Release – Endeavor Silver – Produces 1,048,100 oz Silver and 11,109 oz Gold for 1.9 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q1 2021

- April 7th, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports production of 1,048,100 silver ounces (oz) and 11,109 gold oz in Q1, 2021, for silver equivalent (AgEq) production of 1.9 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Silver production increased 22% and gold production increased 31% compared to Q1, 2020, due primarily to higher ore grades mined and processed.Read More >>

