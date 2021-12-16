Life Science News Investing News
M atthew Owen s appointed General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer ; Lars Wilde, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, to move into senior advis ory role London, UK 16 December 2021 COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has appointed Matthew Owens as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Mr ...

M atthew Owen s appointed General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer ;

Lars Wilde, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, to move into senior advis ory role


London, UK 16 December 2021 COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has appointed Matthew Owens as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Mr Owens will join COMPASS on 1 February 2022. The company also announced that Lars Wilde, President, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, will be moving into a senior advisory role with COMPASS from 1 January 2022.

Matthew Owens joins COMPASS from Novartis International, where he is Global Head Legal, Digital, with responsibility for developing and executing legal and IP strategy. He has been with Novartis since 2010, also serving as Senior Legal Counsel, and as Head Legal, Strategic Partnerships and Digital. Named "Most Innovative European In-House Lawyer 2015" by the Financial Times, Mr Owens is highly experienced in leading legal teams in the fields of digital transformation, biotech and innovation. Prior to Novartis, he was Senior Counsel at Solvay Pharmaceuticals, and Corporate Counsel at Mettler-Toledo. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Pre-Law & Political Science, History & Criminology) from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, and a JD (Doctor of Law) from Capital University Law School where he was a Presidential Scholar. He is a lecturer at the University of Zurich Law School's Europa Institute.

Matthew Owens said: "COMPASS is bringing innovation to mental health care, and I am so excited to be joining them. I am passionate about digital health and improving the patient experience and look forward to working with the COMPASS team as they continue to develop new therapies supported by digital technologies."

Lars Wilde joined COMPASS in 2017 as a co-founder and has been instrumental to the company's many achievements in a number of strategic and operational areas, including fundraising, business development, and the development of its Discovery Center.

Lars Wilde said: "We have built an amazing company at COMPASS and I am grateful to everyone who continues to support us. We are the clear leader in developing psilocybin therapy for unmet mental health needs, initially in treatment-resistant depression, and now moving into PTSD and other disease areas. We are building a portfolio of new psychedelic compounds through our Discovery Center and partnerships. We have raised more than $429 million and we have established a strong team of more than 120 talented, passionate and dedicated people. Above all, we have maintained our commitment to patients and to our goal of transforming mental health care. This is a natural time for me to transition to an advisory role and I am proud to be able to continue working with COMPASS."

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: "COMPASS has grown rapidly since its inception in 2016. Our mission and commitment to patients remain the same, but operationally we are a very different company and our executive team is changing to reflect this. Earlier this month, we announced the appointment of Mike Falvey as our new CFO, with experience in launching and commercialising innovation for patients. As General Counsel, Matt will bring significant expertise in technology, digital health and innovation. We are delighted to welcome him to our team and excited about working together to transform mental health care."

George Goldsmith continued: "The three COMPASS co-founders have always worked closely and tirelessly to create a new type of company to transform mental health care. Without Lars, COMPASS would not be where it is today. He has helped transform us from a start-up to a well-funded Nasdaq-listed company with the best team, a strong pipeline, and a real opportunity to make a difference for patients. We will miss him being here every day but look forward to his continued contributions as a senior advisor and his support as a major shareholder. We are excited to see what Lars does next as we are sure it will be a success!"

-Ends-

﻿

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com


Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.


Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, including its ability to launch and commercialise products, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring its products to patients, including COMP360, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy and the effectiveness of its executive team. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.


Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways CMPS:US Psychedelics Investing
CMPS:US

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7 th 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Company adds three new psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica to accommodate increased demand for psychedelic tourism

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or "the Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today unveiled a new series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats for 2022. Set in Jamaica's idyllic Good Hope Villas, located in Trelawny parish, the new retreats follow the successful rollout of Silo Wellness' 2021 retreat offerings, and are designed to accommodate strong demand for psychedelic tourism on the island.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

Keep reading... Show less

Hollister Biosciences Inc. Launches Rebrand to Yourway Cannabis Brands Inc. and Bold New Strategy

Rebrand is part of previously announced strategic transformation
Unveiled new name, logo aligned with commitment to 'House of Brands' strategy
[Announced stock ticker change to 'YOUR' effective December 16, 2021 ]

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the " Company " or " Hollister ") today launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (" YourWay Cannabis Brands " or " YourWay ").

