAFs will be capable of processing flake graphite obtained from third parties. As such, future modular expansions of BAF1 and construction of additional BAFs would be based on processing demand from customers, with graphite flake being sourced from the Molo Graphite Mine and, where appropriate, from qualified flake graphite feedstock of third parties.

As the BAFs will also be capable of processing CSPG from qualified flake graphite of third parties, the Company can also be a service provider to other companies, utilising its specialized equipment and proprietary processing IP to offer CSPG toll manufacturing arrangements.

BAF1 Economic Results

The following presents the economic results of line 1 only of the Mauritius BAF.

Economic Highlights

Post-Tax Results (US$)

Net Present Value ("NPV") (8% discount rate) (1)(2)(3)(4)

106.9 million

Initial Capital Costs (2)

23.5 million

Initial Working Capital (3)

4.9 million

Sustaining and Rehabilitation Costs

15.4 million

Life of Operation (LoO)

30 years

Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") (1)(4)

42.7%

Payback (1)(4)

2.2 years

Annual Revenues (5)

33.7 million

EBITDA (5)

13.2 million

Economic Operational Highlights

Average Annual Production

Anode material (CSPG)

3,600 tpa

By-products (fines)

4,000 tpa

Average Sales Price Assumption (US$ per tonne)

Anode material (CSPG)

US$8,750

By-products (fines)

US$550

Average Operating Costs (US$ per tonne of CSPG) (4)(6)

US$5,535

  1. Assumes Project is financed with 100% equity.
  2. CAPEX includes process equipment, ancillary civil & infrastructure, electrical and utilities, project and construction services, and contingency of $2.9 million.
  3. Working capital for first 3 months of operation and raw materials inventory.
  4. As measured from start of operation of line 1 and assumes no inflationary adjustments in sales price or operating costs.
  5. Estimate is for first full year of operation at full capacity and excludes royalties, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
  6. Assumes all opex allocated to CSPG production without deduction for by-product revenues and excludes royalties, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all monetary figures presented throughout this press release are expressed in US dollars (USD). Capital cost estimates were prepared by the Company's EPCM Erudite Strategies to a confidence level of +/- 15% to 20% and are preliminary in nature. These results should not be relied upon for investment decisions. The BAF Technical Study is not a technical report for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 but rather is a preliminary economic and technical study relating to the design, construction and operation of the BAF1.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals. Construction of the processing plant and mining camp for the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is now complete, with the commencement of mine commissioning beginning shortly.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality projects globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. Phase 1 of the Molo mine is in the final stages of completion and approaching first production.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President & CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of construction and completion of the Mauritius BAF and proposed timing of future locations of additional BAFs, timing and completion of front-end engineering and design and ESIA permitting, the economic results of the BAF Technical Study including capital costs estimates, operating costs estimates, payback, NPV, IRR, production, sales pricing and working capital estimates, the construction and potential expansion of the BAFs, expansion plans , as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE: NextSource Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741163/NextSource-Materials-Announces-Global-Anode-Expansion-Strategy-and-Economic-Results-of-First-Battery-Anode-Facility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsTSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials

Overview

NextSource Materials: Construction of Molo Graphite Mine processing plant completed; Approaching the first production

Vision Blue Resources Ltd, a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis (former CEO of Xstrata Plc), made a significant strategic investment in NextSource Materials to fully fund the construction of its Molo graphite mine in Madagascar. Production is scheduled in Q4 2022.

According to UK’s Roskill Research, battery demand for raw material graphite is expected to grow by approximately 23 per year-over-year for the next decade. This dramatic spike in demand is due to graphite’s critical role as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Electric vehicle batteries contain between 60 to 90 kilograms of graphite per battery. By volume, graphite is the largest raw material in a lithium-ion battery. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, investing in the companies that produce these valuable battery materials and have first-mover advantage can provide significant value-creation and exposure to this expanding market.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is entering production with its 100 percent-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar in 2022. The Molo Graphite Project is a fully permitted and funded project that ranks as one of the largest and highest quality flake graphite deposits globally, and is the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

The company completed the construction of the Molo Graphite Mine processing plant indicating the final stages of development of Phase 1 and are fast approaching first production. Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine is designed to process 240,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of ore resulting in a name plate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of flake graphite. Electrical interconnections between plant modules are in progress, which will be followed by commissioning and the start of mining activities. Plant commissioning will be followed by a ramp up period of up to three months prior to achieving commercial production.

