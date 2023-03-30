Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Multiple New Enterprise Accounts Driving 2023 Sales Growth As Company Pushes Towards Going Cash Flow Positive

Nextech3D.AI (formerly NexTech AR Solutions Corp) (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a leading Generative AI-Powered 3D modeling supplier for major e-commerce brands such as Amazon, P&G, Kohls, and Dyson, has announced a significant expansion into the Asian market with a major enterprise 3D modeling deal for thousands of product SKUs. The contract highlights Nextech's breakthrough Generative AI technology, which is emerging as a globally dominant AI solution for scaling the production of 3D models in the booming e-commerce industry. The production of 3D models for ecommerce is estimated to be worth $100billion

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech comments, "With this enterprise contract we have officially expanded into Asia, the largest and fastest growing market for ecommerce worth 3Trillion in annual revenue. This multi-year large enterprise contract is another critical step towards our goal to be the global 3D model supplier of choice for enterprise ecommerce giants globally. We continued to see a record number of new deals for 3D models from a variety of customers in Q1 2023 which will generate significant revenue for the next few years. He continues, "This latest 3D modeling contract from the Asian Pacific region of the world continues to point at the accelerating global demand for 3D models as the $5.5 trillion dollar ecommerce ecosystem pivots from flat 2D photos to 3D models. As Nextech3D.AI expands its reach, technology investors have a unique opportunity to invest in a company that is disrupting the e-commerce landscape and driving innovation in the lucrative 3D modeling sector."

"As we move further into 2023, the trend towards 3D models is only gaining more momentum. At Nextech, we are in active discussions with major brands and retailers around the world and are optimistic about securing additional multi-year enterprise contracts. These contracts present a significant revenue opportunity for our Company, which we expect to ramp up over the coming years. With millions of Amazon merchants now realizing the value of incorporating 3D models into their businesses, we anticipate exponential demand and revenue growth. We are excited to be at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology and look forward to continuing to drive innovation in the industry." - Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech.

The Company has also recently landed a major enterprise 3D model deal with an S&P 500 Company Top 10 Retailer - in addition to being a preferred 3D model supplier to Amazon. Nextech3D.ai continues to see record demand for 3D models and anticipates Q1 2023 will exceed sales numbers from Q4 2022. This growth position Nextech3D.ai is a leadership position for 3D modeling in the global $5.5 trillion ecommerce ecosystem.

Generative AI & Patents
A major contributor to Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling success and ability to meet market demand is its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Last week, the Company filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on the previous patent filed in November 2022: "Generating Three-Dimensional Models by Part" for creating complex 3D models by parts. The groundbreaking AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce industry and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive.

Nextech3D.ai has built a substantial library of 3D models to date, and most of the 3D models created are composed of several individual parts. For example, a chair is composed of legs, a seat back and cushions. Every time a new 3D model is created, the parts are harvested into Nextech3D.ai's AI powered 3D part-library. Nextech3D.ai is in the process of significantly expanding this large library and its utility, which is expected to eventually hold millions of individual, unique parts. This massive parts library enables Nextech3D.ai to create new 3D models by searching, assembling and using this part library, allowing for a significantly increased speed of 3D model creation. Instead of starting from scratch, these parts are retrieved and assembled first, reducing 3D model creation time. The more models the Company makes, the larger that part library gets, and the easier it gets to make new 3D models.

In February, Nextech3D.ai announced a major generative artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough in 3D model texture creation. The breakthrough enables the Company to recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor, representing a 720x increase in production speed. This breakthrough in texture expansion technology will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry, and gives Nextech3D.ai a major competitive edge further solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. With this technology, Nextech3D.ai is revolutionizing the 3D modeling industry and making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers.

3D Modeling Deals
Nextech3D.ai has recently signed both new and renewal contracts for 3D models for a variety of industries:

Electronics
Kyocera, a leading supplier of solar power generating systems, mobile phones, printers, copiers, printheads, LCDs, electronic components and more has contracted with Nextech for 3D models of a cell phone. This opens the door to additional 3D modeling opportunities in their product line.

Nextivity, a cellular solutions provider, has contracted with Nextech for a 3D model of one of their popular routers.

Furniture / Home Goods
Tectake, an international eCommerce company with a wide range of work, home, leisure and garden products signed for 3D models of their most popular items, and are anticipated to increase their contract throughout 2023.

Vornado, a premier supplier of Heating, Venting & Cooling products has increased their 3D model contract with Nextech, with most of the models being posted on Amazon.

