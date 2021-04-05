Hollister leverages California’s largest dispensary network and Nabis’ rapid order fulfillment for its brand portfolio

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the ” Company “, ” Hollister Cannabis Co. ” or ” Hollister “) has partnered with one of California’s leading distributors, Nabis, as demand for Hollister products continues to build. The new exclusive partnership will help streamline sales, grow retail opportunities and reduce wholesale delivery times on all orders.

Nabis supports California’s cannabis market with its wholesale distribution services. Supplying more than 99% of California’s dispensaries with a diverse selection of innovative products, Nabis works directly with brands to ensure timely fulfillment, and provides actionable sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow.

The partnership comes at a time when Hollister’s portfolio of products continues to gain brand awareness. HashBone, a hash-infused pre-roll, is one of the company’s signature products in California , and Hollister recently acquired one of Arizona’s leading concentrate brands, Venom Extracts, which is coming soon to the California market. This month, Hollister will introduce Easyriders pre-rolls in a collectible tin as the first products from its collaboration with the iconic motorcycle lifestyle magazine. Hollister also has product collaborations with Tommy Chong and the veterans-aligned medicinal brand Tactical Relief.

“We are excited to be partnered with Nabis for our last mile fulfillment. Nabis has built a best-in-class last-mile fulfillment business that will help Hollister’s brands reach more California dispensaries with reduced lead times,” says Carl Saling , the Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences.

“While Nabis works with a wide range of cannabis brands, we always have our eye on companies with well established and diverse brand portfolios as potential partners,” said Jun S. Lee , President of Nabis. “Hollister Cannabis Co. joining our family of Nabis-distributed brands is a great partnership for all parties. We look forward to distributing Hollister’s high-profile, top-quality products to dispensaries across California .”

About Nabis

Founded in 2017 by Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee , Nabis is a leading cannabis distribution platform with a best-in-class wholesale marketplace that supports the largest portfolio of brands in the world, supplying more than 99% of California’s dispensaries with the most diverse selection of innovative products. Nabis offers clients compliant logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales, and marketing services to accelerate brand growth and access for the largest cannabis market in the world.

Website: https://www.nabis.com/

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high-margin model that controls the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution for what’s best described as seed-to-shelf cannabis. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand’s premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the first state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, California , birthplace of the “American Biker.”

Website: www.hollisterbiosciences.co

The CSE, nor its regulation services provider, does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollister-biosciences-inc-announces-exclusive-distribution-partnership-with-nabis-for-expanded-market-reach-across-california-301261897.html

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.