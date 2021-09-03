GoviEx Uranium Inc. announces that it has appointed Isabel Vilela as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, effective immediately.Ms. Vilela brings with her over ten years of experience in investor relations, having previously worked as head of Investor Relations for Hochschild Mining plc and Cookson Group plc, as well as a wealth of experience in ESG, corporate communications and public relations. …

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (“GoviEx” or “Company”) announces that it has appointed Isabel Vilela as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

Ms. Vilela brings with her over ten years of experience in investor relations, having previously worked as head of Investor Relations for Hochschild Mining plc and Cookson Group plc, as well as a wealth of experience in ESG, corporate communications and public relations.

Ms. Vilela will build on GoviEx’s current Investor Relations program to grow and diversify the Company’s shareholder base as well as to enhance its communications with shareholders and stakeholders, and will be actively engaged in the ongoing development of GoviEx’s ESG management programs. Isabel will work closely with the management team to further develop the company’s internal and external communications with a focus on strategy, branding, social media presence and investor communications.

Ms. Vilela will report to Daniel Major, CEO, and will be based in the UK. In conjunction with her appointment and pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Ms. Vilela is eligible to be granted a total of 500,000 stock options after completion of a standard three month probationary period. The options will be priced once granted and will be subject to vesting provisions.

Commenting on the appointment, Daniel Major, CEO, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Isabel to the GoviEx Team. Her experience and insights make her ideally suited to support the continued development of our investor relations program and goals. As we advance our uranium projects in a strengthening uranium market, it is a great time to bolster our investor relations program and ensure best practice to drive shareholder value.”

Ms. Vilela added, “I’m delighted to be joining GoviEx at this unique and exciting time. I look forward to assisting GoviEx to communicate the Company’s strategic initiatives and performance drivers to the financial community and its key stakeholders.”

Ms. Vilela has no direct or indirect interest in GoviEx other than as an employee of the Company.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx’s principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties elsewhere in Africa.

