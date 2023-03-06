Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

NexTech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

After the presentation, Evan Gappelberg may subsequently open the floor for an investor question and answer period. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event, and Evan Gappelberg will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Conference Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 10:15 - 10:45 a.m (Eastern Time)
Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595542&tp_key=9ac5970e97&sti=nexcf

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available to registered attendees on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Latest Nextech AR News

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

To learn more about NexTech AR Solutions, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech AR
NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech AR Solutions Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741923/Nextech-AR-to-Present-its-Generative-AI-Powered-3D-Modeling-Solutions-For-The-55-Trillion-Ecommerce-Market-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-March-8

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)

NexTech AR to Acquire Virtual Event Webcasting Software Company

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) has signed a binding LOI to acquire remote video training, live streaming software company Jolokia.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Signs Agreement to Bring AR to the Global Learning Industry

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) announced a new partnership with Jolokia to offer a compelling video learning experience (LXP) that crosses the boundaries from interactive video to augmented reality (AR).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Reports Record Revenue for Q4 2019

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) released its results for Q4 2019 and the month of December 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Signs Web-AR Deal with Sporting Gear E-comm Site

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) is partnering up with sporting company Weby Corp to allow it to use NexTech’s end-to-end augmented reality eCommerce platform to enhance customer-product engagement.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $1,500,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $500,000 (the "Non-FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") issued at a price of $0.40 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

  Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 9 th 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

  • New ML & Computer Vision Reduces CAD file size by 95%
  • Toggle3D to be preferred standard in the $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market
  • Toggle3D.ai all-in-one platform for CAD - web 3D design

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce the launch of new machine learning (ML) and computer vision technology for the Toggle3D platform. These features will open up opportunities for developers looking for an efficient way to create complex virtual experiences with minimal effort or cost constraints. Toggle3D enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files and is able to convert CAD to a GLB and reduce file size by 95%, creating an industry-leading solution for the $160 billion CGI market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces new appointments to its senior management team. James Cross will assume the roles of President and CEO. Jamie Lavigne will become the Vice-President of Exploration and remain a Director of the company while vacating the role of President.

James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He is a co-founder of E-Power Resources. He served as President and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012-2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources on a share transaction basis valued at $4,000,000. He also served as Director and Vice-president of Corporate Development for Adroit Resources from 2010 - 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Appointment of Randall McRae as CFO

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces the appointment of Randall McRae to Chief Financial Officer.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"Randall has done an outstanding job since stepping into the interim role over seven months ago," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis."Randall's energy and entrepreneurial spirt have fit in well at Nanalysis and he is leading initiatives that will help promote and support our growth over the coming years."

Randall McRae , CPA, CA, formerly the interim CFO, joined Nanalysis from MNP LLP, where he was a Senior Tax Manager and has over fifteen years experience working in public and private companies, both as a public practice accountant with large, medium and boutique firms and as an internal accountant working both within and leading finance teams.  Previously, Mr. McRae was a Co-Founder and Partner of McRally LLP, a Calgary based cloud accounting firm that specializes in financial, tax, and strategic advisory services to high growth business clients using technology based and people driven solutions. As one of two founding partners, Randall helped grow McRally LLP from inception to over 100 active clients.  Randall has experience in many industries including technology and automation, energy services, construction, and oil and gas.  Randall is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary .

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device is the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.  Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the Company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems and services for security applications.  Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-appointment-of-randall-mcrae-as-cfo-301757777.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c8031.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Building A Global Supply Of Lithium For North America And Europe

Finding Critical Commodities For A Cleaner World

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: New Gold Zone Discovery Boosts Tower Resources

Copper Investing

Palma Cu & Zn VMS Project

Nickel Investing

Debt Financing Update

Gold Investing

Comet Vale Gold Project, WA: New Drilling Program To Expand Known High-Grade Mineralisation

Resource Investing

Artesian Brine Flow From Depth To Surface At Green River Project Identified

Lithium Investing

Lithium Option Signed For Junior Lake Project Adjacent To Seymour

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway At Greenbushes South Lithium Project

×