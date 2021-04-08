Release – Endeavor Silver – Produces 1,048,100 oz Silver and 11,109 oz Gold for 1.9 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q1 2021
Investing News Network - April 7th, 2021
Endeavour Silver Corp. reports production of 1,048,100 silver ounces and 11,109 gold oz in Q1, 2021, for silver equivalent production of 1.9 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Silver production increased 22% and gold production increased 31% compared to Q1, 2020, due primarily to higher ore grades mined and processed.Read More
