Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space technologies, today announced that Chris Johnson will join the company as Senior Vice President of Space Programs Delivery (SPD), effective May 24.

Johnson most recently served as president of Boeing Satellite Systems International, Inc., where he was responsible for strategy, capture, development and manufacturing of Boeing’s commercial satellite business. In that role he led a successful business transformation that reduced balance sheet risk, improved profitability, refined product strategy and modernized manufacturing approaches. Prior to that, Johnson was vice president of Boeing’s commercial satellite services division and held a number defense and intelligence-related engineering management and business development roles at the company. He has a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in systems architecting and engineering from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kansas.

In his new role leading the SPD organization at Maxar, Johnson will oversee design, manufacturing, integration, test and delivery for the company’s portfolio of space platforms and space-based robotics systems. He will lead a team of 1,900 employees at the company’s Palo Alto, San Jose and Pasadena facilities. Johnson succeeds Paul Estey, who has led SPD on an interim basis since January 29, 2021.

“We are exceptionally pleased to have a leader of Chris’s caliber join Maxar’s executive leadership team and take on this critical role,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “His track record of performance and deep understanding of every aspect of satellite manufacturing and space programs will be invaluable as we continue to grow our space business and deliver innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions for our commercial and government customers.”

“Maxar has a 40-year heritage in commercial space and is rapidly becoming an indispensable asset to U.S. strategic programs,” said Chris Johnson. “It is a privilege to lead Maxar’s space teams as we continue to deliver for our customers, drive innovation, streamline operations and take on new customer missions.”

