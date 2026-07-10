NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2026 financial results

NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2026 financial results

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that it plans to report second-quarter 2026 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 24, 2026, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at www.NextEraEnergy.comFinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of July 24, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

NextEra Energy

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy; Mike Dunne, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy; and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on July 24.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the link listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns the largest energy infrastructure development company in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

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SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

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