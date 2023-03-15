Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Continues To Experience Exponential Sales Growth in Multi-Billion Dollar 3D Modeling Market

Nextech3D.ai's Game-Changing Generative AI Technology Enables Profit Margin Expansion & Peak Efficiency for Model Creation At Scale

Nextech3D.ai (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)(CNXF:NTAR)(FSE:EP2.F), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of new 3D modeling deals across a large variety of industries worldwide. Sales continue to grow at an exponential rate, meaning that it's producing more 3D models each month with no end in sight, highlighting Nextech3D.ai as a major player in the rapidly growing $100 billion global 3D modeling market for eCommerce

The Company recently announced it has landed a major enterprise 3D model deal with an S&P 500 Company Top 10 Retailer. As mentioned in a previous release, in addition to being a preferred supplier to Amazon and signing large enterprise deals, Nextech3D.ai continues to see record demand for 3D models and anticipates Q1 2023 will exceed sales numbers from Q4 2022. This positions Nextech3D.ai as the leader for 3D modeling in the global $5.5 trillion eCommerce ecosystem.

Generative AI & Patents
A major contributor to Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling success and ability to meet market demand is its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Last week, the Company filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on the previous patent filed in November 2022: "Generating Three-Dimensional Models by Part" for creating complex 3D models by parts. The groundbreaking AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce industry and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive.

Nextech3D.ai has built a substantial library of 3D models to date, and most of the 3D models created are composed of several individual parts. For example, a chair is composed of legs, a seat back and cushions. Every time a new 3D model is created, the parts are harvested into Nextech3D.ai's AI powered 3D part-library. Nextech3D.ai is in the process of significantly expanding this large library and its utility, which is expected to eventually hold millions of individual, unique parts. This massive parts library enables Nextech3D.ai to create new 3D models by searching, assembling and using this part library, allowing for a significantly increased speed of 3D model creation. Instead of starting from scratch, these parts are retrieved and assembled first, reducing 3D model creation time. The more models the Company makes, the larger that part library gets, and the easier it gets to make new 3D models.

In February, Nextech3D.ai announced a major generative artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough in 3D model texture creation. The breakthrough enables the Company to recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor, representing a 720x increase in production speed. This breakthrough in texture expansion technology will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry, and gives Nextech3D.ai a major competitive edge further solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. With this technology, Nextech3D.ai is revolutionizing the 3D modeling industry and making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers.

The Company is continuously developing its Generative AI technology and plans to file an additional patent shortly.

3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai has recently signed both new and renewal contracts for 3D models for a variety of industries:

Furniture / Home Goods

One of South Korea's largest furniture retailers has 1000s of vendors, this contract has the potential to expand to 10,000+ 3 D models in 2023.

Bunnings (owned by Wesfarmers), which has 381 locations, and is the largest retailer of home improvement supplies in Australia and New Zealand, has added additional 3D models to their existing contract, showing further evidence that existing customers are continually expanding their contracts

Dyson, a premier supplier of high-end home products and accessories, has contracted for 3D models of some of their most popular products.

Globus, a high-end retailer in Germany, has signed on for a large number of 3D models for the company's home goods & accessories products.

Surplus Furniture & Mattress, a premium home furniture retailer, signed on for more 3D models of their furniture products. This is the second contract signed with Nextech3D.ai.

William Wood Mirrors, an eCommerce retailer of specialty mirrors, originally signed on for complex 3D models in mid-2022 and has been increasing its model orders steadily. This latest deal represents the 8th signed contract for additional 3D model SKUs.

City Furniture Canada, a provider of a variety of furniture and appliances, has contracted with Nextech3D.ai to showcase their most popular products as 3D models.

The Timber Line, an exclusive collection of locally made, handcrafted timber items for the household has signed on for additional 3D models of their most popular SKUs, enabling customers to see what the product will look like in their homes before purchasing, leading to more satisfied customers and less chance of product return.

Sports Equipment

Life Fitness, a fitness equipment provider and industry leader in the Canadian Fitness Industry has contracted with Nextech3D.ai for 3D models of their fitness equipment.

Specialty

Solutions BKC Canada Inc.- Black Circles, an online tire retailer, has signed on for a 3D model tire. Nextech3D.ai currently works with other auto parts retailers such as Napa, and this represents another signing in to the automotive industry.

TCM Enterprises LLC - O2VAPE, a provider of vape pens has signed on for more 3D models of their popular products.

Nextech3D.ai is experiencing a surge in demand for 3D models in 2023 and expects this to continue into 2024 as it signs multi-year contracts.

Recent News

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextech3D.aiar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formerly "Nextech3D.ai AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime eCommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and, once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in the USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech3D.ai AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech3D.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743805/Nextech3Dai-Continues-To-Experience-Exponential-Sales-Growth-in-Multi-Billion-Dollar-3D-Modeling-Market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

New High-Tech App Expected to Drive Revenue in 2023 By Combining Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its popular event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers. The Company believes itself to be the only provider of this first-to-market technology, which sets it up to gain substantial market share in the $50 Billion dollar global events industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Via InvestorWireNexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered  3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive.

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nima Sarshar, commented, "The new advances in generative AI have made it possible to make meaningful advances in creating 3D digital-replicas from ordinary 2D photos. Nextech is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these advances; over the years we have built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts, that we are now harvesting to train our stable-diffusion AI models and more. Our first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in our model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet with its 51K models of varying quality."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Convertible Note Financing

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") financing in an aggregate amount of up to C$1 million (the " Financing ").

"As per our 2023 Priorities, securing additional access to cash is paramount to our success. This additional $1m convertible note financing coupled with our access to our $4m in convertible debt note financing announced on November 18, 2022, builds our capacity to support upcoming CHP projects, acquisitions, fuel cell business and working capital," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be focused to achieve EBITDA-process over the coming 4-6 quarters."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

~Company delivered 29% year over year revenue growth and consistent gross margins~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million ( US$5.4 million ) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio United States . Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas (" RNG ") for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Belararox Limited: Developing Precious and Base Metal Assets to Meet Future Demand

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Investing

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Marquee Resources Interim Financial Report 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Limited Consolidated Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×