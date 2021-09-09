– Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the M-Vest Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Virtual Conference on September 22 nd and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 th -30 th 2021.

M-Vest Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Virtual Conference

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will participate in a Depression Panel titled: “Spravato opened the door, what comes next?”, on Wednesday, September 22 nd at 2:00pm ET .

at . The panel discussion will be moderated by Jason McCarthy , Ph.D., Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group.

, Ph.D., Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group. For conference registration: https://m-vest.com/events/advances-in-mental-health

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 29 th at 10:00am ET and host 1×1 meetings via conference calls.

at and host 1×1 meetings via conference calls. The fireside chat will be moderated by Charles C. Duncan , Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

, Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. For webcast link and replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/seel/2075290

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company’s robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Chief Communications Officer

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

https://seelostherapeutics.com/

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

