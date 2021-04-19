– Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 18-20, 2021 .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present on Tuesday, May 18 th at 4:50pm ET and host 1×1 meetings on May 18 th and 19 th .

For more information and to register for the webcast: 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company’s robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

https://seelostherapeutics.com/

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2021-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-301270722.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.