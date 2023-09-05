Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with South Korea's POSCO International ("POSCO") for strategic collaboration that could involve an equity investment into the Company as well as a long-term offtake agreement for spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") and the Company's other graphite products

TheMoU envisages the potential for a definitive offtake agreement for 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate and 10,000 to 15,000 tpa of SPG over a ten year period, to be supplied to POSCO Future M, a POSCO Group subsidiary that is responsible for EV battery businesses and supplies all of South Korea's major battery cell manufacturers with finished cathode and anode materials.

Prior to executing a definitive agreement, certain customary technical and economic studies will need to be completed.

Mr .Yoo Sam (L, front row), head of POSCO International's green materials department, and Mr. Craig Scherba (R, front row), President & CEO of NextSource Materials, in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Photo provided by POSCO International.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

"Exploring the potential for a strategic partnership with one of the world's largest suppliers of anodes to western cell manufacturers and OEMs is a tremendous opportunity. We look forward to working with POSCO to advance the MoU."

ABOUT POSCO INTERNATIONAL

Established in 1967, POSCO International Corp. is the largest trading company in South Korea with offices in 45 countries. With the vision to be a global pioneer in green energy innovation, POSCO International has secured a stable and sustainable value chain of key raw materials for Lithium-Ion batteries, such as graphite, nickel, copper and lithium through equity investments to establish a global supply system contributing to energy security.

POSCO Future M Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the POSCO Group, is the global leader in the production of cathode, anode, industrial and advanced carbon-based raw materials and products. With cathode and anode materials for rechargeable batteries as its primary business, POSCO Future M is committed to expanding its global market share by growing its diversified business portfolio of chemical and energy materials.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Molo Graphite Mine has begun production and is expected to ramp up to its Phase 1 nameplate capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate by Q4 2023.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Aura Financial atnextsource@aura-financial.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, the timing and ability to meet the conditions defined in the POSCO MoU, and provides no guarantee that a Definitive Agreement would be reached, timing of construction and completion of the Mauritius BAF and proposed timing of future locations of additional BAFs, timing and completion of front-end engineering and design and ESIA permitting, the economic results of the BAF Technical Study including capital costs estimates, operating costs estimates, payback, NPV, IRR, production, sales pricing and working capital estimates, the construction and potential expansion of the BAFs, expansion plans , as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780251/nextsource-announces-mou-for-strategic-collaboration-with-south-koreas-posco-international

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource issued 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of C$50,000,775 . The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, and including Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated July 13, 2023 entered into among the Company and the Underwriters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Announces Corrective Disclosure in Response to Review by Ontario Securities Commission

NextSource Announces Corrective Disclosure in Response to Review by Ontario Securities Commission

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TSX:NEXT) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Offering") and the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus of the Company dated July 13, 2023, and including the documents incorporated by reference therein (collectively, the "Prospectus"), the Company is issuing this news release at the request of OSC Staff and in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711"), regarding retraction of certain technical disclosures from the Company's continuous disclosure record

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 (TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource will issue 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately C$50 million . The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX: NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Securities ") from the treasury of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the solar farm for the solar hybrid power plant (the "Solar Hybrid Plant") at the Company's Molo Graphite mine in Madagascar has been completed

The Solar Hybrid Plant is owned and operated by CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement and consists of the 2.6 MW solar farm, a 3.1 MW thermal facility (diesel generators installed prior to mine commissioning), and a 1 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS"), which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a Mining Claims Option Agreement between the Company and Alexandr Beloborodov Geologue Inc.. (the "Purchaser"), dated August 15, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale by the Company of an undivided 100% interest in and to various mining claims located in Lac Simard, Quebec, for a total consideration of CAD $115,000.

The Company will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns ("NSR").  The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase  1% of the NSR from the Corporation upon payment of $1,000,000, and up to an additional ½% NSR upon the payment of $1,000,000.  The Corporation will retain first right of refusal to purchase the remaining NSR Royalty owned by the Corporation at the discretion of the Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2023, and is prepared as of August 31, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") Unaudited Interim Results for the three months ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 May 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LITHIUM ion energy ltd. ("ION")
[formerly ion energy ltd. ("ION")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×