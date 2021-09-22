Fission 3.0 Corp. announces that pursuant to the press release on September 10, 2021 and after review by the TSX-Venture Exchange the Company has amended the extension date for the exercise period of certain warrants by a period of 6 months from the original expiration dates.The new expiry dates for the Warrants will be as follows:Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on September 28, 2018, the new expiration date of those …

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the press release on September 10, 2021 and after review by the TSX-Venture Exchange the Company has amended the extension date for the exercise period of certain warrants by a period of 6 months from the original expiration dates.

The new expiry dates for the Warrants will be as follows:

Tranche 1 : For Warrants issued on September 28, 2018, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be March 28, 2022.

: For Warrants issued on September 28, 2018, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be March 28, 2022. Tranche 2 : For Warrants issued on October 2, 2018, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 2, 2022.

: For Warrants issued on October 2, 2018, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 2, 2022. Tranche 3: For Warrants issued on October 12, 2018, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 12, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. As previously disclosed portion of the Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FUU.”