Graphite in Madagascar is renowned for its quality and flake size. For almost a century, Madagascar has been exporting flake graphite to the world but in limited quantities. Molo will catapult Madagascar to a top 5 graphite producing country. With its Green Giant vanadium project also within close proximity to the Molo project, NextSource Materials controls two very strategic sources of battery materials at one source.

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or email Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.
NextSource Materials

NextSource’s 100 percent owned and fully permitted Molo graphite project drew investor attention for its large-high-quality flake graphite deposit and unique SuperFlake graphite concentrate. The company announced in May 2021, that former Xstrata CEO Sir Mick Davis committed a strategic investment of US$29.5 million in NextSource mining operations. This investment provided the entire funding to bring the Molo Graphite mine into production.

Vision Blue Resources, the firm that Davis founded in December 2020 to invest in battery and technology minerals, selected the Molo graphite project as its flagship investment, noting that the graphite market has been underinvested considering the increasing demand in recent years. “This investment in NextSource underlines our belief that the massive secular change in demand for critical battery material resources is not being met by an appropriate supply-side response, largely as a result of capital constraints,” Davis stated.

The company utlized an all-modular build approach to construct the Molo mine. Phase one production will be approximately 17,000 tonnes per annum over the first two years with a phase two expansion on 150,000 additional tonnes in year three.

NextSource Materials
NextSource Materials

NextSource has also outlined a fully integrated supply chain plan to build a battery anode facility (BAF) to produce coated, spherical, purified graphite (CSPG). The company will be outlining its phase one BAF construction plans by the end of 2022. NextSource has a significant advantage over other projects attempting to produce anode material via its exclusive collaboration with one of Japan’s prominent producers of anode material to OEM supply chains.

In April 2021, the company finalized an exclusive partnership with a well-established and leading company that processes SPG for leading Japanese anode and battery makers, who in turn supply the Tesla supply chain and Toyota supply chains. The company has also executed an commercial offtake agreement with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH, an international trading and services company headquartered in Essen, Germany, for the sale of 35,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of the SuperFlake® graphite products.

NextSource’s other highly prospective project, the Green Giant vanadium project in Madagascar, stands out for its sediment-hosted deposit profile, which is only seen in approximately 5 percent of total vanadium occurrences.

The company believes strongly in vanadium’s potential market growth with the popularization of VRBs as a leading technology for green energy applications. Since project acquisition in 2007, NextSource has spent over US$20 million on the exploration and development of the Green Giant.

NextSource’s management team and directors bring decades of professional mine development and capital markets expertise. Combined, NextSource has assembled an impressive team that has proven track record in mine operations and building shareholder value. This positions the company for significant growth and economic success as it strives to meet the world’s increasing demand for graphite.

Company Highlights

  • The Molo graphite project is a fully permitted and fund funded asset and will be the only graphite project to enter production outside of China. The deposit ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world.
  • Vision Blue Resources, a fund headed up by Sir Mick Davis that invests in strategic battery materials, is NextSource’s largest shareholder.
  • The company’s Green Giant vanadium project is an advanced stage exploration project that is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The sediment-hosted geophysical profile of this vanadium deposit is well-suited for vanadium redox batteries, which are a leading battery technology for large scale energy storage applications.
  • Sir Mick Davis is NextSource’s chairman and this mining heavyweight brings years of valuable experience in mine development and financing expertise.
  • NextSource will complete a feasibility study in November 2022 for its Phase 2 expansion of an additional 150,000 tonnes in order to meet the significant forecasted demand for graphite. Phase 2 construction is expected to take 12 months to complete and construction can commence as soon as funding is in place.
  • NextSource is the only graphite company to have secured two long term offtakes with tier one partners. The first is for the sale of 20,000 tonnes per annum with a prominent Japanese trader that supplies the Tesla and Toyota battery supply chains, and the second is with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for the sale of 35,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.
  • NextSource has furthered strengthened its partnership with its Japanese partner through an exclusive collaboration to build battery anode facilities (BAF) to produce graphite anode material. Construction of its Phase 1 BAF is expected to commence in January 2023 with commissioning by end of 2023. The verification facility will produce spherical, purified graphite (SPG) and coated SPG (CSPG) using established processing expertise.

Key Projects

Molo Graphite Project

The Molo graphite project is a wholly owned feasibility-stage asset that ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world. The property is over 62.5 hectares, sits in the Tulear region of South-western Madagascar and is located 11.5 kilometers east of the town of Fotadrevo

Total combined graphite resources are measured at 141.28 million tonnes at 6.13 percent total graphitic carbon, with a contained ore reserve of 22.44 million tonnes at 7.02 percent graphitic carbon. The company has delinatined over 300 line kms of continuous graphite mineralization at surface. NextSource has virtually an unlimited supply of graphite it can bring to the market in lockstep with demand.