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the appointment of Paul Carter, former Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., as an independent member of its Board of Directors, increasing the independent majority on the board. Mr. Carter will be replacing Dr. Benjamin Sessa who has resigned from the Board of Directors, and Dr. Sessa shall continue in his day-to-day role of Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Carter is a seasoned international BioPharma leader with an outstanding and proven track record. He has over 25 years of senior executive experience, specializing in commercialization, regional leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carter is currently a Board Director and Committee Chair of four US-listed BioPharma companies HutchMed PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Immatics NV, and VectivBio Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Carter served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was responsible for the company's worldwide commercial activity, including $33 billion of revenue in 2015 and launching several of the biggest selling prescription drugs of all time. Before that Mr. Carter had senior leadership roles in GSK (and its legacy companies), including head of GSK China and head of Smith Kline Beecham Russia.

Keep reading... Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces positive outcome of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy as adjunct to SSRI antidepressants in open-label treatment-resistant depression study

  • Patients taking COMP360 psilocybin with concomitant SSRIs showed comparable treatment outcomes to patients withdrawn from their SSRI therapy in COMPASS's phase IIb trial
  • All patients tolerated COMP360 psilocybin therapy well


London, UK 13 December 2021


COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the results from its exploratory study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in conjunction with SSRI use. This single-arm open label study of 19 patients taking concomitant SSRI therapy with COMP360 psilocybin therapy using a single dose of 25mg saw comparable treatment outcomes to patients in COMPASS's phase IIb trial where patients were withdrawn from their SSRI prior to COMP360 psilocybin therapy.

"The results of this study challenge the widely-held belief that the use of SSRI medication together with psilocybin could interfere with psilocybin's therapeutic effect. Our findings provide a strong signal that COMP360 psilocybin therapy could be an adjunctive treatment to SSRI antidepressant as well as a monotherapy. For some patients with treatment-resistant depression, withdrawal is a difficult step even though, by definition, ‘treatment-resistant' means that those antidepressants are not working. This is exactly why we conduct rigorous research to help guide our clinical trial design - including addressing barriers to adoption of COMP360 therapy," stated Guy Goodwin, COMPASS Pathways' Chief Medical Officer. "We are now looking forward to meeting with the FDA early in the new year in light of these new data to finalise our plans for the phase III programme, which we expect to begin in Q3 2022."

Study result

This open-label study included 19 patients from clinical sites in Ireland and the United States. The majority of patients were female (68.4%) and the average age was 42 years. The primary endpoint was the change in baseline MADRS 1 total score at 3 weeks in patients having 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy given in augmentation with their existing SSRI antidepressant regimen. In the study, 8 of the 19 patients (42.1%) were responders1 at week 3 (compared with 36.7% at week 3 in the phase IIb trial) and all 8 were also remitters1. The mean reduction from baseline observed in MADRS total score was 14.9 at week 3 (compared with a 12.0 mean reduction in MADRS in the phase IIb trial). There was a rapid response from day 2 to week 3 after COMP360 therapy, which is also consistent with the phase IIb result. The baseline MADRS score of patients entering the study was 31.7, representing moderate to severe depression. MADRS scores were assessed by blinded independent raters at baseline, on the day following COMP360 psilocybin therapy, and at weeks 1, 2 and 3. Patients were then invited to participate in COMPASS's long-term follow-up study which also includes patients from the phase IIb trial.

COMP360 psilocybin therapy using a 25mg dose also showed overall signals of improvement in most other measures including improvement in anxiety, clinician and self-rated depressive symptoms, and positive and negative affect.

25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy was generally well-tolerated when it was administered simultaneously with the patient's SSRI treatment. There were no treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) classed as serious (life threatening, leading to disabilities, hospitalisation or in general medically significant) and no TEAEs related to suicidal ideation or behaviour or intentional self-injury.

COMPASS is now preparing for a meeting with the FDA in early 2022 and this result will be included in that discussion. COMPASS expects to finalise a phase III programme design with the FDA and anticipates commencing that programme in Q3 2022. As a reminder, COMPASS has Breakthrough Therapy designation with the FDA.

-Ends-

Notes to editors:


About treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) 2 , the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses 3 . About a third of these patients - 100 million people - aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) 4 . As many as 30% of these attempt suicide at least once during their lifetime 5 , 6 . TRD carries two to three times the medical costs of a non-TRD MDD patient, and patients with TRD have a higher all-cause mortality compared with non-TRD MDD patients 7 . The TRD population is by definition more difficult to treat and more likely to relapse than patients with major depressive disorder. In 2018, COMPASS received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for its COMP360 psilocybin therapy for TRD.

﻿ About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, the future accessibility of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360, COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy, including COMP360 and COMPASS's ability to advance new psychedelic compounds in other areas of unmet mental health need. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries
Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News