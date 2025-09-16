NexGen Announces Largest Ever Scholarship Program for Northern Saskatchewan Youth

NexGen Announces Largest Ever Scholarship Program for Northern Saskatchewan Youth

  • Largest ever in program history - 8 scholarships in 2025 and 38 since inception.
  • Scholarship recipient's representative of communities across the Local Priority Area ("LPA").
  • Scholarship Recipients have participated in multiple NexGen community programs since 2017, including the Summer Student Program and training initiatives where 123 and 522 respectively, have participated since inception.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its largest ever scholarship program, with the award of 8 scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year, doubling the number of young LPA leaders who will launch from their post-secondary academic pursuits as well as continued mentorship and employment opportunities. These students have all been through NexGen's extensive community focused programs and are members of the LPA communities highlighting NexGen's long-term focus on a holistic approach to community and career advancement initiatives.

Initiated in 2017, NexGen's scholarship program identifies these students in partnership with education institution faculty in the LPA and provides pathways for students attending post-secondary education. To date, the program has awarded 38 scholarships, supporting young community leaders across a broad range of academic pursuits including Trades, College, and University programs. The 2025-26 program is representative of communities local to the Rook I Project, with students from Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN), Metis Nation Local Region 2 (MN-S R2), Birch Narrows Dene Nation (BNDN) and Buffalo River Dene Nation (BRDN).

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely proud to be expanding this important program for the benefit of motivated and deserving young leaders from across the LPA. These scholarships represent an average of $10,000 per year for each of the 38 students to date covering their educational needs for advanced technical studies. The scholarship program compliments a series of long-standing impactful initiatives that NexGen has been driving since 2013, focused on mentoring and empowering LPA youth to achieve personal and academic success at unprecedented levels. From health and wellness, to education, to trades training and certification for long-term careers, we look forward to seeing the exponential growth of all these programs when construction commences immediately upon final Federal approval of our generational Rook I Project. On behalf of the entire NexGen team, we congratulate this dedicated group of students on their scholarship awards and look forward to continuing to mentor and support them through their academic and professional journey."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/266639_d033acb4e4a768ab_002.jpg

Five of the eight 2025 scholarship recipients with NexGen team members to celebrate their achievement and plan for a successful post-secondary journey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/266639_d033acb4e4a768ab_002full.jpg

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266639

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CCTSX:NXENYSE:NXEEnergy Investing
NXE:CC
The Conversation (0)
NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a mineral exploration company. It acquires, explores for uranium properties in Canada. The company's projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone as well as the Bow discovery. The Rook I project hosts the discovered Harpoon area located northeast of the Arrow deposit.

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising of a combination of:

  • 5,768,824 Saskatchewan charity flow through units (the "SK Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,749,735.60; and
  • 3,041,295 National charity flow through units (the "NT Flow Through Units", together with the SK Flow Through Units, the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,794,364.05.

"This final tranche not only completes our raise but strengthens our alignment with IsoEnergy and reinforces our shared commitment to long-term uranium discovery in the Basin," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "With exploration now underway across several properties, this financing ensures we can move into the fall and winter seasons with both momentum and flexibility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 22,305,600 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,461,120 and 30,139,600 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,027,920.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for September 18th

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Related News

uranium investing

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

×