SuperFlake

NextSource has superior flake size distribution and well above the global average. The Molo asset is relatively unique for having almost 50 percent premium-priced large and jumbo flake graphite, and can achieve up to 98 percent carbon purity with simple flotation alone. Molo SuperFlake® has been verified by end-users and meets or exceeds all criteria for the top demand markets for flake graphite; anode material for lithium-ion batteries, refractories, graphite foils and graphene inks.

NextSource has completed a series of Feasibility Studies on the project since 2015, with an updated Feasibility Study for phase two mine expansion due this November.

For all details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the mineral resource, reserve estimates, and data verification procedures for phase one of the Molo Project, please see “Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar Prepared by Erudite Strategies (Pty) Ltd” dated May 31, 2019.Green Giant Vanadium Project

The 100 percent owned Green Giant vanadium project is an advanced stage exploration project located in South-central Madagascar and is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The project leverages good mining conditions and convenient close proximity to NextSource’s flagship Molo graphite project.

The Green Giant Project is a rare type of vanadium deposit because it is sediment-hosted. No magnetic metals are associated with Green Giant’s vanadium, making the project ideal for producing high-purity vanadium pentoxide, a key material in vanadium redox batteries.

The property’s National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource measures an estimated 60 million tonnes of vanadium pentoxide at an average grade of almost 0.7 percent at a 0.5 percent cut-off.

Since 2008, Green Giant has seen extensive diamond drilling campaigns, soil sampling, airborne and ground geophysics and EM surveying. NextSource intends to continue developing the property’s three main zones, which are referred to as the Jaky, Manga and Mainty deposits.

Management Team

Craig Scherba, P.Geo. — President and CEO

Craig Scherba was appointed president and CEO in September 2012 and has been a director since January 2010. Previously, Scherba served as vice president, Exploration of the company, since January 2010. Prior, Scherba was a managing partner for six years with Taiga Consultants Ltd., a mining exploration consulting company. He has been a professional geologist since 2000, and his expertise includes supervising large Canadian and international exploration programs. Scherba was an integral member of the exploration team that developed Nevsun Resources’ high-grade gold, copper and zinc Bisha project in Eritrea. He served as the company’s country and exploration manager in Madagascar during its initial exploration stage, discovering both the Molo Graphite and the Green Giant Vanadium deposits.

Robin Borley, Pr. Tech Eng — Chief Operating Officer

Robin Borley is a Graduate mining engineering professional and a certified mine manager with more than 25 years of international mining experience building and operating mining ventures. He has held senior management positions both Internationally and within the South African mining industry. He has most recently served as mining director for DRA Mineral Projects and was instrumental as the COO of Red Island Minerals in developing a Madagascar coal venture.

His diverse career has spanned resource project management, evaluation, exploration and mine development. Robin has completed several mine evaluations, including operational and financial assessment of new and existing operations across various resource sectors. He has experience in managing underground and surface mining operations from both the contractor and owner-miner environments.

Brent Nykoliation, BCom (Hons) — Executive Vice President

Brent Nykoliation joined the senior management team at NextSource Materials as vice president, Corporate Development. In 2007, he oversaw all communication with analysts, institutional investors and strategic offtake partners for the company. He brings over 20 years of management experience, having held senior marketing and strategic development positions with several Fortune 500 corporations in Canada, notably Nestlé, Home Depot and Whirlpool. Nykoliation holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours degree from Queen’s University.

Marc Johnson, CFA, CPA — Chief Financial Officer

Marc Johnson is a bilingual senior executive with over 20 years of business experience, including ten years at public corporations as CFO, VP Corporate Development and other financial management positions, and ten years in capital markets in investment banking and equity research. Johnson is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant and joined as CFO in October 2015. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal.

Board of Directors

Sir Mick Davis — Chairman

Sir Mick Davis is the CEO of Vision Blue Resources and a highly successful mining executive accredited with building Xstrata plc into one of the largest mining companies in the world prior to its acquisition by Glencore plc. Before listing Xstrata on the LSE as CEO he was CFO of Billiton plc and Chairman of Billiton Coal which he joined from the position of Eskom CFO. During his career in mining he has raised over US$40bn from global capital markets and successfully completed over US$120bn of corporate transactions, including the creation of the Ingwe Coal Corporation in South Africa; the listing of Billiton on the LSE; the merger of BHP and Billiton; as well as numerous transactions at Xstrata culminating in the sale to Glencore plc. Sir Mick Davis is a Chartered Accountant by profession, and holds an honours degree in Commerce from Rhodes University, South Africa and an Honorary Doctorate from Bar Ilan University, Israel.