Sports Equipment
Hammer, a strength training equipment retailer has contract with Nextech for a number of models of their most popular gym equipment. This signing follows the signing of Life Equipment a few weeks ago, showing growth in this industry vertical.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai
(formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746585/Nextech3Dai-Enters-Asian-Market-with-Major-3D-Modeling-Deal-to-Revolutionize-E-commerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present on March 29, 2023 at Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Investor Summit on March 29, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech3D.ai is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce its AI-powered SaaS CAD to 3D Design Platform, Toggle3D.ai has crossed over 1000 sign-ups on the platform. Toggle3D.ai enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files. Since the Beta launch, the platform has attracted a variety of users such as designers, developers, 3D artists, entrepreneurs and creators, reaching over 1000 users on the platform within 2 months which is a +963% change since the start of the year. The rapid adoption of this technology positions Toggle3D.ai to become an industry leader in the estimated $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

The Company is filing multiple pivotal patents for its game-changing Generative AI

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed it's second in a series of patents for converting 2D photos to 3D models. These patents position the Company as a leader in the rapidly growing 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global ecommerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion. Nextech3D.ai is using its newly developed AI to power its diversified 3DAR businesses including Arway.ai, (OTC: ARWYF CSE ARWY) Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Continues To Experience Exponential Sales Growth in Multi-Billion Dollar 3D Modeling Market

Nextech3D.ai's Game-Changing Generative AI Technology Enables Profit Margin Expansion & Peak Efficiency for Model Creation At Scale

Nextech3D.ai (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)(CNXF:NTAR)(FSE:EP2.F), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of new 3D modeling deals across a large variety of industries worldwide. Sales continue to grow at an exponential rate, meaning that it's producing more 3D models each month with no end in sight, highlighting Nextech3D.ai as a major player in the rapidly growing $100 billion global 3D modeling market for eCommerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway Secures Multiple New SDK Deals to Drive Growth in $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

ARway Secures Multiple New SDK Deals to Drive Growth in $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

Company to target New key market segments identified as high growth opportunities

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since the SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the Company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands. These SDK deals range in size from $9,000-$15,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for Arway technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"emerging technologies" written on keyboard

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2023

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic challenges have disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2023 report, technological research and consulting firm Gartner examines the top tech innovations that its analysts believe will have the greatest impact on how successful businesses are in maintaining a positive financial position and operational excellence as this era of digital transformation continues to accelerate. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch this year, and Gartner indicates that they could be key to sustainable enterprise growth.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that will help businesses address four key priorities: optimizing resilience, operations or trust; scaling productivity and customer value by advancing solutions, product delivery and connectivity; pioneering customer engagement, accelerated responses or opportunity; and pursuing sustainable technology solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

AI-created 3D spatial replicas are now readily available and easy to create from any 2D floor plan

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. Arway.ai's new breakthrough automates the creation of 3D spatial maps from just 2D floor plans creating a digital twin which can be populated with an array of AR experiences. The Company now offers AI-powered floor plan alignment, positioning & re-localization, and expanded map analytics capabilities. The Company believes these enhancements will contribute to its continual increase in market share of the estimated $42 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. Arway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Corporate Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Corporate Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 15,918,298 restricted share unit (" RSUs ") to certain arm's length consultants (each, a " Consultant ") of the Company.

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of each Consultant's RSU agreement and in accordance with the Company's 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") continues to grow the HealthTab™ network of pharmacy locations, reaching 532 locations. In 100 of these locations, the Company will be deploying Abbott's ID Now™, either in combination with the Afinion 2™ or standalone, to support virus detection and assess the demand and effectiveness of infectious disease screening in community pharmacies.

"We are seeing significant demand for HealthTab as the pharmacist scope of practice expansion takes effect and the anticipation of expanded healthcare funding," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We look forward to continuing our steady growth and adding value to our offering, such as the new testing options which ID Now brings."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Highlights:

  • Three new patents, issued and allowed in Taiwan, Korea and US.
  • Patents will extend protection and add value to nano one's One-Pot process technology for making lithium-ion battery cathode materials.
  • Patents will add value to nano one's sulfate free, sustainable technology for the clean energy future.
  • Proceeds from Warrants of ~$3.65M adds to strong treasury and balance sheet.

As the global EV market rapidly expands, Vancouver-based nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) is pleased to announce that it's patent estate is increasing to include three (3) more issued patents, bringing nano one's issued patents to a total of 27 with more than 55 patent applications also pending and additional patent applications being considered

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

Drilling And Exploration Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Related News

Cobalt Investing

North American High-Grade Cobalt Exploration Company

technology investing

Chemx Signs MoU With Lithium-Ion Battery Leader C4V

Gold Investing

David Morgan: Gold Fever? Banking Crisis Impact for Metals and Miners

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Gold Investing

Ascendant Resources: District-scale Polymetallic Project in the Prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt

Battery Metals Investing

How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2023)

Resource Investing

Shortening Time from Exploration to Production Key to Closing Supply/Demand Gap, Belararox Exec Says

×