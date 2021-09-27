Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (” Baselode ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, James Sykes will be presenting a live webinar on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 PM ET as part of Red Cloud Securities Inc. Webinar Series. Mr. Sykes will provide an update of the Company’s recent and planned activities, including an update from the on-going drill program at the Hook uranium project (” Hook “).

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode’s Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company’s preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