Craig Scherba, P.Geo. — President and CEO and Director

Craig Scherba was appointed president and CEO in September 2012 and has been a director since January 2010. Previously, Scherba served as vice president, Exploration of the company, since January 2010. Prior, Scherba was a managing partner for six years with Taiga Consultants Ltd., a mining exploration consulting company. He has been a professional geologist since 2000, and his expertise includes supervising large Canadian and international exploration programs. Scherba was an integral member of the exploration team that developed Nevsun Resources’ high-grade gold, copper and zinc Bisha project in Eritrea. He served as the company’s country and exploration manager in Madagascar during its initial exploration stage, discovering both the Molo Graphite and the Green Giant Vanadium deposits.

Robin Borley, Pr. Tech Eng — Chief Operating Officer/ Director

Robin Borley is a Graduate mining engineering professional and a certified mine manager with more than 25 years of international mining experience building and operating mining ventures. He has held senior management positions both Internationally and within the South African mining industry. He has most recently served as mining director for DRA Mineral Projects and was instrumental as the COO of Red Island Minerals in developing a Madagascar coal venture.

His diverse career has spanned resource project management, evaluation, exploration and mine development. Robin has completed several mine evaluations, including operational and financial assessment of new and existing operations across various resource sectors. He has experience in managing underground and surface mining operations from both the contractor and owner-miner environments.

Brett Whalen — Director (Non-executive)

Brett Whalen has over 20 years of investment banking and M&A expertise, spending over 16 of those years at Dundee Corporation. During his tenure at Dundee Corp., Whalen was directly involved in completing approximately $2 billion in M&A deals and helped raise over $10 billion in the capital for resource sector companies. While a vice president and portfolio manager of Goodman & Co., he oversaw the investment of $6 million into NextSource, enabling the company to achieve key technical milestones, notably the completion of its July 2017 Phase One Feasibility Study and the concept and design of the whole modular build approach NextSource will be utilized for construction of both Phase One and Phase Two of the Molo mine. Whalen has extensive knowledge of both graphite and vanadium and the general battery materials industry.

Whalen has held Board seats of several TSX-listed and privately held companies and holds a BA (Honours) degree in Economics and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Ian Pearce – Director (Non-executive)

Mr. Ian Pearce is the former CEO of Xstrata Nickel, and prior to that was the former COO of Falconbridge Limited, which was acquired by Xstrata Plc in 2006. Xstrata Plc’s acquisition of Falconbridge was one of the largest mining takeovers globally and one of the largest takeover bids in Canadian history. Mr. Pearce was also a founding partner of X2 Resources who, along with Sir Mick Davis, made up the team of six ex-Xstrata executives who formed the mid-tier diversified mining and metals company. He currently serves as a director for several global companies in the mining and metals, energy, and sustainability industries:

Mr. Pearce previously served as Chair of the Mining Association of Canada and Chair of the Nickel Institute. He holds a BSc from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and an HNDT in Mineral Processing from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Christopher Kruba — Director (Non-executive)

Mr. Kruba is Vice-President and Legal Counsel to Nostrum Capital Corporation and a number of related corporations that are part of the Toldo Group. The Toldo Group is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario and is composed of several privately held corporations in Canada and the United States, some of which have large manufacturing operations in diversified sectors and others which are involved in active and passive investments across capital markets throughout North America, Europe and Africa. In addition to his responsibilities as counsel to the Toldo Group, Mr. Kruba serves as corporate secretary to all the companies, is a member of group’s investment committee and he serves on the board of directors of many of the companies.

Mr. Kruba has extensive manufacturing and capital markets experience and has lead merges and acquisitions and participated in the management and strategic planning for numerous companies, including venture capital corporations in which the group has invested.

Nostrum Capital Corporation and Mr. Kruba personally have been investors in NextSource Materials Inc. since 2011.

