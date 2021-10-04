GoviEx Uranium Inc. , today announced that its CEO, Daniel Major, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:05am EST. The presentation will consist of a 15-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session. GoviEx welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to attend this live event …

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (the “Company” or “GoviEx”), today announced that its CEO, Daniel Major, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:05am EST. The presentation will consist of a 15-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session. GoviEx welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to attend this live event by registering here: https:bit.ly3iw6CFu

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx’s principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

Email: info@goviex.com

Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Note to United States Persons: The disclosure contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of GoviEx Uranium Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98499