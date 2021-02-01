Mydecine Innovations Group an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced today that it has received Conditional Approval to migrate and uplist its common shares with the NEO Exchange . Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all of NEO’s listing requirements. With the impending …

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced today that it has received Conditional Approval to migrate and uplist its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all of NEO’s listing requirements.

With the impending migration from the CSE to the NEO, the Company is positioning its common shares to be traded on a senior exchange in Canada, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors.

“The NEO is a senior stock exchange which offers a highly personalized approach to service while providing enhanced liquidity, and increased access to retail and institutional investors. Becoming a NEO-listed company represents a significant milestone for Mydecine to expand our appeal to a larger shareholder base and raise the company’s profile among the investment community. As a senior exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors to allow our growth to continue, which simply is not available on the junior exchanges,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine.

The anticipated uplisting is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade shares of Mydecine and the symbol will remain ‘MYCO.’

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Mydecine to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Mydecine will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