NextSource Materials Announces Construction of the Processing Plant for the Molo Graphite Mine is Complete

NextSource Materials Announces Construction of the Processing Plant for the Molo Graphite Mine is Complete

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the processing plant and mining camp for the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is now complete, and that the entire mining fleet is at site

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 10:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2022

The Board of Directors had fixed October 14, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting. There were 101,872,614 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. A total of 50,199,686 common shares equivalent to 49.5% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting were represented in person or by proxy. A total of 2,339,761 of the common shares represented by proxy were not voted.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Molo Mine Update, Management Appointments and Exercise of Warrants by Vision Blue Resources for Proceeds of US$16.9M

NextSource Materials Announces Molo Mine Update, Management Appointments and Exercise of Warrants by Vision Blue Resources for Proceeds of US$16.9M

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of its Molo Graphite Mine ("Molo mine") in Madagascar, management appointments and progress on its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") deployment plans

The Company also announces the early exercise by Vision Blue Resources Limited ("Vision Blue") of 23,214,286 warrants acquired in May 2021 (see the Company's press release on May 19, 2021) for aggregate proceeds to the Company of approximately US$16.9 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Progress Update on Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Provides Progress Update on Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

The Processing Plant has arrived and been unloaded at the local port of Fort Dauphin in Madagascar and has cleared customs. Company-appointed logistics specialists have now commenced transporting all modules of the Processing Plant, including two mobile cranes, to the mine site. Earthworks at the mine site are complete and civil works are on schedule to be completed by the time the Processing Plant arrives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Solar and Battery Hybrid Power Plant Construction and Site Works Update

NextSource Materials Announces Solar and Battery Hybrid Power Plant Construction and Site Works Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a site works update and to announce that a Madagascar subsidiary of CrossBoundary Energy ("CBE") has commenced the construction process for the solar and battery hybrid power plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar after the Company executed a definitive energy services agreement with CrossBoundary Energy's ("CBE") Madagascar subsidiary

Molo Mine Construction Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, on January 9, 2023, following the positive recommendation by the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX"), the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") has authorized Hydro-Québec's connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions

This is another significant step forward for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or the "Project"). For the Project to go forward, Hydro-Québec will have to relocate a segment of the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau line (which currently crosses the future mine site on a distance of 4.1 km), construct a 315/25-kV transformer substation, and connect the mine to the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline. Hydro-Québec derives over 94% of its electricity from hydropower with almost all of the remainder generated from renewable sources. Critical Elements is fortunate to be situated in Québec for several reasons including access to one of the cleanest electricity grids globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 28 février 2023/ Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer que, le 9 janvier 2023, à la suite de la recommandation positive du Comité d'examen des répercussions sur l'environnement et le milieu social (le « COMEX »), le ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs du Québec (le « Ministre ») a autorisé le projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'électricité d'Hydro-Québec, sous réserve de certaines conditions.

Il s'agit d'une autre étape importante pour le projet Rose lithium-tantale (« Rose » ou le « Projet »). Pour que le Projet puisse aller de l'avant, Hydro-Québec devra déplacer un tronçon de la ligne Eastmain-1-Nemiscau (qui traverse actuellement le site de la future mine sur une distance de 4,1 km), aménager un poste de transformation à 315-25 kV et raccorder la mine à la ligne électrique Eastmain-1-Nemiscau. Hydro-Québec tire plus de 94 % de son électricité de l'hydroélectricité, la quasi-totalité du reste étant produite à partir de sources renouvelables. Critical Elements a la chance d'être située au Québec pour plusieurs raisons, dont l'accès à l'un des réseaux électriques les plus propres au monde.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed a UAV magnetic survey and interpretation on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling (1)
  • The Company has also staked 12 additional claims and submitted an application for 3 additional claims at Zen-Whoberi, based on the results from the geophysical survey, expanding total project size to 4,561 hectares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has received results from its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, with 25-metre spacing over and around the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022), in the northeastern part of the Property. Based upon the results of the survey, the Company has expanded the Zen-Whoberi Project by staking an additional 15 claims, 3 of which are still pending application. The currently granted claims total 706 hectares, bringing the total property size to 4,561 hectares, in addition to the 3 pending claims.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received initial geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from the first 1,500 feet (457.32 metres) of borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 began on January 10, 2023 and was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres) on February 22, 2023 which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini. The remaining samples collected in the final 450 feet (137.20 metres) of hole GEM23-04 are still in analytical process.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the brine sampling results from a drill hole at its 100% owned Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Drill hole LV22-04 assayed up to 417 parts per million ("ppm" or "mgL") lithium (Li) from two rounds of sampling completed in January February 2023. Earlier, the geophysical study of the first well LV22-01 indicated the presence of a continuous single brine aquifer comprising of mainly clastic sediments from 14 meters to 205 meters depth with a marked hydrothermal presence towards the deeper section. The Laguna Verde project is the flagship project of the Company and one of the Company's 100% owned brine lithium projects in Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Victory Finalizes Drilling Program Agreement for Its Smokey Lithium, Nevada Property

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

Lithium Investing

Venus Metals Reports More High-grade Gold Intercepts at Youanmi Gold Project

×